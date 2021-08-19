Top VPN deals on International VPN Day

If you want to stay safe and secure online, using the best VPN is a great place to start. You may or may not have seen that it's International VPN Day, which is a celebration devised up by NordVPN to raise awareness of cybersecurity as a whole, at the core of which is VPN, so what better time to get involved?

However, while it might be quite clear that you need a VPN, choosing which is best for the job isn't quite as clear-cut. In fact, the sheer variety available can be quite intimidating – so we're here to cut through the waffle and get to the goods.

Below, we're running down the five best deals available today, picking from some of the best-featured to the cheapest overall. Every service on this list has our seal of approval – and you'll also notice each one offers at least a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try before you commit.

What should you look for in a VPN?

If streaming is your top priority, then you should make no sacrifices when it comes to a VPN's ability to unblock content. Some lesser providers struggle with this, so make sure your chosen provider doesn't fall at the first hurdle.

Privacy is also very important, though, and while you might just want to change your location to watch your favorite shows or events for free, once you've got access to a VPN you may find yourself using it more than you expected. You can protect your bank details when using public Wi-Fi, evade ad trackers, and even bypass government-censored sites.

Finally, you'll want to make sure your provider has a reliable money-back guarantee so you can trial the service before you commit – all of our recommended providers do. That way, if you discover it can't unblock the right streaming service, you can get your money back with no issue.

The best VPN Day deals available

If International VPN Day has spurred you on to enhance your privacy, then we recommend checking out of the top providers below: