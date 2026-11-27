Prime Members, it's time! Amazon's Black Friday sale has officially commenced. Starting a full ten days before today, Black Friday, November 27, the sale will wrap up on Cyber Monday, November 30.

Amazon's Black Friday sale has deep discounts across a wide range of products, including Amazon's own devices such as Kindle e-readers, Fire TV sticks and Echo smart devices. There are also bargains on home and kitchen appliances, the latest tech, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and fitness, electronics and so much more.

Some hot Amazon deals I'm adding to my cart this Black Friday include 47% off the Kindle Colorsoft and 62% off a Nespresso Vertuo Pop bundle.

• Shop Amazon's Black Friday sale here

While Amazon's Black Friday sale is open to all shoppers, Prime members can expect exclusive member-only deals, free delivery, and access to all of Amazon Prime's benefits. Not a Prime Member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial here.

Amazon Black Friday 2026: Amazon devices

Save 64% (AU$38) Blink Mini 2K+ Indoor Camera: was AU$59 now AU$21 at Amazon The Blink Mini 2K+ is an affordable indoor camera with a wired connection that offers high-resolution live-view footage, a built-in LED spotlight and two-way audio. The camera also detects motion, so you can put your mind at ease when away from home. You can arm, disarm or simply check on your house from anywhere using the Blink app or via the Alexa Blink smart home skill on any Echo device. Now at an all-time low price on Amazon.

Save 72% (AU$71.02) Blink Video Doorbell System: was AU$99 now AU$27.98 at Amazon One of Blink's cheapest deals is this Video Doorbell System, which includes a Sync Module Core for secure footage storage. Blink's doorbell has a two-year battery life, meaning you won't have to worry about hardwiring if you're renting. It also has a 150° head-to-toe view, can automatically send you parcel and person alerts, and helps keep your worries at bay with continuous live view.

Save 66% (AU$204) Blink Outdoor Camera 2k+ and Mini 2k+ Bundle (4 Cameras): was AU$308 now AU$104 at Amazon Now 66% off, Blink has combined its Outdoor 2k+ and Mini 2k+ into an affordable home security package. You'll score two of each camera for the ultimate protection when you're away from home, and you'll get the Blink Sync Module 2, which allows you to store your footage locally. Better yet, you'll be able to check in on your home and view footage in 2K clear resolution, even at night and zoom in on all the nooks and crannies around your home. What a win.

Save 69% (AU$109.02) Blink Video Doorbell + Mini 2k+ bundle: was AU$158 now AU$48.98 at Amazon If you’re keen to fit out your house with the whole kit and caboodle, Blink has discounted the lot and bundled them up for easy purchasing. With a Mini 2, Blink Doorbell and Sync Module Core, it’s an extensive and inexpensive way to cover the entire home. And to top it off, you'll also receive a 30-day free trial of Blink's subscription plan to try it out. What a win.

Save 62% (AU$80) Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen, 2022): was AU$129 now AU$49 at Amazon The Echo Dot offers impressive audio quality for a smart speaker. While it's not the cheapest we have seen, this smart speaker comes with voice control via Alexa too, so you can stream your favourite apps, listen to music or the news and schedule reminders.

Save 45% (AU$180) Amazon Echo Show 8 (2025): was AU$399 now AU$219 at Amazon The latest Echo home display devices have gotten a much-needed glow-up in the Echo Show 8 and the Echo Show 11. Aside from the updated in-cell touch and negative liquid crystal screens, both devices include new front-facing stereo speakers and a custom woofer for room-filling spatial audio. The key difference between the two? The Echo Show 8 has a smaller 8.7-inch display.

Save 48% (AU$240) Amazon Echo Show 11 (2025): was AU$499 now AU$259 at Amazon With all the same great features as the Echo Show 8 above, if you're after a larger home display screen to connect to your Ring devices, check recipes while cooking or control your smart devices using Alexa, then the 11-inch Echo Show could be the move for you.

Save 52% (AU$120) Amazon Echo Dot Max: was AU$229 now AU$109 at Amazon The Echo Dot Max features almost 3x the bass of the Echo Dot (5th gen), and its sound can automatically adapt to your space, making it the perfect addition to any smart home or party setup. We gave it a nice 4 stars in our review, namely for its great smart home capabilities and stellar sound.

