With a slew of Hollywood blockbusters and an Oscar nomination under his belt, Austin Butler’s star continues to soar. However, not even he is immune to the common sleep issues that plague the rest of us.



After admitting to once going to bed around 2-3 a.m. (or going to bed early only to wake up at 3 a.m. with anxiety) the actor has cleaned up his sleep habits in order to maximize his rest and recovery. The top of his sleep hygiene hit list? Dark showering before bed and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule.



Dark showering is a popular wellness trend that involves (you guessed it) showering in low or no light. Intrigued by how this habit helped supercharged Butler's sleep, I decided to give it a go. Scroll down to read about how I got on, plus I take a closer look at Butler's nighttime routine.

Inside Austin Butler’s nighttime routine

(Image credit: The Drew Barrymore Show)

Erratic filming schedules means that a regular nighttime routine can be difficult to stick to for a busy A-list actor. However, consistently good sleep appears to be exactly what Butler's striving for.

Austin Buter's nighttime routine: At a glance ✅Showering before bed: A pre-bed shower is a non-negotiable in Butler's sleep routine

❌No overhead lights: Instead of stark overheat lights, Butler uses candles and firelight to help wind down before bed

✅Consistent bed time: When filming allows, Butler goes to bed between 9-10 p.m. every night

✅Plenty of morning sunlight: Butler steps out onto his balcony shortly after waking in order to anchor his circadian rhythm

There one thing that Butler does every night as part of his nighttime routine — and that's taking a shower. “I love taking a shower before bed,” Butler revealed during a taping of The Drew Barrymore show. “It’s really simple but I just love getting into bed clean.”



When asked by Coveteur magazine what he was manifesting for 2026, “prioritizing sleep” was his answer.

“I tend to be a night owl, but lately I’ve been trying to find a healthier balance,” he told the lifestyle mag. “On a really good night, I’m asleep by nine or ten.



"Historically, it’s been more like two or three in the morning. But I like the idea of the sun going down, winding down with it, eating dinner, and going to bed early. I always feel better when I do.”

I like the idea of the sun going down, winding down with it, eating dinner, and going to bed early. I always feel better when I do. Austin Butler on his nighttime routine

If you’re imagining a stark overhead light in a bright bathroom, think again. When asked by Coveteur to describe his home’s aesthetic,“cozy” was his response.



“I never turn on overhead lights at night,” Butler admits, indicating that his nightly shower is of the ‘dark’ variety — a popular wellness trend that can promote sleep.



“Once it starts getting dark, I turn the fireplace on and light a bunch of candles. I just like it so much more. It feels calmer. Softer.”

A consistent sleep schedule with a regular bedtime that Butler aims for is an excellent way to improve sleep quality. However, occasional late night shoots can throw a spanner in the works, he tells Men’s Health.

Austin Butler and Callum Turner Reveal their Nighttime Routines | The Drew Barrymore Show | #Shorts - YouTube Watch On

Despite admitting that he finds it hard to sleep after working late into the night, he has found a solution that works for him — a 30 minute incline walk on a treadmill, then a sauna closely followed by a cold shower.



Then, when he wakes up, he likes to get plenty of natural sunlight, which experts rate as an excellent way to anchor your circadian rhythm. “I’m just trying to find little things like that,” Butler tells the mag.

Does dark showering before bed help you fall asleep faster? I put it to the test

There aren't many things I can say I have in common with Hollywood stars, but I do share Butler's desire to clean up my sleep habits. As someone who has previously reported on how our relationship with artificial light at night can impact our ability to sleep, I was keen to try dark showering.



Does it work? In short, yes. I found it to be an excellent way to wind down and prepare brain and body for sleep, and found myself nodding off within minutes of getting into bed (that's fairly unusual for me).



Below Dr. Shelby Harris, PsyD, DBSM, a licensed clinical psychologist and sleep specialist at Better Sleep, outlines how three specific ways that dark showering can improve sleep quality and help you fall asleep faster.

