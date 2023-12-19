24-hour flash sale at Best Buy — Macs from $749, Switch games from $14

Christmas Eve is this Sunday and retailers are launching new last-minute holiday deals by the minute. One of my favorite flash sales today comes courtesy of Best Buy. The retailer is one of my go-to stores for deals and this holiday season they're offering particularly great TV deals and Apple deals.

For instance, right now they have MacBooks on sale from $749 and iPads on sale from $249. The MacBook discounts are especially noteworthy as they include Apple's entire lineup. I've looked through Best Buy's 24-hour flash sale and below I'm rounding up the retailer's top deals. All of these devices will ship in time for Christmas Eve, but I advise you don't waste too much time.

It's also worth nothing that certain deals are cheaper if you're a paying My Best Buy members. (Members can save an extra $50 to $100 more on select devices). For more ways to save, check our roundup of all Best Buy coupon codes and our guide to last-minute gaming console deals.

Best Buy recently revamped its membership plans. My Best Buy (free) offers free standard shipping. My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) offers free 2-day shipping, exclusive access to member-only deals, access to launch events, and an extended 60-day return/exchange window on most products. My Best Buy Total ($179/year) offers all of the above benefits along with extended protection plans (AppleCare+), 24/7 tech support, 20% off repairs, and discounts on in-home installations and haul aways.

Best Buy deals — Editor Picks

Switch games: deals from $14 @ Best Buy

From Luigi's Mansion 3 to Super Mario Odyssey, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes titles such as Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, FC24, Crash Bandicoot 4, and more. Note that Amazon and Target are offering similar sales, but with different titles.

Roku 50" Select Series 4K TV: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy

Editor's Pick! I have this TV in my bedroom and I love it. The Roku Select is part of Roku's new line of TVs made in-house. It features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and four HDMI ports. It also comes with Roku's platform for all your streaming needs. Sold exclusively at Best Buy, it's on sale at its lowest price ever.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality, and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.

Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $229 @ Best Buy

The Bose QC 45 offer enhanced active noise cancellation, better sound, and longer battery life than their predecessors. In our Bose QuietComfort 45 review, said they're a no brainer for Bose fans who want to swap out their older QC headphones for something more modern, or shoppers who want first-class Bose noise cancellation at a cheaper price than the premium Bose 700.

Meta Quest 2 (128GB): was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy

The Meta Quest 2 is an excellent VR headset and for a limited time you can get it on sale. In our Meta Quest 2 review, we called the Meta Quest 2 the best VR headset you can buy. This deal includes a free $50 Best Buy e-gift card and 3 months of YouTube Premium for free.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.

10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $479 @ Best Buy

Cheaper than Black Friday! The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy

Least-expensive OLED TV! The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

Asus ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1 Extreme): was $699 now $599 @ Best Buy

The Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor has much more power potential than the standard Asus ROG Ally to play the latest and greatest games with incredible detail and smooth frame rates on that 7-inch 1080p panel with 120Hz refresh rate.

Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. This 75-inch model is the biggest TV in Roku's new lineup. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support. This TV is a Best Buy exclusive.