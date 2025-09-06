Has ExpressVPN's price change played right into NordVPN's hands?
ExpressVPN now has three tiers of plan. I'll investigate whether the provider has lost its uniqueness or become great value
ExpressVPN has long been considered one of the best VPNs. It's a big industry name and is consistently at the forefront of VPN innovation – while being easy to use, even for VPN beginners.
At the start of September 2025, ExpressVPN overhauled its plans and pricing. Its one-size-fits-all approach has been replaced with a tiered structure. Three plans are offered at three different price points, each designed to appeal to certain users.
Previously costing $4.99 per month, ExpressVPN was never one of the best cheap VPNs. It still can't really be considered "cheap" but prices now start at $3.49 per month, making it more affordable.
This price change also brings it closer in cost to its competitors – notably NordVPN (from