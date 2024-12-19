ExpressVPN's holiday.com eSIM is a dream for privacy-focused jet-setters

Just in time for the holiday season, ExpressVPN has taken its first steps into the world of eSIMs with the launch of holiday.com. The powerful eSIM is designed to keep travellers connected without the hassle of physical SIM cards, and ensures uninterrupted digital access – all while maintaining complete control over personal data and digital safety.

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPNs out there, and has introduced a number of updates to its service in recent months. This step into the world of eSIMs through holiday.com is another significant move, as ExpressVPN continues to challenge its competitors by adding to its already considerable roster of associated products and tools.

ExpressVPN | 2 years + 3 months FREE | $4.99 per month

ExpressVPN is #3 in our best VPN rankings, and is the best VPN for beginners. It's easy to use, with a simple interface, and a wide range of apps. You can protect up to 8 devices with its class-leading privacy, and a host of great features. It isn't the cheapest VPN out there, with 2-year plans working out at $4.99 per month ($139.72 up front). But you do get 3 extra months of protection for free, and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

What do you get with the holiday.com eSIM?

An eSIM is a must-have for travellers needing on-the-go connectivity and global coverage, and holiday.com combines this with strong security and privacy.

Comprehensive eSIM coverage means users can stay protected in over 200 countries, and there are regional and global plans available as well.

There is data flexibility to suit any need, whether that's casual browsing, remote working, or high-demand streaming, and data plans range from 1GB up to 20GB.

Its design is simple and easy to use, and you can quickly top up your data should you need more. Holiday.com eliminates the worry of unexpected bills, as there are no roaming charges and you can easily track your usage.

There's no need to juggle multiple physical SIM cards, and you'll have instant connectivity the moment you step off the plane.

Connecting to public Wi-Fi can be risky, either at home or abroad, and you may be wary of connecting to an unknown Wi-Fi source abroad. The holiday.com eSIM means you don't have to take this gamble and provides a secure, and reliable, data connection.

At this stage, the holiday.com eSIM can't change your IP address or location, so for added security and the ability to use the internet as if you were back home, we'd recommend one of the best travel VPNs – in which ExpressVPN features.

Connecting to a VPN is another way of protecting yourself if you want to access public or unknown Wi-Fi. By routing your traffic through an encrypted tunnel, your personal information and browsing data is protected from being seen by third-parties and hackers.

(Image credit: holiday.com)

“Millions of people worldwide rely on ExpressVPN to keep them safe when they’re online – especially when they’re travelling. So it made sense for us to expand our product line up to help everyone travel with enhanced digital security and convenience. Travel is about freedom, adventure, and connection,” said Ankit Khemka, CMO of ExpressVPN.

“Whether you’re a casual day tripper or a seasoned globe-trotter, holiday.com is here to help you upgrade your trip and let you experience extraordinary. Our new eSIM solution lets you traverse the world with ease, enjoying seamless, customizable connectivity wherever your journey takes you – and it’s here just in time for the Christmas holidays.”

The holiday.com eSIM is available now, with plans starting at $1.75. If you're after regional protection, Europe, Asia, and Oceania plans start at $4.50, and North America plans start at $5.50. If it's global protection you're after, then plans start at $13.

ExpressVPN powers on

The holiday.com eSIM is another example of the heap of new features ExpressVPN has introduced in recent months, as it really takes the fight to its competitors. At the start of November 2024, Identity Defender was launched, a suite of identity alert and protection features – including ID Alerts, ID Theft Insurance, and Data Removal.

At the end of the same month, Credit Scanner was launched, allowing users to protect their credit scores, identity, and secure their financial future.

These features represent a real improvement for ExpressVPN, and we're excited for what it will introduce in 2025.