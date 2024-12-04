ExpressVPN launches dedicated IP – but it's a little different

ExpressVPN has added yet another feature to its VPN service, with the introduction of a dedicated IP.

More users are seeking enhanced privacy and security solutions to take control of their online experience. Whether you require access to work resources, or want uninterrupted browsing, a dedicated IP address brings the benefits of unrestricted remote access, improved online reputation, and greater control over your online presence.

Having recently dropped down to third in our best VPNs list, ExpressVPN has come out fighting by introducing a wave of new features. This tactic has seen its overall package become a force to be reckoned with.

Many other providers that feature on our best VPN list also offer dedicated IP, but ExpressVPN is doing things a little differently. Its dedicated IP is far more privacy-focused than others, and not even ExpressVPN can track it.

What does this dedicated IP offer?

The latest offering provides users with a unique and static IP address that doesn't compromise privacy. It is designed to provide you with security and greater control over your online presence, and neither third parties nor ExpressVPN can trace the dedicated IP back to you.

"Many of our users have requested the option of having a dedicated IP, and we’re glad to have developed a unique engineering solution to address the privacy concerns around traditional implementations of dedicated IP," says Samuel Bultez, head of product at ExpressVPN.

"Our innovative approach to dedicated IP delivers all the benefits of a static IP address while preserving every user's privacy and security – even ExpressVPN cannot trace the dedicated IP back to the individual."

ExpressVPN's unique engineering design incorporates robust security controls and a transparent, open-source approach to develop a best-in-class dedicated IP offering.

Zero-Knowledge IP Allocation is the cornerstone of ExpressVPN's dedicated IP service, and it ensures that IP addresses are allocated privately and cannot be monitored. Innovations such as blinded tokens and AWS Nitro Enclaves are also included, to further bolster privacy and security.

Alongside the announcement of dedicated IP, ExpressVPN has released a white paper detailing the unique engineering approach to the feature.

In this release, ExpressVPN's Chief Research Officer, Pete Membrey, said: "We invested the necessary time and resources to develop our dedicated IP solution, ensuring it meets the highest standards of security and innovation."

"With the release of our white paper, we've gone a step further to document this process, providing an in-depth look at our technical architecture, security measures, and privacy safeguards for full transparency. This feature exemplifies our commitment to privacy by design, and it's a foundational step towards the zero-trust approach we aim to apply across our entire product line."

(Image credit: Future)

How to enable dedicated IP

The dedicated IP service is integrated into the ExpressVPN app interface, which allows for a quick and easy setup process and no complicated settings. You simply select the location of your dedicated IP, set an access code, and you're connected.

Currently, there are 29 IP locations worldwide, in 22 countries. There are 8 locations in North America, 3 in Asia, 16 in Europe, and one each in Australia and South Africa.

The feature is currently only available in the Android VPN, iOS VPN, and Windows VPN apps, but more platforms will be supported soon.

Dedicated IP ensures you can have smooth access to IP address-sensitive sites such as banking services or corporate networks. It reduces the likelihood of encountering CAPTCHAs when accessing your favorite sites, and allows you to own your online reputation. You can benefit from the privacy and security of a VPN, with both dedicated and shared IP options.

ExpressVPN on the charge

The introduction of dedicated IP is yet another new feature ExpressVPN has added to its VPN service in recent months. Identity Defender and Credit Scanner are just two recent additions, for no extra cost, and sees ExpressVPN really challenging the other leading VPN providers and leave us asking – "did ExpressVPN just become a bargain"?

However, dedicated IP is the first of the new features not to be included at no extra cost and is an optional extra. Prices start at $3.49 per month, depending on plan subscription length.

ExpressVPN is not unique in offering dedicated IP, with many other providers offering it – but also at an extra cost. ExpressVPN however is unique in the way they are implementing the feature, thanks to its unique engineering design.