Avocado Green Mattress vs PlushBeds Botanical Bliss: Which organic bed is best for your sleep?

Not only are organic beds mean healthier sleep, they’re also better for the environment — but how to choose the right one? During this Avocado Green vs PlushBeds Botanical Bliss mattress comparison piece, we will explore the key differences between the two popular organic mattresses.

As well as being two of the best mattresses for the eco-conscious among us, both the Avocado Green Mattress and the PlushBeds Botanical Bliss bed offer outstanding comfort and support, utilizing the uniquely pressure-relieving properties of natural latex and cooling properties of organic wool and cotton.

However, there are some key differences between the two, including price. A 20% off sale brings the price of a queen size Avocado Green Mattress down to $1,799 (from $1,999), while a queen size PlushBeds Botanical Bliss mattress is $1,699 (was $2,949) — which is an enormous saving of $1,250. Let’s take a closer look at both organic mattresses to help you choose between the two.

What is the Avocado Green Mattress?

The Avocado Green Mattress is an award winning organic hybrid which is needle-tufted by hand from 100% natural and organic materials. It tops our best organic mattress buying guide, due to its combination of outstanding organic credentials and superb comfort and support. It's endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association, which means it's a great option for those with back pain, but stomach and heavier-weight sleepers will also glean benefits from this mattress.

During our Avocado Green Mattress review, we rated this bed as a 7 out of 10 for firmness, which means that side and lightweight sleepers may find it too firm to offer any meaningful support. Natural materials, such as Dunlop Latex and wool keeps temperatures naturally regulated, while the 1,400 coils add to the overall breathability.

In addition to its organic credentials, the Avocado Green Mattress boasts sturdy edge support, motion isolation, and feels cool to the touch. The benefits are great, too — you get a 365 night trial to see if this mattress suits your sleep, plus a 25 year warranty.

What is the PlushBeds Botanical Bliss mattress?

The Botanical Bliss is one of PlushBeds most highly rated latex models made from an array of organic and sustainable materials, such as Talalay and Dunlop latex and GOTS certified organic cotton and wool. As well as being a fiberglass free mattress , it’s also free of chemicals, pesticides, fertilizers, carcinogenic adhesives and other toxins.

This is one of the most certified organic beds in America, but the Botanical Bliss doesn't make any sacrifices when it comes to comfort. There are two different firmness levels to choose from — medium and medium firm — as well as three different heights. The Botanical Bliss is chiropractor approved, which makes it an excellent choice for those with back or neck pain, and is most suited to side, back and stomach sleepers.

Like the Avocado, the GOTS certified wool aids overall temperature regulation, while the cotton cover is dust-mite, mold and mildew resistant, which is great news for those with allergies.

Avocado Green Mattress vs Plush Beds Botanical Bliss: Sales & offers

There is a substantial price difference between both beds. At full MSRP, a queen size Avocado Green comes in at $1,999 vs $2,949 for a queen size PlushBeds Botanical Bliss. However, current discounts means that right now there’s only a $100 difference between the price of a queen size bed, with the Avocado Green coming in at $1,799 for a queen while the PlushBed Botanical Bliss is currently $1,699 for a queen.

There’s a straight $1,250 off of every mattress size on the PlushBed, while the Avocado Green Mattress is reduced by 20%, which equates to a slightly more conservative $200 discount (both of these savings are fairly standard for the brand).

As well as being marginally cheaper than the Avocado, the Botanical Bliss also comes with a free bedding bundle which is worth up to $599, which includes a luxury sheet set, a mattress protector and two cooling pillows. However, you only get 100 nights to establish if the Botanical Bliss suits your sleep, compared to Avocado’s generous 365 night sleep trial.

Avocado Green mattress: from $1,399 $1,259 at Avocado

Avocado sales are always fairly conservative - if they happen at all, that is. However, at full MSRP, they are already competitively priced for the quality of the product. Avocado mattress sales are worth snapping up when when they do appear. A queen Avocado Green mattress is now down to $1,799 (was $1,999), which although is a small saving is still a discount - and we'll take it.