Save 50% (AU$150) Fire TV Cube: was AU$299 now AU$149 at Amazon If you're looking to amplify your home streaming set-up, this Fire TV Cube offers lightning-fast app loading thanks to its octa-core processor — which is 2x more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. You can stream more than 350k movies and TV shows with access to all of your favourite streamers and free-to-air channels. While it has been cheaper before, the TV Cube is rarely discounted, so this is still a solid deal.

Save 29% (AU$40) Fire TV Stick 4K Plus: was AU$139 now AU$99 at Amazon Elevate your home entertainment experience with the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus. This nifty gadget plugs into any TV's HDMI port and allows you to stream Netflix, Binge, Prime Video and more, all from an Alexa-enabled remote. Note that the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus is a new name for the Fire TV Stick 4K, but they are otherwise identical.

Save 70% (AU$55) Ring Indoor Camera 2 (Plug-in, Black): was AU$79 now AU$24 at Amazon Looking to beef up home security but worried about the cost? The Ring Indoor Camera 2 is now massively discounted. Simply plug it into the nearest wall socket, link it up with the Ring app and you'll have access to sharp 1080p video footage within your home. It even comes with a 30-day free trial of Ring Protect, which allows you to keep old footage on file — though you will have to pay a subscription fee after the trial is up if you want to keep said videos. And this is the second-lowest price it's been on Amazon so far.

Save 61% (AU$60) Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera (wired): was AU$99 now AU$39 at Amazon Knock a nice 30% off this Pan-Tilt camera, designed specifically for pet owners. With a 169° tilt and 360° pan angles, you can monitor every nook and cranny of your home when you're away, and make sure Fido and Tiger don't get up to mischief. Available in both black and white colourways at this all-time low price.

Save 55% (AU$82) Ring Video Doorbell 2K (Battery): was AU$149 now AU$67 at Amazon Give your home a doorbell and gain some peace of mind with the newest Ring Video Doorbell (Battery). As the name suggests, it has a built-in rechargeable battery, so you don't need an electrician to install it. That said, you do have the option of wiring it into your home's electrical system if you'd prefer. Provides 24/7 video capture in crystal-clear Retinal 2K and offers 6x zoom. Do note that this discount is exclusive to the Speckled Grey colourway.

Save 48% (AU$129) Ring Intercom + Indoor Camera (2nd Gen): was AU$268 now AU$139 at Amazon Apartment dwellers, rejoice! If you live in a building with an eligible system, Ring's Intercom device can answer the door for packages or people when you're not home, taking the stress off any missed deliveries. Better yet, this deal comes with an Indoor Camera so you can monitor anyone inside (or outside) your home.

Amazon Black Friday 2026: Phones & accessories

Save 28% (AU$330) Xiaomi 17T (512GB): was AU$1,199 now AU$869 at Amazon Looking for a camera-focused phone without paying Apple or Samsung prices? Xiaomi's 17T 5G offers just that. Its Leica-powered 5x telephoto camera helps you capture sharp shots from near or far, while the huge 6,500mAh battery and 67W fast charging keep you going throughout the day with less time plugged in. Add in a smooth 120Hz display and generous 512GB of storage, and this deal delivers plenty of premium specs for less.

Save 37% (AU$620.76) Google Pixel 10 Pro (128GB): was AU$1,699 now AU$1,078.24 at Amazon The Pixel 10 Pro may not be Google's latest flagship, but it's still a fantastic buy for anyone after a reliable Android phone at a great price. Expect the clean Pixel software experience, excellent camera performance and powerful AI features that Google's phones are known for. Just know that while this is an international model that's sold by a third party, it still comes with 2 years warranty.

Save 38% (AU$19) Vrurc T2055 20,000mAh 20W power bank: was AU$49.99 now AU$30.99 at Amazon With a 20,000mAh capacity and 20W power delivery, this option from Vrurc is ideal for those who need to extend their phone's battery life well beyond what it's typically capable of, and who don't want to lug around a bulky bank.

Save 23% (AU$38) Apple AirTag (4-pack): was AU$165 now AU$127 at Amazon If you're an Apple user and you want to keep tabs on your luggage, your pet, your house keys or anything else, AirTags are your best bet. These are the original ones, with the 4-pack now down to an all-time low price, just AU$2 off the lowest AU$129 we saw in October.

Amazon Black Friday 2026: TVs, gaming and PC peripherals

Save 27% (AU$33.75) Epomaker x Aula F75 Gasket Mechanical Keyboard: was AU$123.99 now AU$90.24 at Amazon While we've not reviewed this 75% mechanical gaming keyboard ourselves, reviews from other reputable sources across the web are largely glowing, praising its construction quality, performance and low price. It's even available with two switch styles and a range of six colours.

