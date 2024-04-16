PlushBeds launches handcrafted organic mattress just in time for Earth Day 2024
The PlushBeds Royal Bliss European Handcrafted Mattress is certified organic and already $1,250 off in all sizes.
PlushBeds, the luxury sleep brand behind some of this year's top-rated latex mattresses, has unveiled its newest edition. The Royal Bliss European Handcrafted Mattress is packed with certified organic materials including natural Dunlop latex and organic wool, and it's already on sale so you can save $1,250 on all sizes of the Royal Bliss European Handcrafted Mattress at PlushBeds.
The Royal Bliss European Handcrafted Mattress uses the same sustainable materials, from organic wool to natural Dunlop latex, found in some of the best mattresses on the market. It's made to order and tailored to fit the customer's sleep needs, plus you'll get a 100-night sleep trial and a lifetime warranty.
If you're looking to invest in a premium all-natural bed, you'll be glad to hear that you can nowget $1,250 off all sizes of The Royal Bliss European Handcrafted Mattress at PlushBeds ahead of the Memorial Day mattress sales next month. Let's take a closer look.
PlushBeds Royal Bliss Mattress: Price
The best organic mattresses use top-quality materials, so they often come with a premium price tag. The Royal Bliss European Handcrafted Mattress is part of PlushBeds' range of luxury handcrafted beds and is by far the brand's most expensive mattress both at MSRP and sale price. The MSRP of each size is as follows:
- Twin: $6,249
- Twin XL: $7,249
- Full: $8,249
- Queen: $9,249
- King: $11,249
- Cal King: $11,249
- Split King: $13,248
These prices place the Royal Bliss firmly in the premium price tier, with prices higher than what we see from the best luxury mattreses guide. To mark the launch, PlushBeds if offering $1,250 off each Royal Bliss size, saving you up to 20% on the MSRP with free shipping.
There are a lot more affordable natural latex beds on the market, but they don't appear as luxurious as the Royal Bliss. For instance, our top pick for best luxury organic mattress made with natural latex is the Saatva Zenhaven, with prices from $1,795 at Saatva. We are yet to test the new PlushBeds mattress but we're hoping to review it soon to see how it compares to our other top-rated latex beds.
The Royal Bliss European Handcrafted Mattress: <a href="https://plushbeds.nzvz.net/c/221109/605404/9924?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.plushbeds.com%2Fproducts%2Fluxury-mattress%3Fvariant%3D40231767310434" data-link-merchant="plushbeds.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">from
$6,249 $4,999 at PlushBeds
The Royal Bliss is a brand new premium bed that sits in the premium price bracket. Right now you can get $1,250 off all sizes, saving you up to 20% and reducing a queen to $7,999. Benefits include a 100-night sleep trial, free shipping and a lifetime warranty.
PlushBeds Royal Bliss Mattress: Features
Like the best hybrid mattresses on the market, The Royal Bliss has a design that uses CertiPur-US-certified latex foam layers for firmness and comfort, coils for support, and a cotton cover for a breathable, soft sleep surface.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
Release date: April 2024
Sizes: 7 (twin through to split king)
Height: 14 inches
Warranty: Lifetime
Materials: Organic Dunlop latex, organic cotton, organic wool, cashmere, organic calico coils, horsetail hair, alpaca. Certifications: GOTS Certified Organic, CertiPur-USA
Its latex, wool, and cotton are all GOTS-certified and it also features cashmere, alpaca wool, and horsetail hair for enhanced softness and breathability.
The bed starts with an organic wool cover for breathability and softness, followed by a layer of cashmere for luxurious temperature regulation. Next is a layer of organic cotton as a moisture-wicking, hypoallergenic barrier. Dunlop latex then follows, which is calibrated to a different firmness depending on what feel you pick (medium or medium-firm). It's also sustainably produced, breathable, and incredibly long-lasting.
There's also 6" of calico coil springs to provide body-conforming support for healthy spinal alignment. The coils also designed to minimize movements, providing great motion isolation to bed sharers. The penultimate layer is made from horse tail, which promotes enhanced ventilation, humidity control, and comfort.
The last layer, the Alpaca layer, is hypoallergenic and suitable for sensitive skin. It also regulated body temperature and is much softer then cashmere. All natural ingredients have been steam-cleaned to ensure a non-allergenic sleep, and the mattress has been meticulously handstitched to ensure motion isolation and minimize body impressions. The Royal Bliss's name originates from the fact that many of its materials are supplied by the same UK resources that supply to the Royal Family.
Frances Daniels is a Sleep Staff Writer at Tom's Guide and her role includes covering all mattress and sleep news, in addition to mattress reviews and buyer's guides, plus sleep accessories such as pillows and mattress toppers. Frances is a PPA-accredited journalist and is hugely interested in the relationship between good sleep and overall health. When not writing about mattresses and sleep for Tom's Guide, Frances enjoys writing about women's issues, health and wellbeing, the environment, and her native Wales.