College students are using ChatGPT as their personal life coach — 5 prompts to try it (even if you’re not Gen Z)

College students are finding new ways to use ChatGPT that go beyond writing essays and brainstorming ideas. According to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, students are relying on chatbots for so much more than homework help.



In a recent video taken at Sequoia Capital's AI Ascent event, Altman explained that Gen Z is using ChatGPT to make real decisions about their goals, relationships, routines and their future as a whole.

Unlike Google, ChatGPT gives advice in full sentences. It can remember context, offer suggestions without judgment and talk through your uncertainty like a calm, 24/7 sounding board.



Personally, I’ve used ChatGPT to tackle everything from project summaries to panic attacks, and have found it to be a great sounding board when facing tough choices. While it's no substitute for human guidance or a therapist, ChatGPT can be a great assistant in a pinch.



If you’re interested in trying it for yourself, here are the 5 best prompts to turn ChatGPT into your own personal life coach.

1. Making decisions

Prompt: “Help me make a decision between two things. Ask me questions first.”

Why it works: ChatGPT shines when you give it room to think with you. In other words, speak to it as you would a friend, not like a Google search.

The chatbot will ask clarifying questions, help you weigh pros and cons and even flag emotional bias.

AI can often help in ways when human emotion clouds judgement. As a bot, it doesn't have feelings and won't judge you even when the decision is life-changing.

2. Finding order in chaos

Prompt: “I’m overwhelmed and don’t know where to start. Can you help me prioritize my day?”

Why it works: When you don't know what to do and just want to throw your hands up, ChatGPT can offer some structure. You’ll get a response that’s often more realistic than your own to-do list. It’s like an assistant when every day choices are bogging you down.

3. Weighing options

Prompt: “I’m thinking about switching majors / jobs / cities. Talk me through the decision.”

Why it works: The longer you use ChatGPT (signed-in under one account), the better help it can be. The chatbot can remember conversations you've had, perhaps recall difficulties that may influence new decisions. It can also surface long-term vs. short-term consequences that you may not have considering, which can help you get clear on what matters most, without pushing you in one direction.

4. Choosing the right words

Prompt: "I need to have a hard conversation with someone. Can you help me script it?”

Why it works: From awkward roommate dynamics to asking your professor for an extension without sounding like you're making up an excuse, ChatGPT can help you phrase things in a way that’s firm but still friendly. Honestly, I wish I’d had this in college — maybe it could’ve helped me gently explain to my roommate that midnight is not the ideal time for full-volume karaoke.

5. Self reflection

Prompt: “Give me 3 questions to reflect on when I feel burned out.”

Why it works: These types of prompts help the model act as a vibe check for the way a college student is feeling emotionally and physically. Being focused on school, work, relationships and more can fog how someone's mental clarity. This is a quick check-in that can spot possible red flags.

Final thoughts

Is ChatGPT a licensed therapist or professional coach? No. But is it surprisingly good at giving calm, helpful and sometimes eye-opening advice? Absolutely.

If you’ve ever felt stuck in your own head, overwhelmed by choices, or just need someone to “talk it through” with, ChatGPT might be the easiest life coach you’ll never have to book.