Avocado Green's best-selling organic mattress is now $200 off in every size

As a sleep writer, I know that some of the best mattresses for sleep are also the best for our planet — but they can be expensive. However, Avocado are now giving you the chance to sleep sustainably for less thanks to their New Year sale which knocks over 10% off their best-selling bed. You can now save $200 on any size Avocado Green Mattress, with a twin down to $1,199 (was $1,399).

The Avocado Green Mattress is made from certified organic Dunlop latex, and it's the best mattress choice for people who want an eco-friendly bed that's comforting yet supportive. Avocado's flagship mattress also earned a place on our top-rated organic mattress guide thanks to its natural temperature control for hot sleepers and great motion isolation for couples.

We highly recommend this firm bed to anyone who sleeps on their back or stomach, plus heavyweight sleepers should be well supported thanks to it's sturdy hybrid frame. However, there might not be enough cushioning relief for side sleepers.

This new Avocado mattress deal is great for anyone looking for a twin to full size natural mattress, as it saves you over 10% and beats the savings we've seen recently on the smaller models.

The Avocado Green Mattress

Was: from $1,199

From: from $1,399 at Avocado Green Mattress

Summary: The Avocado Green Mattress is ideal for those looking for an eco-friendly, non-toxic, and hypoallergenic sleep. The natural cooling properties of Dunlop organic latex means it's perfect for those who overheat at night. The motion isolation and sturdy support is also great for couples, with our reviewers commenting that there was little motion transfer and could support up to 700lbs. We recommend this for back and front sleepers, as the firm surface can prevent back pain-causing spinal misalignment (when your hips basically dip into the mattress). However, we do not recommend this for those who sleep on their side or have a petite or lightweight frame (under 130lbs) as it's far too firm to provide relief to pressure points along the shoulders and hips. Benefits: 365-night trial | 25-year warranty | Free shipping

Dunlop vs Talalay latex: What's the difference?

In the Dunlop vs Talalay debate, each type of latex comes with their own advantages. Dunlop latex is much firmer and durable than Talalay latex. It also goes through less processing, so it's eco-friendlier and much cheaper for mattress brands to use it in their beds. However, Talalay latex is better at providing comfort and cooling properties. Whichever form your mattress uses, your bed is sure to provide a clean, hypoallergenic sleep.