Save 36% (AU$100) Asus ROG Falchion RX Low Profile wireless gaming keyboard: was AU$279 now AU$179 at Amazon Want to free up some space on your desk? 65% keyboards are super popular right now, and Asus takes it a step further with low-profile optical switches. A hit with gamers, the discounted Asus ROG Falchion RX features pre-lubed red linear switches and vibrant RGB lighting for an extra touch of flair.

Save 45% (AU$57.71) Logitech Pebble 2 Combo for Mac: was AU$128 now AU$70.29 at Amazon Logitech's Pebble 2 mouse and keyboard combo is a great option for Mac users, offering a blend of style and practicality at an affordable price. These devices connect via a Bluetooth dongle and feature a sleek, ultra-slim design, perfect for portability.

Amazon Black Friday 2026: Tablets and e-readers

Save 21% (AU$42) Kindle (2024 release): was AU$199 now AU$157 at Amazon If you're in the market for a Kindle but don't know where to start, this 2024 model is the perfect first e-reader. Designed as the lightest and most compact Kindle, it has a 300ppi high-res display screen, measuring 6 inches. It also has 16GB of storage space for housing thousands of your favourite e-books.

Save 24% (AU$72) Kindle Paperwhite (2024): was AU$299 now AU$227 at Amazon The Kindle Paperwhite standard model is a gorgeous upgrade to your ageing e-reader. With a glare-free display, seven weeks of battery, adjustable light and a waterproof rating, this Kindle can come with you anywhere.

Save 47% (AU$212) Kindle Colorsoft (16GB): was AU$449 now AU$237 at Amazon Using a 7-inch E Ink display with support for over 4,000 colours, 16GB storage and up to eight weeks' battery life on a single charge, the Kindle Colorsoft is hard to pass up, especially if you mostly read comics, manga or graphic novels. Now at an all-time low for Black Friday, this is a popular e-reader and one of the best colour models we've seen to date.

Amazon Black Friday 2026: Headphones and audio

Save 38% (AU$90.95) Sennheiser IE 200: was AU$239.95 now AU$149 at Amazon While slightly more expensive than last Prime Day, these wired earbuds are at a great price. The cable provides a more reliable and stable connection to source devices, though a 3.5mm-to-USB or Lightning adapter will likely be required for phone compatibility. Once connected, they deliver exceptional high-fidelity sound. As expected from Sennheiser, they feature outstanding build quality and offer exceptional comfort for extended listening sessions.

Save 26% (AU$83) Shokz OpenRun Pro 2: was AU$318 now AU$235 at Amazon Hey runners, if you're serious about your sport, you may want to consider the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2. These open-ear headphones are built for performance, delivering better bass and a super secure, comfy fit for those long runs. Plus, you can take calls clearly, and the open-ear design means you'll always be aware of what's happening around you.

Save 21% (AU$80) Shokz OpenSwim Pro: was AU$379 now AU$299 at Amazon If swimming is more your thing, the Shokz OpenSwim Pro 2 are excellent for listening to tunes while doing laps. Apart from being IP68 water resistant, they offer 9 hours of listening time and 32GB of storage for MP3s. And thanks to Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, they're just as good for running.

Save 36% (AU$71.95) JBL Charge 5: was AU$199.95 now AU$128 at Amazon Available in a fair few colourways at this fantastic discount, the JBL Charge 5 can bring the party, and quite loudly, I might add. I use this Bluetooth speaker at home myself and love it, with up to 20 hours of playback. It's also dust and waterproof (IP67 rating), so you can take it anywhere, plus it will double as a phone charger in a pinch if you need some extra juice on your handset.

Save 50% (AU$250.95) Bose QuietComfort SC: was AU$499.95 now AU$249 at Amazon The QuietComfort SC headphones offer excellent Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) performance and sound quality, though they process audio differently and lack the Immersive Audio mode of the premium QuietComfort Ultra. These foldable headphones also come with a soft case. While the SC model is frequently discounted and this offer isn't the lowest price we've seen in July (AU$239.99), it's still a solid deal.

Save 50% (AU$225.95) Bose Ultra Open Earbuds: was AU$449.95 now AU$224 at Amazon The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds deliver the power and quality you’d expect from Bose, with the added perks of an open-ear design. The immersive sound is top-notch, offering up to seven hours of playtime and as much as 48 hours on standby. They’re reliable, effortless, and perform beautifully. This discount is available in a few colours under the same listing.

