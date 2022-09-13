Cyber Monday deals 2022 — date and predictions

Cyber Monday deals will be here before you know it. Although fall is still a few days out, we expect this holiday season to start earlier than ever. That means the earliest Cyber Monday deals could start before Thanksgiving.

This year, Cyber Monday will fall on November 28. While there are still plenty of weeks left till then, it's never too early to start prepping. So we're rounding up our favorite tips for saving money over the holidays along with a few predictions of what this year's Cyber Monday deals could offer.

Last year's best Cyber Monday deals

Amazon has the AirPods on sale for $109. Yes, they were $20 cheaper just a few days ago, but even at $109 this is an epic price for such a solid pair of earbuds. The base AirPods offer 5 hours of listening time (or 24 hours with the charging case) which beats out the AirPods Pro for a lower price.

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's new flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts. This offer requires you to open a new line of credit and pay via monthly installments. It comes with a 2-year Game Pass Ultimate membership.

The Echo Dot is the current-gen smart speaker from Amazon. It offers solid audio quality in a newly redesigned spherical shape. It's now 40% off and at its lowest price ever.

A discounted iMac is a pretty rare site. However, Amazon has the 21.5-inch iMac (Intel) on sale for $1,039. It packs a 1080p display, 7th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Not the biggest saving of Cyber Week, but still appreciated.

Save up to $499: The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is our number one mattress pick. The Editor's Choice mattress offers tremendous value for the money. In our review (opens in new tab), we found that it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. As part of its Cyber Week sale, you can get the twin mattress for $499 (was $798) or the queen for $799 (was $1,298). You also get a gift set including pillows, sheets and mattress protectors for free.

The 2021 AirPods Pro come with Apple's new MagSafe Charging case. Otherwise, they're the same as the regular AirPods Pro. In our review (opens in new tab), the Editor's Choice buds provided excellent active noise cancellation, clean/balanced audio, and good call quality. They offer about 24-hours of battery life via the Charging Case. Plus, we like that they're sweat and water-resistant for working out.

If you want more versatility in an indoor grill, the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 will certainly offer this. Choose from air fry, bake, broil, and roast functions; it can reach temperatures of up to 500 degrees, and an included thermometer means your food won't get overcooked.

Ending today! Verizon is offering epic Cyber Monday deals for 2021. The carrier is offering up to $1,000 off select 5G phones when you trade-in your old phone and sign up for an unlimited plan. Plus, switch to Verizon and you'll get an $1,000 prepaid Mastercard. The sale includes the Pixel 6 Pro, iPhone 13, Galaxy S21, and more.

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells are the best adjustable dumbbells (opens in new tab) around. Even better, they're now on sale for Cyber Monday. In our review (opens in new tab), we loved using them for everything from skull-crushers to sumo squats. Hard to find in stock, they're now $250 off.

Smart TVs give you easy access to Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus, and more. Many also come with a voice remote, which lets you operate your TV via voice commands. Currently, smart TVs start at Amazon start at just $99. While some of the cheaper models are 720p sets (suitable for home offices or children's rooms), there are plenty of solid bargains as part of the retailer's deals preview.

As part of its Cyber Monday deals — Amazon is knocking up to 55% off men's, women's, and children's Hanes apparel. The sale includes hoodies, undershirts, sweatpants, and more. (You'll need to click each item to see the sale. Prices vary based on size and color).

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's mid-tier smartwatch. In our review (opens in new tab), we called the Editor's Choice watch one of the most well-rounded smartwatches you can buy. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. (Note: If you don't see this sale price, try clicking on a different color watch).

Cyber Monday deals have landed at Best Buy. The retailer is offering a variety of Chromebooks on sale from $109. The sale includes popular models like the Galaxy Chromebook 2 QLED Laptop on sale for $399 (its lowest price ever). The Galaxy Chromebook 2 sits at the very top of our best Chromebooks (opens in new tab) list.

This WiFi-only version of Samsung's 12.4-inch tablet offers a bright and sharp display, a long-lasting battery and a stylus in the box. You can choose to pay more to increase its storage from 64GB to 256GB, or to bundle in Samsung's keyboard cover.

This limited-time deal saves you a whole $210 on one of the best 4K TVs. This massive 65-inch TV sports a 4K Ultra HD display panel, a 60Hz refresh rate, support for Dolby Vision and HDR 10 as well as compatibility with Amazon Alexa.