PlushBeds Botanical Bliss: from $2,449 $1,199 at PlushBeds

You’ll save a substantial $1,250 off of every mattress size, which brings the price of a queen size Plush Beds Botanical Bliss mattress down to $1,699 (was $2,949). As well as saving a lot of money, you’ll also receive a luxury sheet set worth up to $599, including a sheet set, two free pillows and a mattress protector. We have seen this level of savings from this brand before, but it’s still an excellent price.

Avocado Green Mattress vs PlushBeds Botanical Bliss: Design

The Avocado Green Mattress is a hybrid, which means that it’s crafted from a combination of coils and foam. At the top you’ll find an organic cotton cover that affectively wicks away moisture and feels cool to the touch. Next up is a 2-inch Dunlop latex comfort layer that lies over the top of a zone support core.

That Support is delivered by up to 1,459 individually encased steel coils, which adds to the overall breathability of the mattress, as well as offering ergonomic support in seven key areas. That means that the mattress will feel softer and firmer in different areas. A reinforced steel perimeter aids edge support — which, like the temperature regulation and motion isolation, is excellent.

In contrast, the PlushBed Botanical Bliss is made up entirely of six layers of latex foams, GOTS certified wool and cotton. At the top, a certified cotton cover keeps sleepers cool and provides a natural deterrent to dust mites, mold and mildew. This is then followed by an organic wool comfort layer, which also helps regulate temperatures.

A natural Talalay latex comfort layer provides pressure relief, while a dense Dunlop latex base layer provides superior pressure relief, support and durability.

Avocado Green Mattress vs PlushBed Botanical Bliss: Comfort & Support

While you can upgrade to a Medium (which includes a Plush Top) or a Plush (which includes a Box Top), the Avocado Green Mattress comes as a firm as standard. During our review, we rated this mattress as a 7 out of 10 for firmness, which makes it suitable for predominantly back and stomach sleepers. Its ergonomic support system does an excellent job of providing pressure relief where it’s needed as well as keeping the spine in correct alignment, helping to alleviate back pain — which is why it comes recommended by the American Chiropractic Association.

The Avocado Green has a maximum weight capacity of 700 lbs for two sleepers (most mattresses have a weight capacity of 500 lbs), which makes it an excellent choice for heavier weight sleepers who want an organic bed but not at the cost of adequate support.

Like many of the best mattresses, the PlushBeds Botanical Bliss comes in two different firmness settings; Medium and Medium Firm, which means that it is suitable for a wide range of sleep styles. It also comes in three different heights, 9", 10" and 12". While we haven't yet tested the Botanical Bliss, its Talalay latex layer works to provide blissful pressure relief across the hips, shoulders and knees, making it an excellent choice for side sleepers.

Its dense Dunlop latex layer provides the bulk of the support here, helping to keep the spine from dipping out of alignment, which can aggravate and even cause back issues. Like the Avocado Green, this mattress comes chiropractor-approved.

Avocado Green Mattress vs PlushBed Botanical Bliss: Which should you buy?

Buy the Avocado Green Mattress if...

✅ You're a hot sleeper: Hybrid mattresses are crafted from a combination of coils and foam, which means that the individually pocketed steel coils in the Avocado Green Mattress will provide a certain degree of additional temperature regulation.

✅ You're of a heavier build: The Avocado Green Mattress has a combined weight limit of 700 lbs (most mattresses have a combined weight limit of 500 lbs), which means is a suitable option for relatively heavy bodies.

✅ You want a longer sleep trial: The Avocado Green Mattress comes with a very generous 365 night sleep trial, which means you have plenty of time to establish if this is the right mattress for you.

Buy the PlushBed Botanical Bliss mattress if...

✅ You want customizable support: Choose from two different firmness levels medium and medium firm) and three different mattress depths (9", 10" and 12") and tailor your mattress to suit your sleep needs.

✅ You want the biggest discount: There might be just $100 different between the price of both of these queen beds, but with an MSRP of $2,949 and at $1,250 off the Botanical Bliss offers the greatest saving.

✅ You're a side sleeper: Six supportive layers, including a dense and durable Dunlop support layer and a Talalay latex layer, provides exceptional pressure relief across the shoulders, hips and knees, which makes it a strong choice for side sleepers.