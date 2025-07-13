Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale ends tonight — here’s 29 deals to shop while you still can

The Best Buy Black Friday in July sale ends tonight — and if you're in the market for the latest and greatest tech, this is a sale not to be missed.

For starters, you can get the LG 65-inch C4 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,199 at Best Buy. While it’s no longer the latest in LG’s lineup, it’s still a fantastic OLED TV with a $400 discount. If you're looking for a new pair of earbuds, the AirPods Pro 2 are down to $149 — that's $100 off and their lowest price yet.

From OLED TVs and laptops to headphones and smart home devices, this weekend is your last chance to shop the best tech deals of the summer. Keep scrolling to check out my favorite deals. For more savings, see our Best Buy coupon codes.

My favorite deals

Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy

From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.

Appliance sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to 40% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $59. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart

E-Scooters and E-Bikes: up to 45% off @ Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a range of discounts on e-scooters and e-bikes. The sale includes some of our favorite models from Segway, HiBoy, Letric and more.

Laptop sale: up to $400 off @ Best Buy

Right now Best Buy is taking up to $400 off select Windows laptops. The sale includes laptops from HP, Samsung, Lenovo and more.

Apple

Save 35% Apple AirTags 4-pack: was $99 now $64 at Best Buy Apple's precise item trackers leverage the Find My network using ultra-wideband technology for incredibly accurate location tracking. Each coin-sized tracker offers a replaceable battery lasting over a year, water resistance, and seamless integration with iPhones. The precision finding feature guides you directly to lost items.

Apple iPad mini 7: was $499 now $379 at Best Buy The new iPad mini is already getting a discount, and any price cut to this small tablet is welcome. We're big fans of its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests.) It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6e support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size.

Lowest price! Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 at Best Buy Apple's AirPods Max are a stunning looking and sounding pair of headphones. They're comfortable for long periods of time, and feature some very good ANC. We particularly like their Spatial Audio performance and intuitive controls scheme in our review — although we did have to take points away for the bad carrying case that comes in the box.

Apple MacBook Air 13" (M4/256GB): was $999 now $849 at Best Buy The 13-inch MacBook Air M4 is Apple's greatest offering yet, and it's not only because of its speedy performance thanks to the M4 chip or its upgraded 12MP webcam. It's $100 less than its predecessor, and with that extra discount, you're getting one of the best laptops on the market at an epic price.

TVs

Hisense 55" U6QF Mini-LED TV: was $799 now $449 at Best Buy Hisense is setting a new bar for value with its U6QF Mini-LED TV, which drops Google TV in favor of Fire TV. You still get an awesome suite of features built on a 144Hz refresh rate with HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos support. As one of the cheapest options to get for gaming, the U6QF is a powerful display for PC gamers leveraging tons of brightness.

Save $770! Samsung The Frame (LS03D): was $1,999 now $1,199 at Best Buy Samsung's The Frame offers you chance to experience TVs unlike ever before. With its anti-reflective coating that gives it this art deco look to its Pantone validation, you can expect to forget The Frame is even a TV when it's set in art mode. But don't think you won't get ample performance in cinematic experiences, as well, with its beloved Tizen OS, which has access to every streaming service and even some cloud gaming subscriptions as well.

Computing

Audio

Sony WH-CH520: was $59 now $39 at Best Buy Sony's budget on-ear cans are inexpensive, but they bring the sound where it counts. They earned a 4.5-star rating in our Sony WH-CH520 review, thanks to their top-notch sound, intuitive controls, and lengthy battery life of 50 hours. 3 minutes of charge nets you 1.5 hours of use as well, if you run out and need a quick boost.

Beats Pill: was $149 now $99 at Best Buy Beats' iconic rounded oblong speaker has a new low price. This is one of the first discounts the speaker has seen this year, for a very solid Bluetooth speaker deal. The Beats Pill is a solid little Bluetooth speaker, and in our hands-on, we enjoyed the top-tier sound and excellent battery life.

Home appliances

Ninja Foodi DualZone Air Fryer: was $179 now $149 at Best Buy Get ready for the Super Bowl with one of the best air fryers we've tested. In our Ninja Foodi DualZone Air Fryer review, we loved that we could cook two things at different temperatures or open it up to cook a lot of one food — it's great for when you have a lot of guests.

Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist: was $249 now $199 at Best Buy The Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist has a refillable misting tank onboard to make you instantly cool. It can act as both corded or cordless, with a up to 24 hour running time (depending on what speed setting you use). Its portable design means you can take advantage of the mist spray both indoor or out.

KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer: was $499 now $349 at Best Buy This KitchenAid 5.5 Quart stand mixer has a massive reduction of $130, and is probably the lowest price we’ve seen so far. With its 3-point locking bowl lift feature, it’s super sturdy to tackle heavier quantities, and makes it easier to add ingredients. It comes with 11 speeds including a ½ speed for high to low control. With an impressive saving, this deal won’t last long — so hurry!