Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale is live — here's 31 deals to fight Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day may be taking over the spotlight — but Best Buy is giving the retailer a run for its money. If you're in the market for some new tech, the Best Buy Black Friday in July sale is the obvious choice.

In an effort to combat Amazon's savings extravaganza, Best Buy is discounting everything from OLED TVs and laptops to headphones and smart home devices. But the sale ends Sunday, so you'll want to hop on these deals ASAP.

For starters, you can get the LG 65-inch C4 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,199 at Best Buy. While it’s no longer the latest in LG’s lineup, it’s still a fantastic OLED TV with a $400 discount. Plus, the 13-inch MacBook Air (M4/256GB) is on sale for $849 at Best Buy. That's $150 off our choice for best laptop. If you're looking to stock up on appliances, Best Buy has plenty of options from $59.

From OLED TVs and laptops to headphones and smart home devices, Best Buy's Black Friday in July is a sale you don't want to miss. Keep scrolling to check out my favorite deals. For more savings, see our Best Buy coupon codes, and stay tuned to our Prime Day deals live blog for the best deals as they come in.

My favorite deals

Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy

From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.

Appliance sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to 40% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $59. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart

E-Scooters and E-Bikes: up to 45% off @ Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a range of discounts on e-scooters and e-bikes. The sale includes some of our favorite models from Segway, HiBoy, Letric and more.

Traeger grill sale: up to $300 off @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to $300 off select Traeger grills. After discount, prices start from $389. This is an awesome opportunity to shop some of the best grills we've reviewed.

Laptop sale: up to $400 off @ Best Buy

Right now Best Buy is taking up to $400 off select Windows laptops. The sale includes laptops from HP, Samsung, Lenovo and more.

Apple

Save 32% Apple AirTags 4-pack: was $99 now $67 at Best Buy Apple's precise item trackers leverage the Find My network using ultra-wideband technology for incredibly accurate location tracking. Each coin-sized tracker offers a replaceable battery lasting over a year, water resistance, and seamless integration with iPhones. The precision finding feature guides you directly to lost items.

Apple iPad mini 7: was $499 now $399 at Best Buy The new iPad mini is already getting a discount, and any price cut to this small tablet is welcome. We're big fans of its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests.) It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6e support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size.

Lowest price! Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 at Best Buy Apple's AirPods Max are a stunning looking and sounding pair of headphones. They're comfortable for long periods of time, and feature some very good ANC. We particularly like their Spatial Audio performance and intuitive controls scheme in our review — although we did have to take points away for the bad carrying case that comes in the box.

Apple MacBook Air 13" (M4/256GB): was $999 now $849 at Best Buy The 13-inch MacBook Air M4 is Apple's greatest offering yet, and it's not only because of its speedy performance thanks to the M4 chip or its upgraded 12MP webcam. It's $100 less than its predecessor, and with that extra discount, you're getting one of the best laptops on the market at an epic price.

TVs

Hisense 55" U6QF Mini-LED TV: was $799 now $449 at Best Buy Hisense is setting a new bar for value with its U6QF Mini-LED TV, which drops Google TV in favor of Fire TV. You still get an awesome suite of features built on a 144Hz refresh rate with HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos support. As one of the cheapest options to get for gaming, the U6QF is a powerful display for PC gamers leveraging tons of brightness.

Save $770! Samsung The Frame (LS03D): was $1,999 now $1,228 at Best Buy Samsung's The Frame offers you chance to experience TVs unlike ever before. With its anti-reflective coating that gives it this art deco look to its Pantone validation, you can expect to forget The Frame is even a TV when it's set in art mode. But don't think you won't get ample performance in cinematic experiences, as well, with its beloved Tizen OS, which has access to every streaming service and even some cloud gaming subscriptions as well.

Smart home

Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen (2-pack): was $99 now $59 at Best Buy The Ring Indoor Cam (2023) can record 1080p video, scare off intruders with a built-in siren, and detect motion in specified zones. It is more compact than the previous model with the addition of a new privacy shutter and upgraded mount. Right now you can get a two-pack for $59 — that's the same price as a single camera.

Blink Floodlight Camera (battery): was $129 now $59 at Best Buy This bundle gets you a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera and a Blink Floodlight Mount for just $59. The wireless setup runs entirely on battery so it can be placed on virtually any surface without existing floodlight wiring. It's perfect for use in dark areas like on a shed or the side of your home.

Ring Battery Doorbell with Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen: was $139 now $69 at Best Buy The Ring Battery Doorbell can be easily installed to watch your front door, while the Indoor Cam can be set up in less than ten minutes to view the interior of your home and give you a 1080p HD view complete with motion detection and a privacy cover. Though the Indoor Cam does require a power outlet, it also provides two way audio and noise cancellation and has a wide field of view. The Ring Battery Doorbell is our best value choice for Ring doorbells because it delivers the features we like most in Ring doorbells but still costs less than $100.

Computing

Audio

Sony WH-CH520: was $59 now $39 at Best Buy Sony's budget on-ear cans are inexpensive, but they bring the sound where it counts. They earned a 4.5-star rating in our Sony WH-CH520 review, thanks to their top-notch sound, intuitive controls, and lengthy battery life of 50 hours. 3 minutes of charge nets you 1.5 hours of use as well, if you run out and need a quick boost.

Beats Pill: was $149 now $99 at Best Buy Beats' iconic rounded oblong speaker has a new low price. This is one of the first discounts the speaker has seen this year, for a very solid Bluetooth speaker deal. The Beats Pill is a solid little Bluetooth speaker, and in our hands-on, we enjoyed the top-tier sound and excellent battery life.

Home appliances

Ninja Foodi DualZone Air Fryer: was $179 now $159 at Best Buy Get ready for the Super Bowl with one of the best air fryers we've tested. In our Ninja Foodi DualZone Air Fryer review, we loved that we could cook two things at different temperatures or open it up to cook a lot of one food — it's great for when you have a lot of guests.

Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist: was $249 now $199 at Best Buy The Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist has a refillable misting tank onboard to make you instantly cool. It can act as both corded or cordless, with a up to 24 hour running time (depending on what speed setting you use). Its portable design means you can take advantage of the mist spray both indoor or out.