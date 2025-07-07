This ChatGPT prompt gives me a 10-minute productivity boost every Monday

Like a lot of people, I used to spend Monday mornings gearing up for the week.



I used to start Mondays sifting through unread emails, deciding which unfinished task to do first and doing my best to set myself up for a successful week in the best way possible.

Then I discovered a surprisingly simple fix: I started using ChatGPT as my weekly planning coach.

I've tested thousands of prompts for productivity and more, but this one short prompt every Monday morning, I can clarify my goals, organize my time and feel in control.

Best of all, it only takes about 10 minutes.

The ChatGPT prompt I use

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Every Monday, I type this into ChatGPT:

"Act as my weekly planning coach. Ask me 5 questions to clarify my priorities, deadlines and energy for the week. Then create a simple 3-part plan based on my answers."

In seconds, the chatbot turns into a no-nonsense productivity guide by asking me follow up questions like:

What are your top three goals for this week?

Are there any unfinished tasks from last week?

When during the day do you feel most focused?

What meetings or deadlines could disrupt your plans?

How do you want to feel by Friday?

Just answering those questions is helpful on its own, it forces me to reflect instead of react. But the real power comes next, when ChatGPT builds a tailored plan that includes:

Weekly focus: (e.g., “Finish client presentation + limit screen time”)

(e.g., “Finish client presentation + limit screen time”) Top priorities: (e.g., “Draft slides by Tuesday at 2 p.m.”)

(e.g., “Draft slides by Tuesday at 2 p.m.”) Suggested daily rhythm: (e.g., “Mornings: Deep work | Afternoons: Admin + meetings”)

I usually tweak the output a little based on my calendar, but the structure saves me from having to figure it out from scratch. Instead of wasting an hour in planning purgatory, I start the week with a clear roadmap.

Why it works

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This prompt works because it removes decision fatigue. Instead of juggling a mental list of to-dos, I’m walking into Monday with a realistic, customized plan.

I know what matters most. I know when I’ll do it. And I’m not scrambling to react to the day as it happens.

Since I started using this prompt, I’ve noticed that I tackle high-impact tasks earlier in the week, spend less time feeling overwhelmed and finish Fridays with a greater sense of progress.

Want to try it?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Open ChatGPT and paste in the prompt above. Spend five minutes answering the questions honestly, and let the assistant generate a game plan.

You’ll get back clarity, structure, and a little bit of calm, without needing to download a single productivity app.

Oh, and as a bonus tip, save the prompt as a “Custom GPT” or pin it in your chat history so you can reuse it every week.

It might become your new favorite weekly ritual like it is mine.