Save 35% (AU$149.01) Apple AirPods Pro 3: was AU$429 now AU$279.99 at Amazon Amazon's offering the biggest discount on Apple's third-gen AirPods Pro earphones we've seen to date. Though some of the improvements over their forebears are small, these are still indisputably the best in-ear AirPods ever, with better noise cancellation, fuller bass and crisper treble, plus smart features like live language translation and heart rate monitoring.

Save 51% (AU$151.95) Sennheiser Accentum Wireless: was AU$299.95 now AU$148 at Amazon The Sennheiser Accentum Wireless cans offer clean sound, even if they aren't as dynamic-sounding as Sennheiser's Momentum headphones, but they do offer impressive ANC and a long 50-hour battery life. Now 51% off, this is the second-lowest price we've seen on these great over-ear cans.

Save 44% (AU$131) Apple AirPods 4 (ANC): was AU$299 now AU$168 at Amazon It may not be the biggest discount, but it’s worth a look for its spatial audio, rich soundstage, and dynamic head tracking. Plus, with up to five hours of battery life on a single charge and 30 hours with the included carry case, you can enjoy your music for longer.

Amazon Black Friday 2026: Cameras

Save 31% (AU$20) KODAK Charmera Millennium Mini Camera Blind Box: was AU$65 now AU$45 at Amazon Love the thrill of a blind box keyring? The Kodak Charmera is worth getting your hands on. We gave it 4 stars in our review, as it is, simply put, "cute, cheap and lo-fi". You're not going to get high-definition quality out of it, but you'll get a cute keyring camera with vintage aesthetic photos and videos. The Charmera has 11 different filters and frames to choose from, and comes with a USB-C cord for easy charging. You'll only need to add a microSD card with a GB capacity of your choice to transfer your pics. Oh, and your selected colourway? That's anyone's guess, as the Charmera comes in seven mystery colours, including a "secret" rare option.

Save 25% (AU$157) Insta360 Go 3S (128 GB): was AU$615.99 now AU$458.99 at Amazon Capturing 4K content just got cuter with this tiny Insta360 Go 3S camera. It's totally magnetic, so you can stick it to most surfaces and capture 360-degree POVs. With 25% off on Amazon, this bundle is great for budding content creators, adventurers, and risk-takers on the go.

Amazon Black Friday 2026: Coffee machines

Save 21% (AU$251.99) Ninja AutoBarista Pro Espresso Machine: was AU$1,199.99 now AU$948 at Amazon We gave this fully automatic machine a 3-star rating, as we found it was rather ambitious and some of its results were mediocre, but our reviewer said it was relatively easy to use. It might not be for the fanciest of coffee connoisseurs, but if you want the convenience of an automatic espresso machine, this Ninja is a good contender.

Save 34% (AU$251) Breville the Bambino Plus Coffee Machine: was AU$729 now AU$478 at Amazon Take a nice 38% off one of our top-rated espresso makers. The Breville Bambino Plus is an easy-to-use, compact machine that takes the guesswork out of the perfect espresso shot and steamed milk. Do note, you'll need a grinder to complete your coffee routine.

Save 46% (AU$461) Breville Barista Express: was AU$999 now AU$538 at Amazon With a nice saving, it's hard to dismiss this Breville coffee machine deal. The Barista Express has a built-in grinder, tamper, and bean hopper, so there's no need to buy a separate grinder or hand tamp. Available in a few colourways under the same listing.

Save 26% (AU$170) De'Longhi La Specialista Arte: was AU$649 now AU$479 at Amazon Equipped with a steam wand, controlled dosage and grind settings and active temperature control, the De'Longhi La Specialista Arte is the perfect beginner-friendly manual machine. It's also compact, meaning it won't take up much bench space, and comes with everything you need to make your perfect brew on the first go. Now discounted by 23%, this is the perfect Black Friday purchase if you're a lover of all things caffeine.

Save 62% (AU$141) Breville Nespresso Vertuo Pop : was AU$229 now AU$88 at Amazon Just AU$1 more than its lowest price ever of AU$87, this Nespresso Vertuo Pop machine is hard to pass up at a massive 62% off in the Solo White colourway. With one-touch convenience, you can brew up to four different cup sizes from a range of great Nespresso coffee pods. You'll also receive a 12-pack of coffee capsule samples to try.

