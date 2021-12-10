Act fast! AirPods 3 just hit lowest price ever at Amazon

If you thought that deals on the AirPods 3 were over after Cyber Week, think again — they've now dropped in price again to an all-new low.

Right now, the Apple AirPods 3 are just $139 on Amazon. That saves you a huge $39 off their usual price. Be sure to act fast, though, as AirPods deals sell out fast.

Apple AirPods 3: was $179 now $139 @ Amazon Apple AirPods 3: was $179 now $139 @ Amazon

This deal brings Apple's latest earbuds down to the lowest price we've ever seen. The redesigned AirPods (3rd gen) are powered by the Apple H1 chip and feature spatial audio technology, Adaptive EQ, sweat and water resistance and a battery life of up to 6 hours (which extends to 30 hours with the charging case).

The Apple AirPods 3 made our list of the best wireless earbuds available. They're perfect for those who want high-quality audio and optimum comfort without breaking the bank.

Check out our Apple AirPods 3 review — we loved the spatial audio support, Adaptive EQ and an improved ergonomic design. Plus, these earbuds really shine when it comes to working out, thanks to their sweat-resistant technology and hands-free controls. You won't run out of juice mid-workout, either, as these buds have 6 hours of playback time that extends to 30 hours with the charging case.

This deal is bound to sell out fast, so make sure to snag it before it's gone.