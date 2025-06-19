I tried this trippy-looking Xbox controller from PowerA and it takes RGB lighting to a whole different level

The right controller can make or break the experience of playing your favorite games. That’s why when I sit down in front of my PC or console, I prefer playing with a pro controller over a standard one thanks to all their extra features.

From remappable back buttons you can customize to your liking to thumbsticks with Hall Effect sensors that are less likely to develop stick drift, spending a bit more to upgrade to a pro controller is absolutely worth it in my opinion. It also beats buying one stock controller after another when their buttons or thumbsticks eventually wear out.

I’ve tried a lot of the best PC game controllers over the years and besides pro-level features, many of them have started incorporating built-in RGB lighting into their designs. From subtle customizable lighting near their home buttons to lightstrips that wrap all the way around, controllers with RGB lighting have come a long way in a short time.

Just when I thought I had seen it all though, I came across the PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller for Xbox Series X/S and PC. Like other pro controllers I’ve tested, this one is feature-packed and comes with a carrying case. However, once I switched on its RGB lighting, I couldn’t take my eyes off it.



Here’s everything you need to know about this one-of-a-kind controller and why its unique design takes RGB lighting to a whole new level.

As pro as it gets

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

One thing you can count on if you do decide to pick up a pro controller is that it will come with a lot of accessories. The PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller is no different and in addition to a carrying case, you also get a controller stand with a magnetic wireless charger. However, if space is limited on your entertainment center or desk, you can simply detach the magnetic wireless charger and use it on its own.

At first glance, the PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller doesn’t look all that different from your standard Xbox controller. On closer inspection, you can see that it has anti-friction rings around its Hall Effect-equipped thumbsticks and that you have microphone controls at the bottom of the controller above its 3.5mm audio jack.

Unlike on the Xbox Elite Series 2 pro controller though, you get a dedicated screenshot button instead of a button to switch profiles.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The included charging stand has another trick up its sleeve too. Around back, there’s a slot where you can store the controller’s wireless USB adapter. The PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller also features Bluetooth but if you’re playing on Xbox, you’ll need this adapter to use the controller wirelessly.

While I love having a place to store the adapter, there isn’t actually a USB port in the stand to plug it into. This is a small gripe though and if you plug the adapter into the back of your Xbox, you’ll never actually see it.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Although the front of the controller has a standard look to it, flipping the PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller over reveals even more of its pro-level features. There are rubber grips on the backside of its handles to make it easier to hold and towards the center of the controller, you get four remappable back buttons.

Up top, trigger locks allow for faster actuation which shortens their pull distance and can be very useful when playing first-person shooters.

What sets PowerA’s pro and enhanced controllers apart from the competition is that you can use the buttons around back to customize their remappable buttons on the fly. Sure, there is an app (more on that later) but being able to quickly reprogram your back buttons depending on the game you’re playing is a very useful feature.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Many pro controllers come with swappable thumbsticks as some people prefer having one higher or lower than the other for more precise aiming in first-person shooters. This also gives you a greater range of motion and can help reduce thumb fatigue for some gamers. Instead of swappable thumbsticks you can misplace if you don’t put them carefully away in a carrying case, PowerA has started doing things differently with its latest controllers.

By gripping the thumbsticks of the PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller with two fingers and twisting, you can adjust their height without having to take them or the controller’s faceplate off. There are three different height settings on this controller and I found that swapping between them was not only fast but also quite easy to do.

I was already quite impressed with the PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller based on its pro-level features alone. However, once I charged it up and connected it to my Xbox, that’s when things took a turn on the trippy side.

From stealth to psychedelic

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Hiding underneath its black exterior, the PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller has what the company is calling Ghost RGB Lighting and I think that’s definitely a fitting name for it. With its RGB lighting disabled, the controller has a stealth look to it but when you turn it on, not only are you greeted with a rainbow of colors, there’s also a really cool (and certainly trippy) pattern lurking beneath its surface.

