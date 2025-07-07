Forget Prime Day — these are the 8 best TV deals in Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sale

If you’ve been waiting for a golden opportunity to pounce on a new TV, this week is as good as any. While Prime Day TV deals are beginning to pile up, I’ve got my eyes on Best Buy’s Black Friday in July sales event, which is looking like a much better collection of deals than I initially thought it’d be.

There are discounts at Best Buy right now that you likely won’t end up seeing at Amazon this week, like the 48-inch LG B4 OLED TV for just $599 — my favorite deal of the lot.

By my count, there are currently close to 200 deals listed in this sale for TVs and projectors. Most of them aren't really worth buying. These eight are.

About the author

Michael Desjardin Senior TV Editor My name is Michael, and I've been covering TVs for over a decade. I spend all year watching, testing and reviewing the most popular TVs on the market, but when sales events like this come around, my top priority is helping folks separate the best deals from the rest.

Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale: best TV deals

Roku 55” Plus Series QLED TV: was $499 now $299 at Best Buy If you've been looking for a perfectly cromulent, low-priced 4K TV with easy-to-use features, the 55-inch Roku Plus Series is a slam dunk. $299 gets you decent picture quality and access to the Roku smart platform, one of my favorite smart TV operating systems on account of its approachability. It's a great choice for anyone who's ever said, "I just need a good TV and I don't want to spend very much."

LG 48” B4 OLED TV: was $699 now $599 at Best Buy This is one of the last opportunities you'll likely have to get the 48-inch LG B4 for this super-low price, as it'll soon be replaced by its successor, the LG B5. As an entry-level OLED, you're not getting quite as many features as what you'll find on a mid-range or high-end OLED TV, but it's nevertheless an incredible TV for movies and gaming. This was one of my favorite TVs of 2024. Get it while it's in stock.

Hisense 55” Canvas TV: was $999 now $696 at Best Buy The Hisense Canvas TV is designed to blend into a room in the same way a portrait would. To that end, it features a posh matte finish that gives the picture a softer presentation, as well as an elegant frame. If you want to prioritize picture quality above all else, I don't think I'd buy the Canvas TV. However, if your living space cries out for a different sort of TV vibe, the Canvas TV is a great candidate.

Samsung 55” QN70F Neo QLED TV: was $899 now $699 at Best Buy Full disclosure: I've not yet tested the QN70F, one of Samsung's mid-range TVs for 2025. That said, I've seen it up close and personal, and for this price, it's well worth considering. Like the rest of the brand's Neo QLED lineup, the QN70F blends quantum dots and Mini-LED backlighting for a punchy presentation. The QN70F is also packed with gaming features, like four HDMI 2.1-compatible inputs and support for 4K gaming at 120Hz. That's fantastic for the price point.

Roku 75” Pro Series QLED TV: was $1,699 now $799 at Best Buy Looking for something bigger than 65 inches? The 75-inch Roku Pro Series QLED is on sale for a mind-bogglingly low price. It's one of the best deals I've seen this week on a 75-inch TV. Like the Roku Plus Series, the Pro model comes with Roku baked right in. Being a "Pro" model, this TV arrives with a bright, colorful picture and impressive out-of-the-box accuracy. If you're looking to combine Mini-LED backlighting with easy-to-use features, consider this set.

LG 65" C4 OLED TV: was $1,699 now $1,199 at Best Buy All aboard! The LG C4 train is leaving the station. As we enter the back half of 2025, this mid-range marvel will go out of stock before you know it. At just $1,199 for a 65-inch version, you'll be hard pressed to find a better sale price for the remainder of the year. I absolutely love this OLED TV, as it offers class-leading gaming features and superb HDR highlight brightness for a friendlier price than higher-end OLEDs. Get it while you can.