Massive Prime Day preview sale on Amazon devices live from $8 — 15 deals I’d shop on Echo, Fire TV Sticks, Blink, Ring and more
Amazon is slashing up to 44% off its devices ahead of Prime Day
We’re a week out from Prime Day, but Amazon is getting the deals started early. Right now you can shop huge savings on a bunch of devices from Echo, Blink, Ring and more.
For example right now you can get the Echo Spot on sale for $44 at Amazon. We rank this device as one of the best smart displays because of its compact design, excellent sound quality and wealth of useful features. With a massive 44% discount, it’s at its lowest price ever.
Or, if you want to up your smart home security setup, you can grab the Blink Outdoor 4 (3-pack) on sale for $99 at Amazon. This deal gets you a set of three Blink Outdoor 4s (one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested) for a massive $160 off.
My favorite deals
This Kasa Smart Light Bulb displays are conveniently compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Adjust the brightness from 1% to 100%. You can even dim them for a DIY sunrise alarm, scheduling them to brighten in the morning gradually and slowly dim down after sunset to kickstart a sleeping routine.
Bring Alexa into your car with the Amazon Echo Auto. In our Amazon Echo Auto review, we called it a much more refined version of its predecessor. We also liked the new design, improved microphones, and roadside assistance.
The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2024) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. In our Amazon Fire TV stick 4K review, we praised its 4K video quality for a budget price. Features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button on the remote. You also get Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Atmos support to improve your streaming audio.
With active noise canceling on board, for this incredibly low price, you're not going to find much better than the Echo Buds. They're small, comfortable, and sound pretty good to boot — and there's also a massive discount applied right now to pull you in.
Echo
Amazon's compact smart speaker packs Alexa features into a space-saving design. The Echo Pop delivers clear audio for music and podcasts, while still handling all your usual voice commands. Good for nightstands or desks where space is tight, and the semi-sphere design looks cleaner than typical smart speakers.
The Echo Spot offers a different take on the smart screen format. As well as playing your music and podcasts hands-free, it's also great for quick glances at weather, time and notifications, with a design that fits nicely on any surface.
If you own smart home devices and don't have a control panel to control them, this is the deal for you. In our Amazon Echo Hub review we said the Editor's Choice device puts every aspect of your smart home at your fingertips with the ability to connect to thousands of devices effortlessly.
Fire TV Sticks
This is one of the best streaming devices available. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we praised its snappy performance, 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60fps with HDR, WiFi 6 support and the included Alexa Voice Remote. Don't pass up the chance to get it at this price.
In our Amazon Fire TV Cube review, we loved this Fire TV device for its speedy performance and easy-to-use interface. It also comes with an Ethernet port, USB-A, and HDMI-in. It's the best Fire TV device yet, combining best-in-class speed with a new remote and an extra HDMI port for device jugglers.
Ring
The Ring Indoor Cam (2023) can record 1080p video, scare off intruders with a built-in siren, and detect motion in specified zones. It is more compact than the previous model with the addition of a new privacy shutter and upgraded mount. Right now you can get a two-pack for $59 — that's the same price as a single camera.
The Ring Battery Doorbell can be easily installed to watch your front door, while the Indoor Cam can be set up in less than ten minutes to view the interior of your home and give you a 1080p HD view complete with motion detection and a privacy cover. Though the Indoor Cam does require a power outlet, it also provides two way audio and noise cancellation and has a wide field of view. The Ring Battery Doorbell is our best value choice for Ring doorbells because it delivers the features we like most in Ring doorbells but still costs less than $100.
Blink
This bundle gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera and a Blink Floodlight Mount for 54% off. This wireless setup runs entirely on battery so it can be placed on virtually any surface without existing floodlight wiring. It's perfect for use in dark areas like on a shed or the side of your home.
What's better than one Blink Outdoor 4 for monitoring your yard? Try three Blink Outdoor 4 cameras shooting crisp 1080p video. Buy the 3-pack, nd you can currently save $120 on the entire package.
The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the most popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. With this bundle, you'll get four fully wireless security cameras that shoot crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
