The surprising bedroom hack that could be the secret to a better night’s sleep
This simple bedroom hack seems to be gaining traction
If you spend your nights tossing and turning to get to sleep, then waking repeatedly in the night, only to feel exhausted the next day, you might be interested in learning about a homemade trick people are trying in their bedrooms.
People have been placing rosemary in a vase of water by their bedside, but does it do more than simply create a pleasant aroma? Can it end those restless nights?
A simple vase of rosemary in water
The main reason why people are placing rosemary in water by their bedside is for the plant’s aroma. Rosemary’s natural essential oils create a fresher, more pleasant atmosphere for resting.
And while people use lavender to help relax at bedtime — through diffusers, pillow mists, or direct application of essential oil to pulse points — this simple hack suggests placing rosemary directly in water is all you need.
According to an article published by Canadian-based Kevin Van Paassen, “The primary goal is to harness the distinct aroma released by the plant’s leaves. The water acts as a preservative, keeping the cut branches vibrant for several days and allowing a continuous release of fragrance.”
If you’re familiar with rosemary’s scent, you’ll know that it has a refreshing smell that’s woody, sharp and fresh, similar to eucalyptus, mint and lavender. Having rosemary in your bedroom can serve as a natural room fragrance, bringing a fresh aroma indoors and creating a more relaxing space for rest.
Does rosemary help you sleep?
But is there any science to support this theory? According to a report published in the National Library of Medicine, smelling rosemary and lavender decreases the stress hormone cortisol and lowers anxiety.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
We have our own team of sleep experts at Tom’s Guide, so I asked Claire Davies, the Managing Editor of our Sleep team and a Certified Sleep Science Coach, for her thoughts.
She said: “There’s very little clinical evidence that rosemary can help you sleep better — lavender has more clinical data behind it. However, rosemary can have a relaxing effect, which might indirectly help some people with nighttime anxiety to sleep.”
So having a vase of rosemary in your bedroom could calm your mood and aid sleep, that is, unless you have an aversion to the scent!
These rosemary plants come in a pack of two and are highly aromatic. The perennial plants require full sunlight and can be planted in containers or directly into the soil.
Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.
More from Tom's Guide
Camilla is the Homes Staff Writer and covers everything to do with homes and gardens. She has a wealth of editorial experience, mounting over 30 years, and covers news and features, tests products for reviews and compiles buying guides.
Her work has appeared in business and consumer titles, including Ideal Home, Real Homes, House Beautiful, Homebuilding & Renovation, and Kitchen & Bathroom Business. She’s even appeared on the cover of Your Home, writing about her own house renovation.
Although she’s obsessed with decorating her home, she also enjoys baking and trying out the latest kitchen appliances. But when she’s not inside, you’ll find her pottering about in her yard, tending to her vegetable patch or taking in her prized hydrangeas.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.