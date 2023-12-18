Last chance — get the PS5, Switch and Xbox in time for Christmas here

A new console under the tree all but guarantees a happy Christmas, but there’s less than a week’s time before the big day. If you’re looking to buy a PS5 , Xbox or Nintendo Switch this holiday, I recommend ordering one ASAP.

Other than the PlayStation Portal (check out our PlayStation Portal restock guide if you’re looking for this handheld) all the big consoles from Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo are in stock at most retailers. Amazon indicates whether orders will arrive in time for Christmas, plus you can get next-day delivery with Amazon Prime . Meanwhile, Best Buy offers 2-day shipping with My Best Buy Plus and Walmart offers free delivery with Walmart Plus .

Keep scrolling to see all the consoles that are available and who’s delivering in time for the holidays. For more sales, check out the best holiday deals at Amazon this week .

PS5, Switch and Xbox sales — Where to buy

PS5

PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 bundle: $499 @ Amazon

The PS5 Slim is a slightly tweaked version of the best-selling console that is 30% slimmer and sports a larger 1TB SSD. This new bundle includes the console with a disc drive and a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for $499. That's a $69 saving compared to buying both items separately.

Price check: $499 @ Best Buy

PlayStation Portal: $199 @ PlayStation Direct (check stock)

There's no stock right now, but PlayStation Direct is one of the best places to shop for all things PlayStation. Remember, you'll need a PlayStation account to purchase one if/when restock returns. Note: Their last restock was on December 15. Check out our PlayStation Portal restock guide for more restock information.

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch OLED (Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle): $349 @ Amazon

The Nintendo Switch OLED sports a larger 7-inch OLED display, increased internal storage, a redesigned docking station and an improved kickstand. This bundle also includes the best-selling Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game is the perfect game for playing with friends, just don't get too competitive.

Price check: $349 @ Nintendo

Nintendo Switch: $299 @ Amazon

Despite its age, the Nintendo Switch is still a highly sought after console. While most of 2020 was plagued by Switch shortages, it's gotten easier to find a Switch console in stock these days. Just keep in mind that because of its popularity, Switch deals (on the console itself) are extremely rare.

Price check: $299 @ Best Buy

Nintendo Switch Lite (Isabelle's Aloha Edition): $199 @ Target

This special edition Nintendo Switch Lite features a unique console decked out in custom Animal Crossing artwork. It also comes with a full game download of the Animal Cross: New Horizons game. It's a great package if you're looking for a Nintendo Switch Lite and one of the console's most popular games.

Price check: $199 @ Walmart

Xbox Series X/S

Xbox Series X: was $499 now $349 @ Walmart

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's flagship console. It features 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and a Blu-ray drive. It runs games at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with a max of 8K at 120 fps. The Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts.

Price check: $349 @ Amazon | $399 @ Best Buy