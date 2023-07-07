Best Buy Black Friday in July sale — 35 early deals I recommend

It's no secret that Prime Day starts next week. However, another retail event I'm keeping my eye on is the Best Buy Black Friday in July sales event. I normally roll my eyes at Black Friday in July sales — they never live up to the hype — but Best Buy is one of my personal go-to stores for deals.

They're also a major rival to Amazon and will likely offer very aggressive sales in an attempt to steal thunder from Prime Day. The Best Buy Black Friday in July sale will run from July 10 (Monday) through July 12 (Wednesday). Unlike Amazon, Best Buy isn't really releasing any early deals. However, I've combed through a few deals that are worth calling out right now.

It's also worth nothing that Best Buy recently revamped its My Best Buy membership programs. The free tier offers free shipping and is a no-brainer to join. However, the My Best Buy Plus membership ($49/year) gets you free 2-day shipping, access to exclusive deals, and an extended 60-day return window on most items. If you're a frequent Best Buy shopper, this could rapidly pay for itself. There's also a My Best Buy Plus tier ($179/year) that includes extended protection plans (including AppleCare+) and 24/7 tech support.

The Best Buy Black Friday in July sales event won't require any membership, but I wouldn't be surprised if some of Best Buy's juicier deals will require at least the $49/year membership. Either way, below I'll be rounding up the best early deals now as well as any deals worth waiting for next week. Also, be sure to check our Best Buy coupon codes page for the chance to save even more.

Best Buy recently revamped its membership plans. My Best Buy (free) offers free standard shipping. My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) offers free 2-day shipping, exclusive access to member-only deals, access to launch events, and an extended 60-day return/exchange window on most products. My Best Buy Total ($179/year) offers all of the above benefits along with extended protection plans (AppleCare+), 24/7 tech support, 20% off repairs, and discounts on in-home installations and haul aways.

Editor's Picks

MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,199 now $949 @ Best Buy

My Best Buy Plus members only! The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of cool features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design, and battery life. Huge footnote here — My Best Buy Plus members can get it for $949, which is tied as the best price ever for this laptop. Otherwise, you'll pay $999, which is still an epic sale.

Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Here's a deal you definitely won't find on Amazon. Best Buy is the exclusive retailer of Roku's new TVs and the Plus Series is one of the best budget TVs period. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. This 75-inch model is the biggest TV in Roku's new lineup. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $599 @ Best Buy

Limited stock! The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. This is just $30 shy of its all-time Black Friday price low and one of the least-expensive OLED TVs of all time.

Samsung 990 Pro SSD (1TB): was $159 now $99 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The Samsung 990 Pro SSD (1TB) just crashed to its lowest price ever. This PCIe 4.0 M.2 storage device is PS5 compatible and packs seriously impressive speeds. Samsung's new SSD offers a sequential read speed of 7,450 MB/s and a write speed of 6,900 MB/s. It also comes with a heatsink equipped with RGB lighting. It's a great pick if you want to boost your console's storage capacity.

TVs

Smart TV sale: deals from $64 @ Best Buy

Best Buy currently has one of the most epic TV deals of all time. The retailer has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy.

Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $149 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can get. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want. It's $20 cheaper than last week's price.

TCL 55" S4 S-Class 4K TV: was $379 now $299 @ Best Buy

The S4 S-Class is one of TCL's new budget TVs. Yet despite its budget friendly price, it packs Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual:X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Google TV Smart OS. You also get three HDMI ports, including one with eARC support.

TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $449 @ Best Buy

The new TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.

Toshiba 75" 4K Fire TV: was $799 now $529 @ Best Buy

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we said its color accuracy, low lag time, and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers. It's $20 cheaper than last week's price.

Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! This is one of the best budget TVs you'll find. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. This 75-inch model is the biggest TV in Roku's new lineup. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

OLED TVs

LG 55" B2 4K OLED TV: was $1,099 now $999 @ Best Buy

The LG B2 is a more affordable version of LG's award-winning LG C2 OLED. It uses LG's a7 Gen5 AI processor and supports Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG formats. Gamers will appreciate its 120Hz panel as well as LG's Game Optimizer and the inclusion of two HDMI 2.1 ports. It also has built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa with support for Apple HomeKit. In our LG B2 OLED review we said it's a strong mid-range OLED that does a great job balancing price and performance needs. Note: Amazon has it for a few dollars less.

