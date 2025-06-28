I built a black-and-white gaming desk setup that feels clean, calm and completely me — and it has a secret weapon that makes it all work

Depending on how you configure it, your desk setup can be a productivity powerhouse, your little getaway spot at the end of the day or even better, both.

Over the past few years at Tom’s Guide and even before, I’ve built all sorts of different desk setups.

While some were to showcase a particular product like one of the best standing desks, I’ve put together others just to try out a different monitor configuration like when I built a stacked monitor setup, then a traditional dual monitor setup and most recently, a triple monitor setup.

Along the way, I’ve mastered cable management and found a few key accessories that I now try to incorporate into every desk setup I build. However, while I’ve created desk setups around new products I’ve tested and different monitor configurations, I have yet to put together one based on colors alone.

Aesthetics plays just as big of a role in desk setups as cable management does and I’ve always really liked the incredibly clean look you get from white devices and accessories. I do like a bit of contrast though, which is why I decided to build a black-and-white desk setup that’s as nice to work at as it is for playing games after a long day.

To that end, I’ve quietly been collecting white devices and accessories for almost a year now. Thanks to the Corsair Platform:4 Elevate Desk I’m currently testing out, I’ve finally been able to do just that.

Here are all the devices I used in this desk setup, why I chose them and how they work alongside one another along with this desk’s special feature that ties everything together.

Corsair Platform:4 Elevate Desk: $899 at CORSAIR This sit-stand desk is designed with gamers and streamers in mind and is available in all-black, natural wood with white legs or dark wood with black legs. Its modular T-channel rail system lets you mount the included monitor arm along with all sorts of other accessories and it also has a built-in cable management tray and an in-desk storage compartment.

A place for everything

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Corsair Platform:4 Elevate Desk ($999, Corsair) is a solid sit-stand desk with unique features like its modular T-channel rail system and in-desk storage compartment. However, if you want to take full advantage of it, I highly recommend pairing it with the company’s Multi Frame Pegboard ($299, Corsair).

Not only does this give you four feet of pegboard for storage and hanging accessories but you also get a large shelf for up top and two smaller shelves for on the sides.

As I’m using this desk setup for both work and gaming, I figured having my controllers and headsets hung up on the pegboard made a lot of sense. This way, I can focus on the task at hand while working and when I need some motivation, I can look up at them and know that I can play some games as soon as I’m done.

Given that I have a white Xbox Series X on the left side of the desk and a PS5 Pro on the right, I hung up the headset and controller for each console on their respective side of the pegboard.

Corsair does provide plenty of hooks with its Multi Frame Pegboard to help you organize things. However, to keep my Sony Pulse Elite headset and my Razer BlackShark V2 headset from stretching out, I’m using an old magnetic NZXT Puck (split in two) to attach them to the pegboard. I am using Corsair’s hooks to hold my DualSense and Xbox controllers though.

At first, I thought the controllers might wobble a bit up there but even when moving the desk away from the wall, they haven’t budged or fallen down yet.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Another useful feature of the Corsair Platform:4 Elevate Desk is its built-in storage compartment. On its far left side, there’s a USB-A and USB-C port to charge devices like your controllers or a pair of the best wireless headphones right at your desk.

Surprisingly, these ports aren’t connected to the desk at all. Instead, there’s a separate USB-C port on the bottom that you can plug into your PC or into a power strip.

I always use one of the best surge protectors in my sit-stand desk’s cable management tray to prevent devices from coming unplugged as my desk adjusts. Due to its proximity, I plugged the storage compartment directly into the surge protector to power it. However, for fast charging, I ran a separate cable from the 20W USB-C port on the heavy duty Anker 351 Power Strip ($30, Amazon) I’m using under this desk, threading it up through the holes at the back of the storage compartment. When I’m done charging, I just tuck that cable back under its lid to keep it close but out of sight.

Though I do like the Corsair Platform:4 Elevate Desk’s built-in storage compartment, its placement on the desk is a bit awkward. If it was closer to the front of the desk, there’d be plenty of room underneath your monitor to store your laptop or in my case, to set up one of the best mini PCs like the Mac mini M4. Given that I wanted to use this desk setup for both work and gaming, I had to get a little creative when it came to where I put my PC.

Corsair does sell optional desk extensions that go on the sides of the Platform:4 Elevate Desk and are the perfect size for one of the best gaming PCs. However, my review unit didn’t come with any as I prefer narrower desks like this 47-inch model since they’re easier to move and rehome once I’m done with them.

At first, I considered taking the large shelf off the top of the desk’s pegboard and mounting it on the side like you would with one of the desk extensions (which I might still do one day). Fortunately, I then had a realization that would allow for a clean, clutter-free desktop while still incorporating a PC into this setup without adding anything on the sides.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Unlike with some of the other standing desks I’ve reviewed, the Platform: 4 Elevate Desk has a wider 29-inch cable management tray. Even with my 13-inch long surge protector and the various power bricks for the devices on my desk tucked inside it, I still had plenty of room on the right side of the tray for a mini PC.

