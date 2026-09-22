‘The Hobbit’ introduced us to The Shire, second breakfast and Gandalf in his gray era — but how much do you remember?

Well, cut me an extra-big slice of cake for elevenses; it's International Hobbit Day! I confess I ignored my mother's recommendation to read J.R.R. Tolkien's original masterpiece for far too many years, only finally starting "The Hobbit" when I was about 15 — and promptly devouring the book and the whole lore around it! When "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" movie was released in 2012, I wasted no time in booking those theater tickets.

Hobbit Day falls on 22 September as it's the date of both Bilbo and Frodo Baggins' birthdays, when converted from the Middle-earth calendar to our own (apparently). It's also the day after "The Hobbit" book was first published, 89 years ago. But come on now, do we really need an excuse to celebrate the intrepid resident of Bag End, his friend Gandalf the Grey, and their quest? I've put together this 10-question multiple-choice quiz to celebrate this truly unique story, in honor of the big day.

How did you find the quiz? Too hard? Too easy? Not enough Gandalf? Let us know what you think in the comments. And if you scored 10/10, I owe you a magic ring!

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I hope you enjoyed remembering some of our favorite details from "The Hobbit", and perhaps feel inspired to re-read the book or settle down for a movie marathon (with breaks for afternoon tea, dinner and supper of course).

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