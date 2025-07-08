DreamCloud launches huge rival Prime Day flash deal — buy a queen Classic Hybrid Mattress for just $594
The DreamCloud Classic Hybrid Mattress just dropped to its lowest price of the year
The DreamCloud Classic Hybrid Mattress promises luxury support at a mid-range price, and it's even cheaper thanks to a huge rival Prime Day flash mattress sale. On top of a regular 60% sale, you can now save an extra 15% on the DreamCloud Classic Hybrid at DreamCloud, reducing a queen to $594 from the regular sale price of $699.
The DreamCloud Classic Hybrid is a new-and-improved version of the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid, a bed that currently sits in our best mattress of 2025 guide thanks to its sheer value for money and overall comfort.
The updated Classic Hybrid continues the Luxury Hybrid's legacy by offering a premium-quality design at a relatively lower cost. We're also tracking this week's best Amazon Prime Day mattress sales, but let's take a closer look at why this DreamCloud flash sale is well worth a look...
DreamCloud Classic: twin was $399 now $356 at DreamCloud
The DreamCloud Classic is one of the best hybrid mattresses on the market, punching well beyond its mid-range price tag. While we haven't had a chance to test the DreamCloud Classic Hybrid, we tested its predecessor for our DreamCloud Mattress review. We found the original offered ample support and a luxury feel at a great price (we even recommend it as a cheaper alternative to the Saatva Classic.) DreamCloud mattress sales usually linger at the 60% off mark, but this flash discount that takes off an extra 15% the usual sale price. That brings a queen down to $594 from the normal price of $699. Plus, extras include a 365-night sleep trial, free shipping and returns, and a lifetime warranty —extras that beat that of the best luxury mattress on the market: the Saatva Classic (Saatva doesn't offer free returns).
User score: ★★★★★½ (9,200+ reviews)
How does the DreamCloud Classic Hybrid compare to the older Luxury Hybrid?
Earlier this year, DreamCloud announced that they were discontinuing the flagship DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid (which is still our No 1 pick for best mattress in a box), and bringing in a newer model: the DreamCloud Classic Hybrid.
Both the Classic and it's predecessor sit at 12" tall, but beneath the covers you'll find three internal layers instead of four. Plus, its signature cashmere cover has been updated with cooling fibers for enhanced temperature-regulation. The individually-wrapped coils are slightly shorter, too.
Prefer the sound of the original DreamCloud? It's still available to buy from Amazon...
DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress: twin was $419 now $319 at Amazon
The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid was one of our favorite mattresses on the market before it was discontinued. It impressed our testers with its firm support and breathable cashmere cover, and so we have high hopes for the new revamped version. A new Prime Day mattress deal reduces the original to $549 (was $665) for a queen, and you can still get the DreamCloud one-year trial and forever warranty.