I took stock of the dimensions of several of the mini PCs I have on hand before deciding to use the Geekom A6 with this desk setup as it’s even smaller than the Mac mini M4. Plus, with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor with Radeon 680M integrated graphics and 32GB of DDR5 RAM, it’s more than powerful enough to handle my day to day workload, which mainly consists of writing and editing in Chrome with more tabs than I like to admit open simultaneously.

To ensure the A6 had plenty of airflow for its vents on either side, I attached the cords running from the left side of the desk to the back of the cable management tray. Likewise, since it doesn’t draw too much power, I usually leave it on or put it to sleep when I’m not using it. This way, I don’t have to reach underneath my desk to reach its power button.

A one cable solution

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Even if you don’t spring for Corsair’s Multi Frame Pegboard, the Platform:4 Elevate Desk comes with a monitor arm in the box.

Instead of clamping it to the back of the desk like with many of the best monitor arms, it attaches to the modular T-channel rail system instead. It’s worth noting that there are a ton of compatible accessories (both first and third-party) that can attach to it, such as the Elgato Prompter or the Key Light which are particularly useful, for streamers and content creators.

When attached to the T-channel rail system, you can easily slide the included monitor arm to the right or left side of the desk to get it in the exact position you want. It’s a well-built monitor arm that’s easy to adjust but there’s just one problem: the cable channel underneath it isn’t all that big. It’s fine for running one or two cables from your monitor but that leaves just enough room for a single HDMI cable and your display’s power cable. However, this is a common problem with most monitor arms.

Besides not having enough room for multiple cables, one reason I’ve started using monitor stands instead of arms with my desk setups is that the cables that come with most devices just aren’t long enough. For instance, with the Secretlab Magnus Pro standing desk’s monitor arm, I ended up just buying longer cables. However, as I planned to use the Platform:4 Elevate Desk with multiple consoles and a PC, I opted for an HDMI switch instead.

Given that the white MSI MPG 321URXW QD-OLED monitor I’m using with this desk setup has a refresh rate of 240Hz, I couldn’t use just any HDMI switch. As I’m partial to Ugreen’s GaN chargers and cables, I decided to pick up its most advanced HDMI switch yet.

The Ugreen 8K@60Hz HDMI Switch 5 in 1 Out ($69, Amazon) may have 8K in the name—despite the best 8K TVs being few and far between—but it also supports 4K at 240Hz along with HDR10+. This made it perfect for this desk setup as the Xbox Series X and PS5 can do 4K at 120Hz with room to grow if I do decide to add a powerful gaming PC to it later on.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Remember that storage compartment at the back of the Platform:4 Elevate Desk? Well, there’s just enough space between it and the rear edge of the desk for this HDMI switch to sit on top. It needs to be out in the open as well, since in addition to a button for switching inputs, it also comes with a remote that requires line-of-sight to its IR sensor.

With the Platform:4 Elevate Desk, Corsair also includes a small tray you can mount on the desk’s T-channel rail system. To keep my desktop clear, however, I mounted it on the right side of the desk to store my remotes and the controller for the Quntis RGB Pro+ Monitor Light Bar I have on top of my display.

You get another one with the Multi Frame Pegboard, so I put that on the left side of the desk and placed a phone stand and a coaster there to keep them out of the way as well.

Big sound in a small package

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Like most of the best gaming monitors, the MSI MPG 321URXW QD-OLED doesn’t have built-in speakers. This is probably for the best as they would add extra bulk and take away from the monitor’s incredibly thin profile.

Given that the BlueAnt Soundblade I bought recently is a soundbar that’s designed to go under your monitor and would block the Platform:4 Elevate Desk’s storage compartment, I decided to pick up a pair of the best computer speakers for this desk setup.

Although computer speakers are available in a variety of sizes and form factors, very few come in a clean white package to match the rest of the accessories on my desk. At CES 2025 in January, I spoke with Kanto’s director of marketing, who generously offered to send out a pair of the company’s bookshelf speakers for one of my desk setups.

I reached back out to him when I was finally close to having everything I needed for my black-and-white desk setup and he sent over a pair of Kanto Ora speakers along with the company’s subwoofer, the Kanto SUB8. As I’ve used a pair of older AudioEngine A2 speakers at my main desk setup for years now, it was a welcome change to try something more modern.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Besides their wide soundstage and detailed sound, I really like how compact the Kanto Ora speakers are. They also offer multiple connection options including Bluetooth, USB-C and stereo RCA inputs which really came in handy for using them with the Xbox and PS5 Pro on top of my desk and the mini PC underneath it.

Even though I already had them raised up to ear level on the two small shelves that come with Corsair’s Multi Frame Pegboard, I put a pair of Kanto’s S2 Tilted Desktop Speaker Stands ($29, Amazon) underneath them. Not only does this help reduce unwanted vibrations and resonance, but it also angles the speakers upward while making them appear as if they’re floating on top of the shelves.

