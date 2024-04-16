PlushBeds launches handcrafted organic mattress just in time for Earth Day 2024

PlushBeds, the luxury sleep brand behind some of this year's top-rated latex mattresses, has unveiled its newest edition. The Royal Bliss European Handcrafted Mattress is packed with certified organic materials including natural Dunlop latex and organic wool, and it's already on sale so you can save $1,250 on all sizes of the Royal Bliss European Handcrafted Mattress at PlushBeds.

The Royal Bliss European Handcrafted Mattress uses the same sustainable materials, from organic wool to natural Dunlop latex, found in some of the best mattresses on the market. It's made to order and tailored to fit the customer's sleep needs, plus you'll get a 100-night sleep trial and a lifetime warranty.

If you're looking to invest in a premium all-natural bed, you'll be glad to hear that you can nowget $1,250 off all sizes of The Royal Bliss European Handcrafted Mattress at PlushBeds ahead of the Memorial Day mattress sales next month. Let's take a closer look.

PlushBeds Royal Bliss Mattress: Price

The best organic mattresses use top-quality materials, so they often come with a premium price tag. The Royal Bliss European Handcrafted Mattress is part of PlushBeds' range of luxury handcrafted beds and is by far the brand's most expensive mattress both at MSRP and sale price. The MSRP of each size is as follows:

Twin: $6,249

$6,249 Twin XL : $7,249

: $7,249 Full: $8,249

$8,249 Queen : $9,249

: $9,249 King: $11,249

$11,249 Cal King : $11,249

: $11,249 Split King: $13,248

These prices place the Royal Bliss firmly in the premium price tier, with prices higher than what we see from the best luxury mattreses guide. To mark the launch, PlushBeds if offering $1,250 off each Royal Bliss size, saving you up to 20% on the MSRP with free shipping.

There are a lot more affordable natural latex beds on the market, but they don't appear as luxurious as the Royal Bliss. For instance, our top pick for best luxury organic mattress made with natural latex is the Saatva Zenhaven, with prices from $1,795 at Saatva. We are yet to test the new PlushBeds mattress but we're hoping to review it soon to see how it compares to our other top-rated latex beds.

PlushBeds Royal Bliss Mattress: Features

Like the best hybrid mattresses on the market, The Royal Bliss has a design that uses CertiPur-US-certified latex foam layers for firmness and comfort, coils for support, and a cotton cover for a breathable, soft sleep surface.

Spec Release date: April 2024

Sizes: 7 (twin through to split king)

Height: 14 inches

Warranty: Lifetime

Materials: Organic Dunlop latex, organic cotton, organic wool, cashmere, organic calico coils, horsetail hair, alpaca. Certifications: GOTS Certified Organic, CertiPur-USA

Its latex, wool, and cotton are all GOTS-certified and it also features cashmere, alpaca wool, and horsetail hair for enhanced softness and breathability.

The bed starts with an organic wool cover for breathability and softness, followed by a layer of cashmere for luxurious temperature regulation. Next is a layer of organic cotton as a moisture-wicking, hypoallergenic barrier. Dunlop latex then follows, which is calibrated to a different firmness depending on what feel you pick (medium or medium-firm). It's also sustainably produced, breathable, and incredibly long-lasting.

(Image credit: PlushBeds)

There's also 6" of calico coil springs to provide body-conforming support for healthy spinal alignment. The coils also designed to minimize movements, providing great motion isolation to bed sharers. The penultimate layer is made from horse tail, which promotes enhanced ventilation, humidity control, and comfort.

The last layer, the Alpaca layer, is hypoallergenic and suitable for sensitive skin. It also regulated body temperature and is much softer then cashmere. All natural ingredients have been steam-cleaned to ensure a non-allergenic sleep, and the mattress has been meticulously handstitched to ensure motion isolation and minimize body impressions. The Royal Bliss's name originates from the fact that many of its materials are supplied by the same UK resources that supply to the Royal Family.