Fitbit Black Friday deal drops Versa Lite smartwatch to $99

Black Friday officially begins on November 29, but Black Friday deals on some of our favorite products are here now. The most affordable Fitbit smartwatch, the Fitbit Versa Lite is now $99 off at Walmart.

The new $60 discount makes it one of best smartwatches under $100 that you can buy right now.

Fitbit Versa Lite: was $159 now $99 @ Walmart

Fitbit's most affordable smartwatch is now even cheaper with Walmart's early Black Friday deal. The retailer just slashed $60 off the Versa Lite's price. The Versa Lite offers Fitbit's excellent fitness-tracking features, including insightful sleep analysis, as well as lengthy battery life (more than five days in our testing).View Deal

The Fitbit Versa Lite includes many of the same great fitness-tracking features that Fitbit's more expensive Versa smartwatches do but for a fraction of the price. The watch tracks your workouts and your sleep, and also offers a selection of apps and watch faces to help you manage information on your wrist.

The Versa Lite lacks built-in GPS and on-board music storage, which pricier smartwatches offer. But its five-day battery life and colorful hues make it a solid entry-level smartwatch for those who want to track steps and sleep without spending a fortune.