Save 32% (AU$141) Nespresso Vertuo Up Capsule Coffee Machine (Black Bundle): was AU$439 now AU$298 at Amazon If you want the latest Nespresso model, let me introduce you to the Vertuo Up. With the same great features as the Vertuo Pop range, the Up has a sleek new design, can connect to the accompanying Nespresso Smart App and has a specialised Coffee Creations mode for a more concentrated brews.

Save 36% (AU$401) Nespresso Vertuo Creatista capsule coffee machine: was AU$1,099 now AU$698 at Amazon While our Nespresso Vertuo Creatista review noted that its price was a concern, this discount significantly lessens that issue. We praised the machine's integrated milk frother and its use of Vertuo pods, which offer various cup and mug sizes. The Creatista is also an excellent performer, capable of brewing your morning coffee exceptionally fast. Do note, this price was AU$100 cheaper yesterday, so it might fluctuate throughout today.

Save 31% (AU$260.99) Ninja Luxe Café Premier: was AU$849.99 now AU$589 at Amazon Not the lowest price we've seen, but this 3-in-1 Ninja coffee machine brews quality espresso, drip coffee and even fast cold brew using its Barista Assist technology, an integrated grinder and weight-based dosing. As an iced coffee all-year-round enjoyer, the Ninja Luxe Cafe has changed my life, thanks to its cold-pressed espresso presets and its specialty Dual Froth system with a cold-foam setting.

Amazon Black Friday 2026: Kitchen appliances

Save 63% (AU$147) Inkbird INT-12-BW Wireless Bluetooth BBQ Thermometer: was AU$235 now AU$88 at Amazon Using built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth compatibility, you can easily monitor your cooking progress and temperature using Inkbird's BBQ thermometer. The kit comes with two detachable probes, an LCD screen displaying temperature and a charging cord. Made out of food-grade stainless steel, the probes are waterproof, heat-resistant and wear-resistant, meaning they can be popped into the dishwasher after use for easy cleaning.

Save 54% (AU$161.99) Ninja BlendBoss Tumbler Blender: was AU$299.99 now AU$138 at Amazon The Ninja BlendBoss is a sleek, smart, and powerful appliance for enjoying blended drinks on the go. Simply pop in your ingredients to blend, then detach the tumbler from its base to carry it around. With a 1,100W motor, it's more than capable of crushing your favourite smoothie mix, including ice.

Save 67% (AU$404.99) Ninja Slushi: was AU$599.99 now AU$195 at Amazon We're big fans of the Ninja Slushi on Tom's Guide — it's awesome for everything from frappes to smoothies, and even a boozy slushie if that's your vibe, thanks to its super handy drink modes. Now discounted by 67% — a record Amazon low, beating the previous one of AU$236.55.

Save 40% (AU$280.99) Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven: was AU$699.99 now AU$419 at Amazon If you're keen to get outside and cook this summer, chances are that this deal is for you. This Ninja outdoor pizza oven offers 8 functions, including pizza, max roast, specialty roast and smoker, amongst others, so it’s by no means limited to just pizza.

Save 55% (AU$274.99) Ninja DoubleStack Air Fryer: was AU$499.99 now AU$225 at Amazon Roast, bake, or crisp twice as many dishes with Ninja's DoubleStack air fryer tower, now near its all-time low on Amazon. This model houses two independently controlled drawers that can cook up to four different foods at once, all while taking up less counter space than a typical extra-large air fryer. With a massive 9.5L capacity, you can even control the timings so that your meal is done at the exact same time.

Save 45% (AU$134.99) Ninja Crispi air fryer: was AU$299.99 now AU$165 at Amazon Ninja's original glass air fryer packs 1700W of power into a portable design, with two borosilicate glass containers that serve as both frying baskets and serving dishes. The borosilicate means they can also withstand extreme temperatures, making it easy to take your favourite foods from frozen to crispy. The Crispi also comes with two removable crisping grates and two snap-on container lids for easy food storage post-feast.

Save 25% (AU$114) Tefal YumMeal Multicooker : was AU$449 now AU$335 at Amazon Want an air fryer and induction cooker all-in-one? Meet Tefal's YumMeal. You can prep, cook, eat and clean in the same bowl, making it perfect for smaller households with minimal storage space.

Save 50% (AU$135.95) Tefal SuperGrill: was AU$269.95 now AU$134 at Amazon Tefal's SuperGrill is the answer to all your cooking and grilling needs at home. It can act like an indoor barbecue, grilling your favourite proteins, and it can toast, broil and melt. Now discounted by 50%, if you're looking for a 3-in-1 grill plate, Tefal's SuperGrill is one to consider.

