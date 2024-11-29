Black Friday – the most wonderful time of the year for the deal-seekers out there. You may not know, however, that VPN providers are not immune to the allure of the Black Friday discount.

That's right, you can get the best VPNs for a fraction of their regular retail price. But, which provider has the best Black Friday VPN deal? Here, we explore all the discounts on offer to give you the lowdown on which VPNs are worth picking up over the Black Friday weekend.

Which VPN has the best Black Friday deal?

For starters, there are tons of great VPN deals out there right now, so if you're thinking of getting your first VPN, or even switching from one VPN provider to another, this is the perfect time to do so.

In terms of who has the best deal, that's hard to say. If you want a deal that will only get better as you use it, FastestVPN has a deal for a lifetime VPN, meaning you can pay just one lump sum of just $23 with the code BFCM24 and you'll get to use a VPN for life. However, while it's a decent VPN, it can't compete with the very best.

There are a couple of VPN providers that have put on never-before-seen deals for this Black Friday. This includes ExpressVPN, which has discounted its VPN for the first time ever, from $5.32 to $4.99. There's also Proton VPN, which has reduced its price below $3 – something that's never happened before.

If it's the absolute cheapest deal you're after, then there are a couple of VPNs available for under $2 per month. First, is the best cheap VPN in our testing, Surfshark, which is available for $1.99 per month (usually $2.19). Privado VPN is even lower at $1.48 per month. There's also Private Internet Access and CyberGhost which have both reduced their prices to $2.03 per month. While this may not be under $2, it's close enough.

Some VPN providers are offering freebies as part of their Black Friday deals, whether this be free months on your subscription term or even free added extras. Our top-rated VPN, NordVPN, is currently offering three months extra free on its two year contract, working out at $2.99 per month ($80.73). Likewise, Hide.me is offering two years plus 3 months free for an upfront price of $61.83, working out at $2.29 per month.

Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals! Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Below are all the deals in more detail so you can peruse them for yourself and pick out the best deal that works for you.

at get.surfshark.net Surfshark | 2 years + 4 months FREE

Save 87%: The best cheap VPN just got even cheaper thanks to this early Black Friday offer. Surfshark is not only one of the fastest VPNs on the market, but it's also excellent for streaming, too. Get access to this powerful yet great value VPN for $1.99 per month. Plus, there's even a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can test it out and make sure it's right for you.

NordVPN | 2 years + 3 months FREE

Save 74%: NordVPN came out on top in our VPN testing, and thanks it its Black Friday deal you can get your hands on it for $2.99 per month. NordVPN's performance is great across the board, from security to streaming, and it even has a 30-day refund period.

at go.getproton.me Proton VPN | 2 years

Save 70%: This is not a drill – for Black Friday, Proton VPN has dropped its price below $3 per month for the first time ever. It's a great streaming VPN, but that's not all its got on offer – its Secure Core servers are unavailable anywhere else. Its exclusive Black Friday price of $2.99 per month is the best price available until next year.

at ExpressVPN ExpressVPN | 2 years + 4 months free

Save 62%: This Black Friday marks the first time ever that ExpressVPN has discounted its product. If that wasn't enough, this 2-year plan includes lots of brand-new features like Identity Defender, dark web leak alerts and ID Theft insurance alongside the world-class VPN. Plans start from $4.99 per month, and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee,

at Fast Technology Limited FastestVPN | Lifetime plan

Save 93%: If you want the most no-fuss VPN subscription, FastestVPN may just be what you're looking for. For just one payment, you'll get a lifetime licence which you can use on 15 devices at the same time. FastestVPN is a decent VPN, too – while it may not match up performance-wise to that of NordVPN or ExpressVPN, it's a perfectly safe, functional VPN. The headline price is $30, but if you use the code BFCM24 you can drop that to just $23.

PrivadoVPN | 2 years + 3 months free

Save 87%: PrivadoVPN is a very balanced VPN, with solid security as well as great speed and unblocking power. It's also available at just $1.48 per month for a 2-year plan, plus an extra 3 months for free. It also has a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try it out, risk-free.

at IPVanish IPVanish | 2 years

Save 83%: IPVanish is a well-known and trusted VPN provider that's been around for a long time – and it's especially good if you want a VPN with a lot of options to play around with. The current Black Friday deal drops it to a very reasonable $2.19 per month.

at Hide.me Hide.me | 2 years + 3 months free

Save 77%: While it may not be as well known as some of the other providers in this list, that hasn't stopped Hide.me from getting in on exclusive Black Friday VPN deals. You can get access to this super customizable, reliable VPN for just $2.29 per month.