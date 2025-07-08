DreamCloud launches huge rival Prime Day flash deal — buy a queen Classic Hybrid Mattress for just $594

The DreamCloud Classic Hybrid Mattress promises luxury support at a mid-range price, and it's even cheaper thanks to a huge rival Prime Day flash mattress sale. On top of a regular 60% sale, you can now save an extra 15% on the DreamCloud Classic Hybrid at DreamCloud, reducing a queen to $594 from the regular sale price of $699.

The DreamCloud Classic Hybrid is a new-and-improved version of the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid, a bed that currently sits in our best mattress of 2025 guide thanks to its sheer value for money and overall comfort.



The updated Classic Hybrid continues the Luxury Hybrid's legacy by offering a premium-quality design at a relatively lower cost. We're also tracking this week's best Amazon Prime Day mattress sales, but let's take a closer look at why this DreamCloud flash sale is well worth a look...

How does the DreamCloud Classic Hybrid compare to the older Luxury Hybrid?

The DreamCloud Classic Hybrid is a new, revamped version of the Luxury Hybrid (pictured). (Image credit: Future)

Earlier this year, DreamCloud announced that they were discontinuing the flagship DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid (which is still our No 1 pick for best mattress in a box), and bringing in a newer model: the DreamCloud Classic Hybrid.

Both the Classic and it's predecessor sit at 12" tall, but beneath the covers you'll find three internal layers instead of four. Plus, its signature cashmere cover has been updated with cooling fibers for enhanced temperature-regulation. The individually-wrapped coils are slightly shorter, too.

Prefer the sound of the original DreamCloud? It's still available to buy from Amazon...