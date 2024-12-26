The DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress is always discounted — but it's still one of the best deals in the after Christmas sales

If you're looking for a great deal on a luxury mattress during this year's after Christmas sales, head over to DreamCloud, where a queen DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress is just $665. Prices start at $419 for the smallest size (twin).

Compared to the Saatva Classic — which tops our guide to the best mattresses of 2024 — the DreamCloud is over $1,000 less while offering a comparable level of comfort and many of the same perks (365-night trial and lifetime warranty). The DreamCloud also boasts a better build quality than other boxed mattresses in its price range.

Sure, this is the typical mattress sale we see from the brand, but it's still a top-tier value for one of the best hybrid mattresses on the market and a strong deal in the after Christmas sales.

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: from $419 at DreamCloud



Summary: This mattress offers luxury comfort for much less than premium rival Saatva, with a better build quality than most other mattresses we've tried in this price range. In our DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress review, our testers with back and joint pain found near-instant relief. Expect a firmer feel than advertised — smaller bodies and strict side sleepers may need time to break it in. (With no option to adjust your firmness level, you'll have to be okay with that.) We'll be testing the updated version of the DreamCloud Hybrid in the coming weeks, but we don’t think those changes will impact the overall feel in any major way, and at the end of the day, it's still one of the best hybrid mattresses on the market. Price history: The DreamCloud stays at a low price year-round thanks to evergreen DreamCloud mattress sales. Instead of an MSRP, DreamCloud uses a 'total value' based on the average of the sale prices of three (unknown) comparable mattresses. According to DreamCloud, the 'total value' for a queen size DreamCloud Hybrid is $1,613, but it's been going for $665 since Black Friday 2023 and we don't see that changing any time soon. Benefits: 365-night trial | forever warranty | free shipping and returns