Amazon Black Friday 2026: Vacuums

Save 58% (AU$232.99) Shark IZ102 Cordless Vacuum: was AU$399.99 now AU$167 at Amazon If you're looking to save some extra pennies on a stick vac purchase, this deal is for you. The Shark IZ102 cordless vac offers powerful suction and a self-cleaning brush roll. Plus, the nozzle has LED lights that'll reveal any hidden dust and debris as you vacuum.

Save 33% (AU$822) Roborock Saros 20: was AU$2,499 now AU$1,677 at Amazon I've been reviewing this Roborock for the last few weeks and I have never been more obsessed with a robot vacuum — and that's saying something. With impressive 36,000Pa suction, a roller mop, great obstacle avoidance and an anti-tangle brush, this Roborock Saros 20 is one to consider at 33% off.

Save 75% (AU$1,500) Ecovacs Deebot T30s Pro: was AU$1,999 now AU$499 at Amazon This Ecovacs Deebot T30s Pro deal shouldn't be swept away. With powerful suction, smart mopping features, anti-tangle technology, and a self-cleaning auto-empty station, the T30s Pro can handle messes on both carpets and hard floors, making it an ideal spring cleaning companion.

Save 62% (AU$465.01) Ecovacs Deebot N20: was AU$749 now AU$283.99 at Amazon If you're after something a little more automated to help you maintain a dust-free living space every day, this Ecovacs could be a top contender. The Ecovacs Deebot N20, this robot comes with 8,000Pa suction power, a tangle-free brush and up to 300 minutes of runtime. It also has the great floor-mapping features Ecovacs is known for, which is a marvellous inclusion at this low price.

Amazon Black Friday 2026: Home appliances

Save 35% (AU$70.99) Shark Flexbreeze HydroGo Misting Portable Fan: was AU$199.99 now AU$129 at Amazon Talk about a cool deal! Shark's portable tabletop misting fan, the HydroGo, is now discounted. While the Lilac colourway has the biggest discount, it also comes in numerous other super cute pastel colourways (my favourite is Honey Dew) and it weighs less than 2kg for easy transporting. Whether you're headed to the beach, camping or even a picnic, the HydroGo will be your new favourite travelling companion.

Save 57% (AU$170.99) Shark StainStriker: was AU$299.99 now AU$129 at Amazon You'll never have to worry about any wet (or pet) messes at home ever again with the Shark StainStriker. This powerful spot cleaner gets rid of tough stains and spots in a breeze, so much so that you might not even realise there was a mess in the first place.

Save 45% (AU$201.99) Shark Hydrovac Pro XL: was AU$449.99 now AU$248 at Amazon While we haven't reviewed this particular model, we gave its predecessor, the Shark HydroVac, a massive 4.5 stars in our review, as it proved to be a powerful tool for grime and dirt on both hard and carpeted floors. This model, the XL, is slightly larger, with a bigger capacity for the dirty water tank.

Save 73% (AU$1,100) Roborock F25 Steam wet dry vacuum: was AU$1,499 now AU$399 at Amazon In the market for a wet-dry vac? This Roborock is one to consider. With a blue light to help find hidden debris, 22,000Pa suction power and steam functionality, this Roborock is perfect for every kind of wet (or dry) messes.

Save 33% (AU$199.01) Tineco Floor One S7 Artist: was AU$599 now AU$399.99 at Amazon One of the latest Tineco flagships, the S7 Artist, is also discounted on Amazon. The newer model has undergone a total redesign, with the clean water tank sitting at the base of the floor washer. Personally, I quite like the colourful LED lights that illuminate the different modes of the machine, which include Auto, Max and Suction, all of which are perfect for tidying wet (or dry) messes.

Save 41% (AU$110) Bissell SpotClean carpet cleaner: was AU$269 now AU$159 at Amazon Calling all pet owners, parents, and messy eaters, this little machine is for you. Using warm water and stain formula, this carpet washer quickly removes spots and stains from carpets, furniture, rugs and more, with ease. Saving you time and money, this machine is worth every penny.

Amazon Black Friday 2026: Running shoes

Save 47% (AU$127.50) Saucony Triumph 23 : was AU$269.99 now AU$142.49 at Amazon While the Saucony Triumph 23 is not the most exciting running shoe, it has a couple of key features to recommend it. One is that it's very comfortable and protective, and the other is its durability. That said, it's now discounted by up to 44% in both men's and women's sizes, which is one of the deepest discounts we've seen, so it could be worth nabbing ASAP.

