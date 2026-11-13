3 reasons to upgrade to the ceramic Apple Watch 12, and 2 reasons to skip it

Should you upgrade to the new ceramic Apple Watch 12? It’s been quite a while since Apple offered its flagship wearable in a material other than metal. The last ceramic Apple Watch model was 2019’s Series 5.

Long a fan of the ceramic case, I was thrilled to see Apple bring it back for 2026. That excitement only increased after my colleague Jane got her hands on the Series 12 Ceramic at Apple HQ and confirmed its immense beauty.

But is the Apple Watch 12 Ceramic right for you? I can think of three major reasons that justify the upgrade, along with two drawbacks worth considering.

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Apple Watch 12 Ceramic : at Amazon The Apple Watch Series 12 comes in ceramic for the first time since 2019. Compared to Apple's metal case options, ceramic is more durable, with a smooth, pearl-like finish. Choose from Midnight Blue or Pearl White.

Buy: Premium look and feel

Beauty is in the eyes — on the wrist — of the beholder. Let’s be real, though: The primary reason most folks are considering the Apple Watch 12 in a ceramic case is because of its premium and unique look and feel.

The Series 12 is offered in both Pearl White and Night Blue ceramic options; I’m particularly partial to the former, which apparently looks a bit more cream than white IRL with a lovely pearl-like finish.

(Image credit: Apple)

The Night Blue option, meanwhile, is more of a muted, metallic blue, giving it a less ceramic-like look than the white one. It’s also overall a bit more subtle on the wrist, i.e., less likely to lead to folks "ooing" and "aahing" at parties.

Apple’s ceramic cases are also smoother to the touch than the metal options, adding to the premium vibes.

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Buy: Better durability

In addition to a more premium look and feel, the ceramic Apple Watch 12 models are also more durable than their metal counterparts. Apple’s ceramic case combines zirconium dioxide and aluminum oxide, which results in exceptional hardness/scratch resistance, fade resistance, and structural strength.

Ceramic is also more skin-friendly than aluminum or titanium, something worth considering if you have sensitive skin.

Buy: Cellular comes standard + (likely) better connectivity

(Image credit: Future)

For the standard Apple Watch 12 aluminum models, users can choose between a more affordable GPS-only watch or a slightly pricier GPS+cellular model. The Series 12 Ceramic, on the other hand, only comes with both GPS and cellular, saving you the decision.

Better yet, unlike aluminum or titanium, ceramic doesn’t tend to block cellular and WiFi signals. Now, Apple won’t tell you the connectivity of the ceramic models is superior to that of the metal ones thanks to this higher degree of radio transparency, but I suspect it is.

Skip: The cost

The primary reason to skip the ceramic Apple Watch Series 12 is the cost. The standard aluminum Series 12 starts at $399 for the 42mm GPS option. The titanium Series 12 starts at $699, while the ceramic Series 12 will set you back either a cool $899 for the 42mm or a piggy-bank-smashing $949 for the 46mm.

Those prices make the Ceramic Series 12 even more expensive than the Apple Watch Ultra 4.

Skip: Added size/weight

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The other reason to consider skipping the Apple Watch 12 in ceramic is its comparably larger size and weight versus the aluminum and titanium models. For example, the 46mm Midnight Blue option weighs 52.9 g compared to 38.6 g for the aluminum 46mm.

The ceramic model is also 1 mm taller and 1 mm wider than the aluminum models, making the bezel appear slightly chunkier. Finally, the Series 12 Ceramic is 0.15 mm thicker, though I’m not certain you’ll notice that increase.

What are your thoughts on the new Apple Watch Series 12 in ceramic? Are you pleased to see the case option return? Have you owned a ceramic Apple Watch before? Are you considering the upgrade? Let me know your thoughts below.

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