Black Friday monitor deals — best early sales in 2021

Black Friday monitor deals are beginning to roll out across major retailers, and if you're in the market for a new display now is one of the best times to buy one at a discount.

Black Friday is November 26 this year, but we're already seeing great Black Friday deals on monitors, laptops, smartphones, and more. Retailers like Dell, HP, and Samsung are getting a head start on the holiday shopping season, and with the ongoing supply shortages and shipping delays caused by the pandemic it's a good idea for you to start shopping early too.

With that in mind, we're rounding up the best Black Friday monitor deals we can find here in one easy list to make your holiday shopping easier. We’ll keep updating this page with new deals as we find them, so make sure to bookmark it and check back often to find the best savings.

Ready to shop? Then here are the best Black Friday monitor deals we've seen so far in 2021.

Black Friday monitor deals — best early sales

Black Friday monitor sales

Dell 27" 4K Monitor: was $539 now $319 @ Dell

Dell is offering a significant price cut on this 27-inch 4K display with HDR support. At $220 off, this is one of the better Black Friday monitor deals we've seen so far. Plus, the monitor's design allows you to pivot, tilt, swivel and adjust its height, which should help you create the perfect setup for your work space. View Deal

Dell 24" 1080p Monitor: was $239 now $149 @ Dell

The Dell S2421HN is a 1080p monitor that offers style, performance, and value. The IPS display supports AMD FreeSync tech and features a 75MHz refresh rate. It also offers two HDMI ports, and now Dell is selling it at a $90 discount.View Deal

HP M27f 27" 1080p Monitor: was $269 now $249 @ HP

The HP M27f Monitor is a budget monitor that's great for just about any task. It features 1080p resolution, 5ms response time, and HDMI connectivity. HP's currently put it on sale at a $20 discount, which isn't huge, but it's a decent deal for one of the larger monitors on this list.View Deal

Black Friday gaming monitor sales

Alienware 25" Gaming Monitor: was $419 now $350 @ Amazon

The Alienware AW2521HF has a 1ms response time that should all but eliminate input delays and visual lag when gaming. It also has a 240Hz refresh rate and supports both AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync. Plus, this 1080p monitor boasts a fully customizable lighting system for the ultimate gaming experience. Dell offers the same price. View Deal

Samsung 49" CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor: was $1,499 now $1,160 @ Amazon

This pricey 49-inch ultrawide curved gaming monitor is available at Amazon right now for over $300 off, which is a decent deal. It sports a 5,120 x 1,440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync 2 support, HDR support, and picture-in-picture mode. While it might take a little getting used to, the width and high resolution makes it feel like having two 1440p monitors, without the black divider in between.View Deal

LG 32" UltraGear Monitor Monitor: was $349 now $259 @ Amazon

The LG UltraGear Monitor is built for 1080p gamers on a budget. This 1920 x 1080 monitor offers 1ms response time, HDR10 support, AMD FreeSync compatibility, and a 165Hz refresh rate. And at $90 off, it's one of the best monitor sales we've seen for PC gamers watching their wallets.View Deal

LG 27" Monitor: was $249 now $207 @ Amazon

If you're in the market for a large display, this QHD monitor from LG is a great pick. Its 27-inch size offers a nice amount of screen space without taking up too much desk real estate, and it comes with AMD FreeSync technology and HDR 10 support. Plus, it offers two HDMI ports, a virtually borderless design and an adjustable stand. View Deal

Dell 27" Gaming Monitor: was $589 now $439 @ Dell

This Dell gaming monitor offers a buttery-smooth 165Hz refresh rate. You also get a 27-inch display with a 2560 x 1440 resolution and both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support. Plus, you can hook it up via either DisplayPort or HDMI, though you can only get the full 165 Hz refresh rate when you connect it to your PC via DisplayPort.View Deal

Acer Predator XB271HU: was $599 now $424 @ Amazon

Acer's 27-inch Predator gaming monitor comes with a WQHD resolution and Nvidia G-Sync to help eliminate any frame tearing. It also boasts a fast 144Hz refresh rate and sports an IPS panel. And now, Amazon has it on sale for well over $100 off.View Deal