Massive Prime Day preview sale on Amazon devices live from $8 — 15 deals I’d shop on Echo, Fire TV Sticks, Blink, Ring and more

Amazon is getting the deals started early. Right now you can shop huge savings on a bunch of devices from Echo, Blink, Ring and more.

For example right now you can get the Echo Spot on sale for $44 at Amazon. We rank this device as one of the best smart displays because of its compact design, excellent sound quality and wealth of useful features. With a massive 44% discount, it’s at its lowest price ever.

Or, if you want to up your smart home security setup, you can grab the Blink Outdoor 4 (3-pack) on sale for $99 at Amazon. This deal gets you a set of three Blink Outdoor 4s (one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested) for a massive $160 off.

My favorite deals

Kasa Smart Light Bulb: was $16 now $8 at Amazon This Kasa Smart Light Bulb displays are conveniently compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. Adjust the brightness from 1% to 100%. You can even dim them for a DIY sunrise alarm, scheduling them to brighten in the morning gradually and slowly dim down after sunset to kickstart a sleeping routine.

Amazon Echo Buds with ANC: was $139 now $44 at Amazon With active noise canceling on board, for this incredibly low price, you're not going to find much better than the Echo Buds. They're small, comfortable, and sound pretty good to boot — and there's also a massive discount applied right now to pull you in.

Echo

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39 now $21 at Amazon Amazon's compact smart speaker packs Alexa features into a space-saving design. The Echo Pop delivers clear audio for music and podcasts, while still handling all your usual voice commands. Good for nightstands or desks where space is tight, and the semi-sphere design looks cleaner than typical smart speakers.

Amazon Echo Spot : was $79 now $44 at Amazon The Echo Spot offers a different take on the smart screen format. As well as playing your music and podcasts hands-free, it's also great for quick glances at weather, time and notifications, with a design that fits nicely on any surface.

Amazon Echo Hub: was $179 now $119 at Amazon If you own smart home devices and don't have a control panel to control them, this is the deal for you. In our Amazon Echo Hub review we said the Editor's Choice device puts every aspect of your smart home at your fingertips with the ability to connect to thousands of devices effortlessly.

Fire TV Sticks

Ring

Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen (2-pack): was $99 now $59 at Amazon The Ring Indoor Cam (2023) can record 1080p video, scare off intruders with a built-in siren, and detect motion in specified zones. It is more compact than the previous model with the addition of a new privacy shutter and upgraded mount. Right now you can get a two-pack for $59 — that's the same price as a single camera.

Ring Battery Doorbell with Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen: was $139 now $69 at Amazon The Ring Battery Doorbell can be easily installed to watch your front door, while the Indoor Cam can be set up in less than ten minutes to view the interior of your home and give you a 1080p HD view complete with motion detection and a privacy cover. Though the Indoor Cam does require a power outlet, it also provides two way audio and noise cancellation and has a wide field of view. The Ring Battery Doorbell is our best value choice for Ring doorbells because it delivers the features we like most in Ring doorbells but still costs less than $100.

Blink

Blink Floodlight Camera (battery): was $129 now $59 at Amazon This bundle gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera and a Blink Floodlight Mount for 54% off. This wireless setup runs entirely on battery so it can be placed on virtually any surface without existing floodlight wiring. It's perfect for use in dark areas like on a shed or the side of your home.

Editor's Choice deal Blink Outdoor 4 (3-pack): was $259 now $99 at Amazon What's better than one Blink Outdoor 4 for monitoring your yard? Try three Blink Outdoor 4 cameras shooting crisp 1080p video. Buy the 3-pack, nd you can currently save $120 on the entire package.