The right Kanto Ora speaker has all the input ports on the back which is why I put it on the same side as my PS5 Pro. Unlike the Xbox Series X, the PS5 can be connected to external speakers via USB or over Bluetooth. Unfortunately, Microsoft left the Xbox Series X a bit shortchanged, as it lacks audio output via USB or Bluetooth. For that reason, I had to pick up an RCA to 3.5mm audio cable and run it to the headphone jack on the MSI gaming monitor.

This did mean that I had to manage a few extra cables but to keep everything neat and tidy, I ran all my cables along the backside of the Multi Frame Pegboard’s frame and the T-channel rail where I have the monitor mounted.

Now with everything set up and all my cables managed, it was finally time to try out my new black-and-white desk setup.

PS5 or Xbox with room to grow

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Even with more and more Xbox games coming to PlayStation, I still prefer having the option to play on either console. Having their respective controllers and headsets on either side of my desk setup just like the consoles themselves, really simplifies things.

If I want to play PS5 games, I just grab the DualSense above the console or vice versa for the Xbox controller on the other side of my desk.

The games I played on the PS5 Pro with the MSI MPG 321URXW QD-OLED monitor looked great and with the Kanto Ora speakers connected via USB, they sounded fantastic too. With the added bass from the Kanto SUB8, I played this way during the day, but at night, I switched to the Pulse Elite headset.

Given that I’m not using that much space on the desk’s T-rail system, I’ve started using it as a place to store the various USB dongles for my PS5 accessories like that headset.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Even though I love all the extra graphical power in the PS5 Pro, there’s still one area where the Xbox Series X has it beat: Quick Resume. I play a lot of single-player, story-driven games but I keep coming back to the skateboard sim Session. With Quick Resume, I can jump out of a game like Metaphor: ReFantazio and pick up right where I left off in Session without missing a beat. What’s more, Quick Resume even works when you lose power or your Xbox gets unplugged.

In addition to playing games at my new black-and-white desk setup, I’ve been doing a fair bit of work here. In fact, I’ve written this entire story at my new desk setup, both while sitting in one of the best office chairs and while standing up.

Like I mentioned before, I can’t get over how well Corsair’s pegboard holds everything in place as the Platform:4 Elevate Desk goes up and down. The same stability applies to the included monitor arm; the MSI monitor has only moved ever so slightly, and then only when I’ve really slammed down on my keyboard’s keys.



Speaking of my keyboard, I decided to pick up the Monsgeek Fun 60 Ultra ($80, Amazon) for this desk setup as I wanted to give magnetic key switches a try and this all-white version perfectly matches the rest of the aesthetic I’m going for.

As for my mouse, I’m using a trackball mouse from the Japanese company Elecom. After using a regular mouse for years, I’ve found that trackball mice are easier on my hands and wrists, plus Elecom’s are incredibly easy to customize thanks to the latest version of its Mouse Assistant software.

Since my HDMI switch still has two free ports, I could theoretically add an additional two devices whether they be computers or game consoles. I recently bought a Nintendo Switch 2 which I was previously using with this monitor as part of another desk setup. It could easily end up being incorporated into this one though.

Likewise, while Windows 11 works well enough, I have been using macOS on my Mac mini M4 more often lately and if I can comfortably fit one mini PC in the Platform:4 Elevate Desk’s cable management tray, who’s to say I couldn’t make room for another down there.

Alternatively, if I wanted to go all out, I could always add some of Corsair’s desk extensions to this desk setup. That same T-channel rail system is also present on the sides of the Platform:4 Elevate Desk, so adding extra desk space with one or even two extensions would be easy enough. That way, I could have a full-blown gaming PC and not just a mini one, though I know from experience that white PC parts are harder to find and also carry a premium price.

Hard to top

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I’ve built a lot of desk setups over the years and with each one, I’ve seen how much better I have gotten at managing cables, picking devices that work well with one another and choosing the right accessories to tie everything together.

This black-and-white desk setup is no different and to date, I think it’s my best one yet. In fact, I’m seriously considering moving this one out of my office and into our game room to replace my current dedicated gaming setup.

Even though collecting all of the different white devices and accessories for this particular desk setup took quite a bit of time—just about 8 months in fact—seeing everything come together has been really rewarding.

As for putting Corsair’s Platform:4 Elevate Desk together, that part was easy. Instead, it was the Multi Frame Pegboard that proved the most difficult. From there, it was just a matter of deciding what needed to go where, making sure I had the right cables to connect everything and most importantly, enough cable ties to give this desk setup the clean, clutter-free look I was going for.

I’m still not quite sure exactly what I’ll do with my next desk setup but if you have any ideas or a particular theme or configuration you’d like to see me tackle next, let me know in the comments below.

As for those speakers where my gaming chair’s headrest should be in the photo above, you’ll have to stay tuned since that story is coming up next.