Sony 55" A80K 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

The Sony A80K OLED TV uses the company's cognitive XR processor that adjusts brightness on the fly to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. It comes with Google TV and Google Assistant built-in and has exclusive features for the PlayStation 5, such as Auto HDR Tone Mapping which optimizes the PS5's settings to take full advantage of the TV's capabilities. In our Sony A80K OLED TV review, we said the Editor's Choice TV offers superb picture quality, a robust audio system and intuitive Google TV smart interface.

LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

Released in 2023, the LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote. Note that Walmart and Amazon offer the same TV for $3 less.

Samsung 65” S90C OLED 4K TV: was $2,599 now $2,099 @ Best Buy

This premium OLED TV from Samsung promises superior picture quality with stunning brightness and deep blacks. The Samsung S90C OLED packs HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+/HLG and Dolby Atmos support with Object SoundTracking lite, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, ATSC 3.0 and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings and the TV comes with a SolarCell remote.

Sony 55" Bravia XR A95K OLED: was $2,799 now $2,499 @ Best Buy

Providing incredible visuals, sound, and 4K upscaling, the Sony Bravia XR A95K OLED is a truly impressive TV. There's support for HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision, a 120Hz refresh rate and two HDMI 2.1 ports. In our Sony Bravia XR A95K OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is amazing in every way possible with intuitive and forward-thinking capabilities. We especially like the included Bravia Cam, which can be used to adjust color on the fly or for controlling the TV with gestures.

Electric transportation

Segway G30Max Kickscooter Electric Scooter: was $999 now $699 @ Best Buy

NIU KQi3 Max Electric Scooter: was $999 now $849 @ Best Buy

The Editor's Choice NIU KQi3 Max Electric Scooter sits at the very top of our best electric scooters guide. It packs everything we want from an escooter, including a powerful motor, great range and stylish looks. We were especially impressed at how it handled hills. The KQi3 Max's front ring headlight cuts a real profile, and the red mechanical disc brakes on the front and rear wheels give it a sports car feel.

Aventon Soltera 7-Speed: was $1,399 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

The Soltera is the best budget electric bike we've tested. We especially like that it sacrifices little to reach its budget price. In our tests, we found it very comfortable to ride and it looks great, too. However, the rear hub motor does feel a little underpowered, especially on hills. Nevertheless, if you're looking for a low-cost electric bike to get you around town, this is the model to consider.

Aventon Aventure Ebike: was $1,999 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

The Aventon Aventure is a budget ebike that's designed for rough roads, country trails, and a little mountain biking. In our Aventon Aventure ebike review, we said it's a heavy-duty ebike that includes some very considerate design touches and can distinguish itself in what has become a very crowded category of fat-tire ebikes. We also like that it's priced well below models that use more high-end components. Note: It was $50 cheaper on Independence Day, but this is still a solid deal.

Headphones

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds: was $69 now $49 @ Best Buy

The Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds are small, sleek headphones that offer up to 12 hours of battery life, a comfortable fit and flawless Bluetooth connectivity. You can use them with iOS, Android or PC, and you can customize the fit with four different eartip sizes. In our Beats Flex review, we said they also offer strong mics for effective call quality and Siri use, which makes them worth the price of admission. This is the second-cheapest price we've ever seen for them.

JBL Endurance Race Earbuds: was $79 now $59 @ Best Buy

The JBL Endurance Race Earbuds are built for runners and gym rats alike. They offer 30 hours of battery life along with a waterproof/dustproof design. They feature a sturdy, superior fit and an enhanced ambient sound features, which lets you hear your surroundings when running outdoors.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live offer active noise cancellation, touch controls, and great sound for their price. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review, we called them an impressive pair of wireless earbuds that make a great alternative to Apple's base AirPods and Google's Pixel Buds 2. Just note that their ANC isn't the best we've tested and they won't be able to filter out street noise. Otherwise, you get plenty of customization thanks to the linked app and strong battery life to keep the music going all day long.

