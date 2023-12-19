24-hour flash sale at Best Buy — Macs from $749, Switch games from $14

Christmas Eve is this Sunday and retailers are launching new last-minute holiday deals by the minute. One of my favorite flash sales today comes courtesy of Best Buy. The retailer is one of my go-to stores for deals and this holiday season they're offering particularly great TV deals and Apple deals.
For instance, right now they have MacBooks on sale from $749 and iPads on sale from $249. The MacBook discounts are especially noteworthy as they include Apple's entire lineup. I've looked through Best Buy's 24-hour flash sale and below I'm rounding up the retailer's top deals. All of these devices will ship in time for Christmas Eve, but I advise you don't waste too much time.
It's also worth nothing that certain deals are cheaper if you're a paying My Best Buy members. (Members can save an extra $50 to $100 more on select devices). For more ways to save, check our roundup of all Best Buy coupon codes and our guide to last-minute gaming console deals.
Best Buy deals — Editor Picks
Switch games: deals from $14 @ Best Buy
From Luigi's Mansion 3 to Super Mario Odyssey, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes titles such as Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, FC24, Crash Bandicoot 4, and more. Note that Amazon and Target are offering similar sales, but with different titles.
Roku 50" Select Series 4K TV: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy
Editor's Pick! I have this TV in my bedroom and I love it. The Roku Select is part of Roku's new line of TVs made in-house. It features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and four HDMI ports. It also comes with Roku's platform for all your streaming needs. Sold exclusively at Best Buy, it's on sale at its lowest price ever.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $199 @ Best Buy
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality, and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.
Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $199 @ Best Buy
The Apple Watch SE (2022) is Apple's mid-tier watch. It packs the same chipset found in the Apple Watch Series 8, but for a lower price. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find. This is a great price for the affordable Apple watch.
Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $229 @ Best Buy
The Bose QC 45 offer enhanced active noise cancellation, better sound, and longer battery life than their predecessors. In our Bose QuietComfort 45 review, said they're a no brainer for Bose fans who want to swap out their older QC headphones for something more modern, or shoppers who want first-class Bose noise cancellation at a cheaper price than the premium Bose 700.
Meta Quest 2 (128GB): was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy
The Meta Quest 2 is an excellent VR headset and for a limited time you can get it on sale. In our Meta Quest 2 review, we called the Meta Quest 2 the best VR headset you can buy. This deal includes a free $50 Best Buy e-gift card and 3 months of YouTube Premium for free.
Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Best Buy
Lowest price! The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.
10.9" iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB): was $449 now $349 @ Best Buy
The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.
10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $479 @ Best Buy
Cheaper than Black Friday! The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.
LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy
Least-expensive OLED TV! The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.
Asus ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1 Extreme): was $699 now $599 @ Best Buy
The Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor has much more power potential than the standard Asus ROG Ally to play the latest and greatest games with incredible detail and smooth frame rates on that 7-inch 1080p panel with 120Hz refresh rate.
MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Best Buy
It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed.
Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy
Lowest price! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. This 75-inch model is the biggest TV in Roku's new lineup. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support. This TV is a Best Buy exclusive.
MacBook Air 15 (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Best Buy
$250 off! The MacBook Air 15-inch M2 is arguably the best 15-inch laptop on the market for the money. It packs a gorgeous Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a better six-speaker sound system than you'll find on the 13-inch model. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of stellar performance, long-lasting battery life, and sleek design. Note: My Best Buy members can get it for $999.99 — a record price low. You can sign up for My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) via this link.
MacBook Air 15 (M2/16GB/512GB): was $1,699 now $1,449 @ Best Buy
$250 off! If you want to future-proof your laptop, I highly recommend upgrading to 16GB of RAM. This upgraded model also bumps your storage to 512GB. It's one of the very few times I've seen the 16GB RAM model on sale. $1,399. Note: My Best Buy members can get it for just $1,399, which is an epic deal. You can sign up for My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) via this link.
LG 55" C3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,299 @ Best Buy
The LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote. Note: Amazon has it for a few bucks less.
MacBook Pro 14 (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,399 @ Best Buy
Best Buy member deal! If you're a My Best Buy Plus ($49/year) or My Best Buy Total ($179/year) member, you can score Apple's new 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 for $1,399. (Sign up at Best Buy). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 review, we said it delivers blistering performance with a brighter display than its predecessor, robust graphics, and super-long battery life (17 hours with 25 minutes). If you upgrade to the M3 Pro or M3 Pro Max chipset, you get to snag this laptop in a stunning new Space Black finish with 18GB or 36GB of RAM, respectively. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
