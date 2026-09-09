7 best Garmin smartwatch deals to track your activity this fall
Garmin deals starting from just $181
The Garmin Fenix 9 is here, but who wants to spend $1,099 on a new model when a bunch of older Garmins are discounted? My favorite Garmin watches still have all the important features you need, and they cost a whole lot less.
Right now you can get up to 45% off Garmin at Amazon. From the budget-friendly Garmin Vivoactive 5 on sale for $181 to the feature-packed Garmin Fenix 8 for $749, there's something for everybody here.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Garmin deals. I also recommend checking out our Amazon promo codes coverage.
Quick Links
- shop all Garmin deals at Amazon
- Garmin Vivoactive 5: was $299 now $181
- Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar: was $449 now $279
- Garmin Venu 3S: was $449 now $288
- Garmin Epix Pro: was $1,099 now $599
- Garmin Fenix 8: was $999 now $749
Best Garmin Deals
The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is a comprehensive fitness tracker that comes in at an affordable price. In our Garmin Vivoactive 5 review, we loved this device's gorgeous AMOLED display, access to multitude of sports apps and its advanced health stats like sleep and stress coaching.
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The Forerunner 165 is the perfect affordable option for runners and considerably cheaper than the newer Garmin Forerunner 170 thanks to this deal, which is on the standard model of the watch. It's a lightweight, attractive watch with an AMOLED display that offers equally accurate GPS and heart rate tracking. It also has support for NFC payments, but keep note that it lacks the music storage available on the pricier Forerunner 170 Music ($349).
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The Garmin Instinct Crossover is a hybrid between a traditional watch and a smartwatch, with mechanical timekeeping and a digital display. You'll get access to smart features like GPS and NFC for payments, as well as incredible 70 day battery life thanks to the solar panel.
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The Garmin Venu 3S shares many of our favorite features of the Garmin Venu 3, just in a smaller package. It has a 41mm OLED touch display, excellent fitness tracking features and its battery life lasts up to 10 days.
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This deal is on the 51mm Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2, the largest model in the Epix lineup. It also has the longest battery life. It's considerably cheaper than the newer Fenix 8, and having tested both, our Fitness Editor says the Epix Pro has all the same key sports tracking and training analysis features you really need, so this deal is worth considering.
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Looking for something different? The Garmin Venu X1 is a unique smartwatch with a super-large, bright AMOLED display and a super-slim design. It's a great rival to the Apple Watch Ultra for sports fans, with better tracking metrics and navigation tools.
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All three sizes of the Garmin Fenix 8 are on sale at Amazon right now, and you can get them with either steel or titanium cases. The lowest price available is on the steel 43mm or 47mm watches, while titanium models cost $100 more.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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