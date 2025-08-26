Parents Sue OpenAI Over Alleged Role of ChatGPT in Teen’s Suicide
By Amanda Caswell published
The chatbot offered dangerous suggestions
ChatGPT can be helpful for productivity and taking on autonomous tasks, giving us time back in our day. It'ss even been supportive for Gen Z as a wellness coach. With so many recent updates and features, it may be hard to imagine life without it.
But for one San Francisco family grieving the loss of their 16-year-old son, life will never be the same because of it.
The parents of Adam Raine, a 16-year-old California teen who died by suicide on April 11, have filed a wrongful-death lawsuit in San Francisco Superior Court against