Save 50% (AU$40.04) Crocs Classic Clog: was AU$79.99 now AU$39.95 at Amazon Knocking up to 50% off, these Crocs Classic clogs are extremely versatile, breathable and dry fast when wet, making them perfect for almost every activity. Available in a range of colours under the same listing — and note that some colourways are a little pricier than others.

Amazon Black Friday 2026: Lifestyle and fitness

Save 30% (AU$27) Glocusent Sunrise alarm clock and white noise machine: was AU$89.99 now AU$62.99 at Amazon Can't sleep without the dull sound of white noise in the background? You're not alone. If you can't afford a Hatch alarm clock, then this Glocusent is one to consider. It does all the same things — plays white noise, has a dimmable light and smart display — but comes at a fraction of the price. Now discounted to AU$62.99 for Black Friday.

Save 42% (AU$13.50) Homebuds Digital Scales: was AU$32.49 now AU$18.99 at Amazon Hitting fitness goals can be tricky, and it always helps to have the right tools in your arsenal to get you there faster. The Homebuds Digital Scales provide accurate results every time, thanks to the in-built auto calibration and weight sensors. The scales come with batteries included and a bright LED screen for displaying results.

Amazon Black Friday 2026: Gardening and pets

Save 43% (AU$260) PetSafe Scoopfree SmartSpin Self-Cleaning Litter Box: was AU$599 now AU$339 at Amazon As a cat mum, I've been using a PetSafe ScoopFree litter box for a few years now, and it's changed my life. I've been watching this SmartSpin version in hopes the AU$599 price would drop, and finally it has. This self-cleaning, spinning litter box sifts away clumps and sends smart alerts when the waste box needs emptying. It even comes with an essential oil spray nozzle, so your home will always stay fresh, regardless of which room the litter box is in.

Save 33% (AU$8) Govee Digital Thermometer Hygrometer H5075: was AU$23.99 now AU$15.99 at Amazon If you've been worried about your indoor plants dying or your home being too humid, this gadget might help. This Hygrometer will track your home and yard's temperature, humidity, and comfort levels. It'll alert you to any trends or changes, so you can optimise plant growth or air quality in your home.

Amazon Black Friday 2026: Beauty and personal care

Save 60% (AU$750) Braun IPL Silk-Expert Pro 5 Laser Hair Removal: was AU$1,249 now AU$499 at Amazon Say goodbye to expensive laser hair removal clinics, and hello to Braun's IPL machine. This handheld device uses broad-spectrum pulses of light to target hair follicles beneath the skin without breaking the surface. I've been using it for a few weeks now, and while my results are minimal, it's already saved me a few trips to the clinic. I'll report back with my findings soon, but if you've wanted to try an IPL machine at home, don't just take my word for it — Braun's option has gotten several 4-star ratings under this listing.

Save 25% (AU$124.99) Shark FacialPro Glow: was AU$499.99 now AU$375 at Amazon Never did I ever think I'd enjoy sucking "gunk" out of my face on a Friday evening, but now it's become a crucial part of my weekly routine. This DIY facial machine scored 4 stars in our review: skin is noticeably more radiant after the first use, the DePuffi tool works wonders on tired eyes, and it's quite satisfying to use once you get the hang of it. Now discounted by 25% on Amazon.

Save 29% (AU$201.99) Shark CryoGlow LED face mask: was AU$699.99 now AU$498 at Amazon If you're invested in your skincare routine, it may be time to spoil yourself with a new addition in the Shark CryoGlow. Using a range of colours to treat different skin concerns, Shark's CryoGlow emits specific wavelengths of light that penetrate the skin at various depths and trigger biological reactions. These light settings are known as four different "treatments", which emit select LED colours to target different skin concerns. Now discounted by 29% on Amazon.

Save 60% (AU$101.10) Dreame Gleam Hair Dryer: was AU$169 now AU$67.90 at Amazon An even cheaper alternative in the hairdryer space is the Dreame Gleam. It has a speedy 110,000 RPM motor, customisable settings and built-in ion technology for a frizz-free finish every time.

Save 60% (AU$417) Mova Master 10 hot air styler : was AU$699 now AU$282 at Amazon I've been using this hair styler from Mova for the past two months now, and it's taken over the top spot that once belonged to my Shark FlexStyle. It features nine great attachments, including Coanda curling wands and a hair essence drying attachment. Now for AU$282, this Mova multi-styler is hard to pass up.