Beats Studio 3 Headphones: was $349 now $199 @ Best Buy

The Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones offer a comfy fit, 20 hours of battery life, and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise cancelling also does a decent job of blocking outside noise. In our Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones review we labeled the headphones a solid choice with decent active noise cancellation and clean, though at sometimes overly processed, sound profile. This is their cheapest price for 2023, although they hit $149 last Black Friday.

Appliances

Bella Pro Series 4qt Air Fryer: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy

Air Fryers are becoming an essential kitchen gadget. Not only are air fryers easy to use, throwing food into what's essentially a super-fast heating compact convection oven makes it far more convenient than waiting for a standard oven to pre-heat. The Bella Pro Series Air Fryer has excellent reviews at Best Buy, and at a 4.2-qt capacity, you can load it up with lots of healthy chicken strips or French fries. It's perfect for a household of 4 to 6 people.

Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker: was $189 now $159 @ Best Buy

The Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker offers a specific setting for iced coffee. It has the capacity to brew drinks from 4 ounces to a whopping 12 ounces. The K-Elite also benefits from Quiet Brew, which minimizes noise during brewing, and reminds you when it's time to descale as well. In our Keurig K-Eilte review, we said it's one of the best Keurig coffee makers, ready for iced coffee, stronger brews, and dispensing hot water.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO: was $549 now $499 @ Best Buy

The Roomba i3+EVO has a self-emptying base that takes up to 60 days to fill, removing yet another chore from your to-do list. It also features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types and avoid getting tangled with pet hair. It's also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which means you can clean your home via voice commands. Note: It was $379 in early June.

Ecovacs Deebot T8 Plus: was $749 now $524 @ Best Buy

The Deebot T8 Plus is a vacuum cleaner than can do it all. In addition to its vacuuming and mopping capabilities, this smart vac can create a virtual map of your home with unlimited virtual boundaries. It can also empty its dustbin into a disposable dust bag and last for up to three hours on a single charge. It's a generous $225 off right now at Best Buy, but it has dropped lower in the past.

Phones

Google Pixel 7a: was $499 now $449 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is knocking $50 off all Pixel 7a purchases. (You'll need to activate your phone during checkout to get this deal). The phone features a 6.1-inch OLED (2400 x 1080) 90Hz display, Tensor G2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 64MP (f/1.89) main camera lens, 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 7a review, we said Google's new phone offers the most premium features out of any budget phone for your money.

Motorola Razr+: was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy

Motorola's new foldable is $100 off at Best Buy. In our Motorola Razr+ review, we said it sets the standard for all other clamshell foldables coming out this year and even tops the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. We also loved its long battery life (10 hours and 9 minutes), which is better than that of the average smartphone. The Razr+ features a 6.9-inch OLED FHD+ 165Hz inner display, 3.6-inch OLED, 144Hz outer display, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB storage. There's also a 12MP main (f/1.5), 13MP ultrawide (f/2,2), and 32MP (f/2.4) front camera. Note that on Prime Day it'll be on sale for $849 (via invitation only).

Galaxy Z Series: up to $500 off @ Best Buy

Best Buy is knocking up to $500 off its Galaxy Z Series phones. This includes the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review, we called the Editor's Choice phone the best foldable you can buy right now. It features a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED main screen, 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED cover screen, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 50MP (f/1.8) wide camera lens, 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, 4MP (f/1.8) under-display camera, and a 10MP (f/2.2) cover camera.

Back to School

HP 14" Chromebook: was $299 now $149 @ Best Buy

If you're shopping on a budget, this HP Chromebook for $149 is a great pick. It comes with a 14-inch display, Intel Celeron N4120 processor, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD Graphics 600 and 64GB eMMC storage. It's not a powerhouse machine, but it's excellent for everyday tasks and basic at-home learning. That said, I would recommend adults/college students spend a bit more for a more mainstream machine.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i: was $629 now $479 @ Best Buy

There are plenty of cheap laptops out there, but if you want a machine that's usable, the IdeaPad 3i won't disappoint. For starters, it has a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD — something which many budget laptops forgo. You also get a Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It won't play the latest PC games, but it's a reliable machine for everyday work, Web-based tasks, and streaming.