Ring's cheapest video doorbell is even cheaper in this deal that includes a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen). You get a 1080p camera and two-way talk, while the Echo Dot can act as your doorbell chime.

As part of its Cyber Monday deals — Amazon is taking up to 40% off select toys. After discount, Lego sets start as low as $14. The sale includes Lego Star Wars, Lego Harry Potter, Lego Marvel, and more.

Here's an epic Cyber Monday deal for Apple fans. Buy a $100 or more Apple Gift card at Amazon, use coupon "APPLENOV" at checkout, and you'll get a free $15 Amazon credit on your account. You have to be signed into your Amazon account to get this deal.

When is Cyber Monday 2021

Cyber Monday 2021 will fall on Monday, November 29. However, Cyber Monday sales will begin way in advance of that date. Some of the earliest Cyber Monday deals we've seen have started on Thanksgiving Day. Likewise, many Cyber Monday sales will also extend beyond November 29 and last through the first week of December.

Mattress discounts and Cyber Monday

From weighted blankets to mattresses, we expect to see massive discounts on all things related to the bedroom. Mattresses will undergo epic price drops as popular brands like Purple, Saatva, and Tuft & Needle offer the lowest prices of 2021. Make sure to follow our Cyber Monday mattress deals coverage for the best sales of the season.

What to expect from Cyber Monday deals

Lego sets, the MacBook Air, the PS5, and OLED TVs will be high on many people's shopping lists. Fortunately, these are the items that tend to see the steepest discounts on Cyber Monday.

Earlier this summer we saw the MacBook Air M1 on sale for just $749 and the iPad Air on sale for an all-time low of $489. That beats last year's best Cyber Monday deals for these Editor's Choice devices. However, given that Cyber Monday deals are the lowest prices of the year, we can expect 2021's best deals to drop even lower. For reference, some of the best Cyber Monday deals of the previous year include 75-inch 4K TVs from $499 and AirPods from $99.

When it comes to Cyber Monday deals on consoles, the PS5 and Xbox Series X still remain as elusive as ever. We predict that even the recently announced Nintendo Switch OLED will be extremely difficult to find. It's expected to go on sale October 8 and we recommend you buy it asap, because it will likely see extreme shortages as Cyber Monday deals begin.

Beyond tech, Cyber Monday deals also discount kitchen appliances, such as Instant Pots, air fryers, and coffee machines. There are also excellent discounts on mattresses with epic dollar-off discounts on some of our favorite brands like Nectar, Casper, Purple, and more. Expect to save as much as $500 on a new mattress.

Cyber Monday deals and PS5

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

When it comes to Cyber Monday deals on consoles, the PS5 and Xbox Series X still remain as elusive as ever. We predict that even the recently announced Nintendo Switch OLED will be extremely difficult to find as well. (It's expected to go on sale October 8). Make sure to follow our PS5 restock and Xbox Series X restock coverage for tips on how to get a console before the holiday rush.

Cyber Monday deals and Apple

The Apple Store doesn't offer Cyber Monday deals per se. However, in previous years we've seen them extend their Black Friday sale through Cyber Monday. That said, we recommend buying your Apple devices from other Apple-authorized retailers, such as Best Buy and Amazon. They tend to offer better dollar-off discounts on Apple gear, whereas the Apple Store might just offer free gift cards with the purchase of select devices.

iPhone 13 and Cyber Monday deals

Good news for anyone who wants to buy a new iPhone 13. Last year, Cyber Monday deals dropped the price of the then recently announced iPhone 12 to $0. Although iPhone 13 deals are already offering Apple's new phone for free, we expect to see bigger trade-in discounts as we get closer to Cyber Monday. Yes, there will be hoops to jump through — you'll likely be required to trade-in your old phone and open a new unlimited data plan — but expect to see generous Cyber Monday deals on Apple's latest devices.

In-store Cyber Monday events

Cyber Monday deals are generally online only sales. However, we've noticed an uptick in console restocks that are taking place in-store. Best Buy and GameStop have had (or will have) PS5 in-store restocks. While it's very likely we'll see similar in-store events in November in the lead up to Thanksgiving — we don't expect to see many in-store Cyber Monday deals once the first sales begin.