Massive Best Buy weekend sale is live from $19 — 25 deals I’d shop now that fight Prime Day deals

Many shoppers will be tuned into early Prime Day deals right now, but my attention is on Best Buy’s weekend sale! Ahead of Amazon’s big retail event, Best Buy is running its Member’s Only Sale with epic discounts up for My Best Buy Plus and Total members. But even if you’re not a member, this sale is still worth shopping as there are a ton of excellent deals for the rest of us, too.

For example, right now you can get up to 50% off major appliances at Best Buy. The sale includes big brands like LG, Samsung and more. Or, if you’re planning a cookout, you can get up to $300 off select Traeger grills at Best Buy right now.

Plus, the new LG 55-inch C5 4K OLED TV is on sale for $400 off at Best Buy.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Best Buy deals. For more savings, see our Best Buy coupon codes coverage, and check out this $699 LG OLED TV deal at Amazon.

My favorite deals

Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy

From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.

Appliance sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to 40% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $59. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.

Price check: from $69 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart

Traeger grill sale: up to $300 off @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to $300 off select Traeger grills. After discount, prices start from $389. This is an awesome opportunity to shop some of the best grills we've reviewed.

Laptop sale: up to $400 off @ Best Buy

Right now Best Buy is taking up to $400 off select Windows laptops. The sale includes laptops from HP, Samsung, Lenovo and more.

Traeger Woodridge Pro Electric Wood Pellet Grill: was $1,149 now $999 at Best Buy This Traeger Woodridge Pro pellet grill delivers a rich, natural wood-fired taste without gas or charcoal. It boasts 970 sq in of cooking space to fit up to 7 chickens, 9 rib racks or 7 pork butts, providing plenty of space to cook full meals for family gatherings and larger events. Inject added flavor with the Super Smoke Mode and manage your cook using the Traeger app.

My Best Buy member deals

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $298 at Best Buy Member exclusive deal! The XM5s are a pair of premium Sony noise-canceling headphones. Don't let the recent release of the XM6s trouble you; these are still a great buy. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancelation is excellent. Plus, despite active noise canceling being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was $749 now $579 at Best Buy Member exclusive deal! If you want to get a thorough cleaning experience, the Detect head uses Dyson “illumination technology” to reveal dust particles on hardwood floors. This makes it easier to see dirt and grime, and ensure a spotless surface. It also comes with the standard, motorbar head for deep-cleaning carpets and other crevice tools. With a battery time of 60 minutes, this will give you a decent clean.

Samsung HW-Q990D: was $1,997 now $999 at Best Buy Member exclusive deal! With a subwoofer and surround sound speakers in the box, this is a very well rounded soundbar. Connect it to a compatible Samsung TV, and it will work with your TV speakers to enrich the audio even further thanks to the Q-symphony feature. It will bring a cinematic experience to your living room, and at the moment do it for a massive discount.

TVs

Hisense 55" U6QF Mini-LED TV: was $799 now $499 at Best Buy Hisense is setting a new bar for value with its U6QF Mini-LED TV, which drops Google TV in favor of Fire TV. You still get an awesome suite of features built on a 144Hz refresh rate with HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos support. As one of the cheapest options to get for gaming, the U6QF is a powerful display for PC gamers leveraging tons of brightness.

TCL 55" QM7K Mini-LED TV: was $1,499 now $999 at Best Buy The TCL QM7K is a budget-friendly Mini-LED TV that is perfect for folks who want to upgrade to a truly impressive TV without breaking the bank. It features built-in Google TV with Chromecast, a slate of sought-after gaming features and a bright, colorful picture worthy of movie night.

Computing

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15.6" Laptop: was $249 now $199 at Best Buy Perfect for a student, this affordable laptop super-efficient, with an Intel Celeron N4500 processor. It's lightweight and slim making it ideal to carry around in a backpack. Plus, it has up to 10 hours of battery life and charges up quickly.

Samsung Odyssey 32" G51C Gaming Monitor: was $399 now $299 at Best Buy The Samsung Odyssey 32" gaming monitor packs a pretty serious punch for the price. It has an attractive 2560 x 1440 resolution, so those games will look sharp and smooth. It also has a high 165Hz refresh rate that'll make your games look smooth during fast motion. The 32" size is ideal for gaming since it's not too big but still large enough to immerse you in the action.

Audio

Home appliances

BlueAir Blue Pure 511i Max: was $139 now $111 at Best Buy The BlueAir Blue Pure 511i Max has a coverage of 926 sq ft, so it's great for small rooms. It uses HEPASilent, dual filtration technology to remove at least 99% of airborne particles in the air. It also runs very quiet and you can even control it via the Blueair app. Plus, its modern design makes it easy to blend into any room.

Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist: was $249 now $199 at Best Buy The Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist has a refillable misting tank onboard to make you instantly cool. It can act as both corded or cordless, with a up to 24 hour running time (depending on what speed setting you use). Its portable design means you can take advantage of the mist spray both indoor or out.