What is an ultra plush mattress, are they worth it and should you switch?

An ultra plush mattress is any mattress that provides a sink-in soft feel and, of course, extra plushness. While the cloud-like softness of an ultra plush bed can be a major selling point for many sleepers, others may prefer something firmer. So, what is an ultra plush mattress and who should buy one in the Memorial Day mattress sales?

Mattresses with high levels of plushness can make the best mattresses for those looking for extra comfort. However, medium-firm beds tend to be the most popular due to their support and universal appeal, so ultra-plush beds may be hard to find.

Luckily, many mattresses come with different firmness options, including a soft, ultra-plush level. Here, we'll break down the design, prices, and comfort of a typical ultra-plush mattress. We'll also look at the best ultra-plush mattresses to buy ahead of the Memorial Day mattress sales.

What is an ultra plush mattress?

An ultra plush mattress refers to any mattress with a softer feel and a low firmness rating. Plush mattresses are usually under 5 out of 10 on the firmness scale, with 10 being the firmest, but ultra plush mattresses tend to be 3 or under.

To put that into perspective most of this year's best memory foam mattresses (which tend to be the plushest kind of mattress) are rated around 6.5 (medium-firm), so an ultra-plush mattress is going to be marshmallow-soft.

Today's top ultra plush mattress sales

Ultra plush mattress: Price & deals

Ultra plush mattresses are actually difficult to find, as most mattresses are medium-firm as they tend to suit most sleeping positions and bodies. Firm mattresses are also easier to find as there are a lot of designs made to firmly support heavier bodies, plus back and stomach sleepers.

One of the best ways to fins an ultra plush mattress is to search for beds with adjustable firmness, as they often come in a soft option as well as medium and firm.

Some brands that offer customizable firmness create some of the best cheap mattresses on the market, such as Brooklyn Bedding and Lucid Mattress. However, many brands who offer these options are premium brands, such as Avocado Green, Stearns & Foster, and Saatva.

Some brands, such as Avocado charge more for the plusher models (for example, a plush model of the Avocado Green costs $1,275 extra than the firm model. However, other brands such Saatva and Brooklyn Bedding charge the same price for all firmness levels.

Ultra plush mattress: Design & features

Most ultra plush mattresses feature a pillow top, including euro tops, which provides an additional padding top, almost like a bed with a mattress topper sewn on top of it. In fact, some of the best pillow top mattresses come in an ultra plush option.

They also tend to come with extra comfort layers, typically made out of memory foam. Box top mattresses also provide extra plushness, as they have a thick cushioning layer of around 2" to 4" boxed in on top of the mattress and extra comfort layer within the mattress.

Most ultra plush mattresses are all-foam, as hybrid and innerspring mattresses use coils which can increase firmness and bounciness. However, plenty of the best hybrid mattresses have a plush option, as they can add extra softness through extra padding on top.

Ultra plush mattress: Support & comfort

While former mattresses focus on support over comfort, ultra plush mattresses prioritize comfort over support. Their focus on providing extra cushioning and body-hugging comfort to relieve pressure points.

This makes ultra plush beds the best mattresses for side sleepers, as they provide soft, cushioning pressure relief along the shoulders, hip, and knees (key pressure points when side-sleeping. Their also great for lightweight sleepers (those who weigh under 130lbs) as you don't need to place a lot of weight on the bed to feel the softness.

However, heavyweight, front and back sleepers should avoid. These beds are far too soft and unsupportive for these sleepers, as hips will dip into the sink-in soft surface and cause spinal misalignment, leading to lower back pain. The best mattresses for stomach sleepers, as well as mattresses for heavy people, tend to be firm or medium-firm.

Ultra plush mattress: Should you buy one?

Buy an ultra plush mattress if...

✅ You only sleep on your side: Pillow top mattresses provide sink-in softness and cushioning pressure relief for side sleepers' hips and shoulders.

✅ You have a light build: Ultra plush beds are both supportive and comfortable enough for those who weigh under 130lbs.

✅ You're looking for a mattress with cloud-like softness: If you dream of that cotton-candy feel, an ultra plush bed is right for you.

Don't buy an ultra plush mattress if...

❌ You're back or stomach sleeper: Ultra plush mattresses will not give you the right support you need, leading to back pain.

❌ You’re a combination sleeper: You'll need a responsive surface if you like to change positions at night.

❌You have a heavy build: If you weigh over 250lbs, you'll need something sturdier and more supportive.

The 3 best ultra plush mattresses to buy in Memorial Day sales

1. Saatva Classic: was from $1,395 $995 at Saatva

Not only is this our most top-rated mattress, but it comes in a plush soft option, too (our Saatva Classic mattress review rates the soft as a 3/10 on the firmness scale). Currently, there's an exclusive $400 off deal on all sizes of the Classic when you click our link above, which is one of the more generous Saatva mattress sales. Extras include a 1-year sleep trial, lifetime warranty, and free shipping and returns.

2. Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid: was from $665 $498.80 at Brooklyn Bedding

Our Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid mattress review praised the soft, medium and firm options. We rate the soft model of this mattress as a 3/10 on the firmness scale, making it ultra plush. You can currently get 25% off the Signature Hybrid with the code MEMORIAL25, bringing a queen down to $999. This may not be as big as the brand's Presidents' Day 30% off sale, but it's still a good deal. If you want to wait to see what Brooklyn Bedding's Memorial Day sales will bring, we predict it will be another 30% discount.