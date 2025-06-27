Massive Best Buy weekend sale is live from $19 — 25 deals I’d shop now that fight Prime Day deals
These are the deals I’d shop this weekend in Best Buy’s sale
Many shoppers will be tuned into early Prime Day deals right now, but my attention is on Best Buy’s weekend sale! Ahead of Amazon’s big retail event, Best Buy is running its Member’s Only Sale with epic discounts up for My Best Buy Plus and Total members. But even if you’re not a member, this sale is still worth shopping as there are a ton of excellent deals for the rest of us, too.
For example, right now you can get up to 50% off major appliances at Best Buy. The sale includes big brands like LG, Samsung and more. Or, if you’re planning a cookout, you can get up to $300 off select Traeger grills at Best Buy right now.
Plus, the new LG 55-inch C5 4K OLED TV is on sale for $400 off at Best Buy.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Best Buy deals. For more savings, see our Best Buy coupon codes coverage, and check out this $699 LG OLED TV deal at Amazon.
Quick Links
- shop all Best Buy deals
- Nintendo Switch 2: check stock @ Best Buy
- Switch games: deals from $19
- Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $24
- Appliance sale: deals from $59
- Smart TV sale: deals from $69
- Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist: was $249 now $199
- Traeger grill sale: up to $300 off
- Hisense 55" U6QF Mini-LED TV: was $799 now $499
- Traeger Woodridge Pro Electric Wood Pellet Grill: was $1,149 now $999
- LG 55" C5 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,599
My favorite deals
Switch games: deals from $19 @ Best Buy
From Luigi's Mansion 3 to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.
The new Fire TV Stick 4K sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review, we praised its 4K video quality for a budget price. Features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button on the remote. You also get Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Atmos support to improve your streaming audio.
Appliance sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy
Best Buy is taking up to 40% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $59. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.
TV sale: deals from $69 @ Best Buy
Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $69.
Price check: from $69 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart
Traeger grill sale: up to $300 off @ Best Buy
Best Buy is taking up to $300 off select Traeger grills. After discount, prices start from $389. This is an awesome opportunity to shop some of the best grills we've reviewed.
Laptop sale: up to $400 off @ Best Buy
Right now Best Buy is taking up to $400 off select Windows laptops. The sale includes laptops from HP, Samsung, Lenovo and more.
This Traeger Woodridge Pro pellet grill delivers a rich, natural wood-fired taste without gas or charcoal. It boasts 970 sq in of cooking space to fit up to 7 chickens, 9 rib racks or 7 pork butts, providing plenty of space to cook full meals for family gatherings and larger events. Inject added flavor with the Super Smoke Mode and manage your cook using the Traeger app.
My Best Buy member deals
Member exclusive deal! The Google Pixel Tablet is one of the best tablets on the market, even without a deal. In our Google Pixel Tablet review, we praised its sharp 8MP f/2.0 cameras, bright 11-inch 2560 x 1600 display, and great photo editing features. The charging dock adds a strong speaker and excellent smart home functionality. With $120 off, this is a fantastic deal.
Member exclusive deal! The XM5s are a pair of premium Sony noise-canceling headphones. Don't let the recent release of the XM6s trouble you; these are still a great buy. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancelation is excellent. Plus, despite active noise canceling being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.
Member exclusive deal! If you want to get a thorough cleaning experience, the Detect head uses Dyson “illumination technology” to reveal dust particles on hardwood floors. This makes it easier to see dirt and grime, and ensure a spotless surface. It also comes with the standard, motorbar head for deep-cleaning carpets and other crevice tools. With a battery time of 60 minutes, this will give you a decent clean.
Member exclusive deal! With a subwoofer and surround sound speakers in the box, this is a very well rounded soundbar. Connect it to a compatible Samsung TV, and it will work with your TV speakers to enrich the audio even further thanks to the Q-symphony feature. It will bring a cinematic experience to your living room, and at the moment do it for a massive discount.
