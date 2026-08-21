The surprising bedroom hack that could be the secret to a better night’s sleep

If you spend your nights tossing and turning to get to sleep, then waking repeatedly in the night, only to feel exhausted the next day, you might be interested in learning about a homemade trick people are trying in their bedrooms.

People have been placing rosemary in a vase of water by their bedside, but does it do more than simply create a pleasant aroma? Can it end those restless nights?

A simple vase of rosemary in water

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The main reason why people are placing rosemary in water by their bedside is for the plant’s aroma. Rosemary’s natural essential oils create a fresher, more pleasant atmosphere for resting.

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And while people use lavender to help relax at bedtime — through diffusers, pillow mists, or direct application of essential oil to pulse points — this simple hack suggests placing rosemary directly in water is all you need.

According to an article published by Canadian-based Kevin Van Paassen, “The primary goal is to harness the distinct aroma released by the plant’s leaves. The water acts as a preservative, keeping the cut branches vibrant for several days and allowing a continuous release of fragrance.”

If you’re familiar with rosemary’s scent, you’ll know that it has a refreshing smell that’s woody, sharp and fresh, similar to eucalyptus, mint and lavender. Having rosemary in your bedroom can serve as a natural room fragrance, bringing a fresh aroma indoors and creating a more relaxing space for rest.

Does rosemary help you sleep?

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But is there any science to support this theory? According to a report published in the National Library of Medicine, smelling rosemary and lavender decreases the stress hormone cortisol and lowers anxiety.

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We have our own team of sleep experts at Tom’s Guide, so I asked Claire Davies, the Managing Editor of our Sleep team and a Certified Sleep Science Coach, for her thoughts.

She said: “There’s very little clinical evidence that rosemary can help you sleep better — lavender has more clinical data behind it. However, rosemary can have a relaxing effect, which might indirectly help some people with nighttime anxiety to sleep.”

So having a vase of rosemary in your bedroom could calm your mood and aid sleep, that is, unless you have an aversion to the scent!

Bonnie Plants Rosemary, 2 pack: $14 at The Home Depot These rosemary plants come in a pack of two and are highly aromatic. The perennial plants require full sunlight and can be planted in containers or directly into the soil.

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