Just like with PowerA’s previous Lumectra-equipped controllers, this one features four customizable lighting zones that extend across the controller starting from left to right. Zone 1 is located on the controller’s left handle, Zone 2 extends from the top left corner to the middle, Zone 3 goes from the middle to the top right corner and Zone 4 is located on the right handle. Like with its remappable back buttons, you can customize the PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller’s RGB lighting and effects right on the controller.

By default, its RGB lighting is set to Rainbow and uses a Wave effect across the entire controller. This makes the PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller almost appear as if it’s breathing.

As its hidden pattern is abstract by design, trying to figure out what it actually depicts adds to the controller’s trippiness. At times I could see what appeared to be an animal’s face in the center but when I looked away from the controller, I saw something completely different in its pattern.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you prefer to avoid the trial-and-error process of remapping back buttons or adjusting RGB lighting directly on the controller, the PowerA Gamer HQ app is available for Xbox and PC to simplify things. It lets you do all of this, along with testing or calibrating the controller, changing audio or vibration settings, and setting dead zones for its thumbsticks.

PowerA’s app worked well enough but it certainly threw me through a loop at first. The reason being is that instead of having its menu items on the top and letting you navigate through them using the controller’s bumpers, they’re located on the side.

Fortunately, once you figure out how to remap those back buttons on the controller itself, it’s a fairly simple process. Quickly changing the PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller’s lighting modes this way is pretty easy too, though I did prefer using the app when coming up with more complex color combinations for its hidden pattern.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

As for using the PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller on Xbox and PC, everything worked great and it felt very comfortable in hand. Granted, I have been using the company’s Fusion pro controllers since back when they were only available in a wired configuration.

I really like having four remappable back buttons so I don’t have to take my thumbs off the controller’s joysticks at all since I usually map them to the ABXY face buttons.

In regard to its Lumectra lighting, I found it really stood out in a dark room at night, even if it was a little distracting at times. During the day though, it’s more of a light glow than a full-on light show like in the picture above.

Besides having the PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller’s full pattern lit up, you can also have parts of the controller light up when you hit certain buttons. I liked using it this way as I could immediately tell when a particular button was pressed.

For those times when I wanted some extra light but with fewer distractions, you can also have the controller emit a steady glow and I really liked how this looked with the controller’s RGB lighting set to plain white.

Anything but boring

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

These days, there are a ton of different options when it comes to picking up a pro controller for one of the best gaming PCs. However, it’s a different story on Xbox where wireless third-party controllers (and especially pro-level ones) are few and far between thanks to Microsoft’s own restrictions.

The company has opened the gates a bit in recent years but due to its licensing fees, you’re always going to pay a bit more for a PC controller that also works wirelessly on Xbox.

If you’re a big fan of RGB or just want to add a pop of psychedelic color to your gaming setup, it’s a great controller that comes with plenty of useful accessories like its magnetic charging stand and carrying case in the box.

The PowerA Fusion Pro gives you the best of both worlds and its included wireless USB adapter makes it easy to quickly switch between PC or Xbox. If you’re a big fan of RGB or just want to add a pop of psychedelic color to your gaming setup, it’s a great controller that comes with plenty of useful accessories like its magnetic charging stand and carrying case in the box. You are paying a premium for wireless connectivity support on Xbox though.

If you like the look and features of this controller and primarily play on PC, I’d suggest picking up the $99 PowerA OPS v3 Pro instead. While its RGB lighting is a bit simpler, you can still customize it and tweak the colors of its various zones. You also get two additional programmable buttons next to the triggers on the top of the controller. At the same time, it does come with a magnetic charging stand but this one lays flat instead of propping your controller up.

PowerA has done something quite different with its Fusion Pro Wireless Controller when it comes to its RGB lighting while still including all of the extra features you’d expect in a pro controller.

Personally, I can’t wait to see what the company comes up with next in regards to RGB lighting as this controller’s hidden Ghost RGB Lighting is definitely going to be hard to top.