Member exclusive deal! Designed for video editors, engineers, and creative pros, the Mac Studio is Apple's most powerful Mac. It features the M4 Max chipset with a 32-core GPU, 36GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It supports up to five displays and features two front-facing USB-C ports, four Thunderbolt 5 ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI port, 10Gb Ethernet port, headphone jack and SDXC card slot. We gave it an excellent 4.5-star rating in our Mac Studio M4 Max review.
TVs
Hisense is setting a new bar for value with its U6QF Mini-LED TV, which drops Google TV in favor of Fire TV. You still get an awesome suite of features built on a 144Hz refresh rate with HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos support. As one of the cheapest options to get for gaming, the U6QF is a powerful display for PC gamers leveraging tons of brightness.
The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. In our LG B4 OLED review, we called the Editor's Choice TV the value OLED TV of the year. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.
The TCL QM7K is a budget-friendly Mini-LED TV that is perfect for folks who want to upgrade to a truly impressive TV without breaking the bank. It features built-in Google TV with Chromecast, a slate of sought-after gaming features and a bright, colorful picture worthy of movie night.
Part of LG's 2025 TV lineup, the LG C5 OLED is here as the value pick of the year. Offering a slew of features, like a range of HDR certifications and gaming specs for the PS5 Pro crowd, the C5 proves a major improvement over its predecessor. We called it "nearly flawless" and gave it a 5-star rating in our LG C5 OLED TV review.
Price check: $1,596 @ Amazon
Computing
Perfect for a student, this affordable laptop super-efficient, with an Intel Celeron N4500 processor. It's lightweight and slim making it ideal to carry around in a backpack. Plus, it has up to 10 hours of battery life and charges up quickly.
The Samsung Odyssey 32" gaming monitor packs a pretty serious punch for the price. It has an attractive 2560 x 1440 resolution, so those games will look sharp and smooth. It also has a high 165Hz refresh rate that'll make your games look smooth during fast motion. The 32" size is ideal for gaming since it's not too big but still large enough to immerse you in the action.
Powered by a Snapdragon X Plus chipset, this powerful tablet features a 13-inch 2880 x 1920 PixelSense display with 120Hz refresh, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and Qualcomm Adreno GPU. Note: It doesn't include the Surface Keyboard.
Audio
The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are a pair of AI-powered buds that are perfect for Samsung phone users. Our Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review praised their stylish design, useful AI features and powerful active noise canceling capabilities. You also get 7 hours of battery life, or up to 30 hours when using the charging case.
If you want a speaker that can truly fill a space, this is it. Our JBL Boombox 3 review praised this speaker's impressively wide sound and thumping bass. It also lasts for up to 24 hours of battery life, and has a strong IP67 durability rating against water and dust. Just note that it's hefty, coming in at 14.7 pounds.
Home appliances
The BlueAir Blue Pure 511i Max has a coverage of 926 sq ft, so it's great for small rooms. It uses HEPASilent, dual filtration technology to remove at least 99% of airborne particles in the air. It also runs very quiet and you can even control it via the Blueair app. Plus, its modern design makes it easy to blend into any room.
The Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist has a refillable misting tank onboard to make you instantly cool. It can act as both corded or cordless, with a up to 24 hour running time (depending on what speed setting you use). Its portable design means you can take advantage of the mist spray both indoor or out.
This Dyson V8 is designed to be super lightweight, promises up to 40 minutes battery life, and two power modes. Its soft roller cleaner head can tackle all types of hard floors, while its powerful motor head can quickly suck up dirt, dust and pet hair from carpets. It also comes with six, different accessories to suit daily tasks.
The Shark Matrix Plus is a 2-in-1 robot vacuum and features a ‘precision matrix grid’ that allows it to go over dirt and debris on floors to ensure a spotless clean. Its Sonic Mopping scrubs hard floors 100x per minute. It comes with a handy, self-emptying base.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.