(Image credit: Future)

1. Lowers stress

I hate a harsh bright light at night, so swapping the main overhead light for a cozy candle immediately set the scene for relaxation in my bathroom. After a busy day, I could feel my nervous system start to decompress under the stream of warm water.



While showering under bright lights can be overstimulating, a dark shower — combined with the warmth of the water — can help lower cortisol levels for better relaxation.



"The combination of a warm shower, lower light and a consistent routine can create a nice transition from the busy day into bedtime," explains Dr. Harris, a clinical psychologist who specializes in behavioral sleep medicine.



"It’s less about the shower needing to be completely dark and more about creating a calming, low-light environment before sleep."

2. Promotes melatonin production

If I'm honest, showering by a single candlelight initially feels too dark. But then my eyes begin to adjust to the low level of light and I begin to feel pleasantly drowsy.



That's because levels of the sleep hormone melatonin begin to steadily rise in the run up to bedtime, helping you to feel tired at the right time. However, exposure to stark, bright lights can inhibit this natural rise, which stops you from feeling as tired.



"Dark showering may be helpful because it reduces your exposure to bright light in the evening, which can make it easier for your body to transition toward sleep," explains Dr. Harris, who is board-certified in Sleep Behavioral Medicine.



"Light is an important signal for your circadian rhythm, so dimming the lights as bedtime approaches can support that natural wind-down process."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

3. Triggers a core body temperature drop

Dark showering helped me feel tired and relaxed, but it also helped trigger a core drop in my body temperature when I got out — and that's crucial for sleep.



However, Dr. Harris warns against taking a shower that's too hot right before bed as it will raise your core temperature instead.



In order to fall asleep, your body temperature needs to drop around 2°F / 1°C (that's why you often feel cold when you're tired). When you step out of a warm (not hot) shower, your body temperature naturally dips, which signals to your brain that sleep is imminent.

How a consistent sleep schedule boosts longevity

When combined with a consistent sleep schedule like the one Butler aims for, dark showering is an excellent way to prepare your body for sleep. Think of it as a two-pronged attack.



A regular sleep routine helps optimize the production of key sleep hormones required for quality rest. However, a regular bedtime can also help you live longer. Here's how...

A ground breaking study published earlier this year by Vitality and The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) found that those who stuck to a consistent sleep schedule could potentially increase their life expectancy by up to four years.



Researchers analysed the wearable devices of 105,000 individuals, equating to 47 million nights of sleep data. They found that those who went to bed within the same one hour window and achieved at least seven hours of sleep at least five times a week could increase their longevity by 24%.

(Image credit: Future)

Instead of focusing solely on sleep duration, researchers found that a regular sleep pattern — sometimes referred to as Sleep Regularity Index (SRI) — helps anchor our circadian rhythms.



As well as helping us feel tired and alert at the right time, your circadian rhythm, which acts as your body's internal clock, also controls other bodily functions, including core temperature, digestion and hormone production.



When you stick to a regular sleep schedule, your circadian rhythm runs optimally, which reduces physiological stress on the body. However, if your current sleep schedule is a little erratic, the best way to fall into consistency is by establishing a regular wake time.



"If there's one thing you can do tonight to improve your sleep, it's to choose a consistent wake-up time and stick to it, even after a rough night's sleep," Dr. Jessica Meers, a Licensed Clinical Psychologist at Rhythm Wellness has previously explained.

Increasing awareness of sleep regularity means that some of the best sleep trackers, including the Oura Ring, Garmin Index Sleep Monitor, Whoop MG and Apple Watch include consistency as a key sleep metric.

Products we love to create a similar sleep routine

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Alternatively, you can read our content on the Tom's Guide app available now for iOS and Android. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow us on TikTok. Finally, you can visit our dedicated Tom's Guide Savings Squad hub for expert help on getting the best products for less.