Save 50% (AU$377) Dreame Aero Straight Pro Hair Straightener: was AU$749 now AU$372 at Amazon Dreame's Aero Straight Pro slashes hair drying and styling time by combining a dryer and straightener into one airflow-powered tool. With precise, angled airflow and heat settings, it takes wet hair and dries it to a smooth, naturally straight finish, so you don't need multiple tools to complete your routine. Intelligent sensors also help minimise heat damage. Now 50% off, this powerful styler is well worth snapping up at its discounted price.

Save 38% (AU$9.46) Remington Aero 2000 hair dryer: was AU$24.95 now AU$15.49 at Amazon If you need a new hairdryer, but don't require all the bells and whistles of a Dyson Supersonic or Shark Speedstyle, then this Remington Aero 2000 is a great option. The Remington dryer packs a 2000W motor that's ideal for fast drying and styling if you're in a hurry. It comes with two styling attachments and has 3 different heat settings, including a cool shot for setting your blowout.

Amazon Black Friday 2026: Lego

Save 26% (AU$180.99) Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle: was AU$699.99 now AU$519 at Amazon This stunning 6,020-piece Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle set, including 4 minifigures, gives fans a glimpse into the microscale world of Harry Potter — but beware of the Basilisk! With hours of interactive play, muggles will be spellbound with this enchanting set.

Save 24% (AU$95.99) Lego Super Mario The Mighty Bowser: was AU$399.99 now AU$304 at Amazon Lego's Super Mario The Mighty Bowser is a 2807-piece build with a button-activated head, neck movement and a fireball shooter. Standing over 32cm tall, the buildable character model and battle platform is a must-have for any Super Mario fan.

Save 28% (AU$47.84) Lego Ideas Tuxedo Cat statue: was AU$169.99 now AU$122.15 at Amazon Cat lovers, rejoice! Finally, a Lego set that represents the feline friend in all of us, this adorable creature is the purrfect companion to any home decor. Available with yellow and blue eyes in the box, this Lego cat is designed with a posable head, tail and paws.

Save 33% (AU$9.99) Lego Botanicals Happy Plants: was AU$29.99 now AU$20 at Amazon Who knew a Lego Botanicals set could be this adorable? These Lego dracaena and pilae plants come in pots with faces, arms and legs. They're perfect for adding cuteness and colour to your home decor.

Save 29% (AU$28.79) Lego Icons Bouquet of Roses : was AU$99.99 now AU$71.20 at Amazon After a fun Lego set to brighten your home decor? This gorgeous rose bouquet made of Lego is the perfect addition to any space and will give you plenty of time to relax while making the 4-piece set. Plus, this set would make the perfect anniversary gift or present for a loved one.

Amazon Black Friday 2026: Travel

Save 30% (AU$27) Trtl Travel Pillow: was AU$89.99 now AU$62.99 at Amazon We all know how uncomfortable long-haul flights can be, but with a nifty little neck pillow, every flight will feel like a luxury. The Trtl Travel Pillow — which is more like a scarf — supports your head when sleeping or napping upright, ensuring you don’t get a kink in your neck. This is a mighty fine investment to make, especially as the Trtl is now down to just AU$62.99 on Amazon.

Save 50% (AU$167.50) Samsonite Oc2lite Suitcase: was AU$335 now AU$167.50 at Amazon Nab this 50% off deal on Samsonite's Oc2lite suitcase in the carry-on size. The Oc2Lite offers a smooth and effortless rolling experience, even when fully packed, thanks to its double wheels and thoughtful design. Lightweight yet durable, this suitcase features a reinforced shell for added strength and easy manoeuvrability. Plus, all sizes are expandable, allowing you to increase your packing capacity.

Save 53% (AU$193.45) American Tourister Light Max Suitcase (82cm): was AU$365 now AU$171.55 at Amazon If you don't need a luggage set, but need a bigger suitcase to lug your purchases around when you're overseas, might I suggest this 82cm bag from American Tourister. Now 53% off at Amazon, this Light Max case has double compartments, an expandable zip and is extremely lightweight, making it a dream to push around.

Amazon Black Friday sale: FAQs

When is the Amazon Black Friday sale? The Amazon Black Friday sale starts ten days earlier than the sales event, kicking off on November 17, 2026 and ending at 11:59pm AEDT on November 30, 2026.