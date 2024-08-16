The 7 best luxury king mattresses to buy in this weekend's early Labor Day sales

Adding a luxury king mattress to your bedroom is a great investment for your sleep, but it doesn't come cheap. Thankfully, there are many early Labor Day sales that offer great discounts on premium beds so you can snag a luxury king size for less. One standout deal is from DreamCloud, where you can save up to $950 on a Luxury Hybrid Mattress at DreamCloud Sleep.

You'll also find a discount on the Saatva Classic - which takes the top spot in this year's best mattress guide for all sleep styles - and a 35% off deal on the Nolah Evolution, a luxury hybrid from Nolah Mattress. Other great deals on premium king-size beds come from WinkBed, Avocado Green, Cloverlane, and Amerisleep.

All seven luxury king mattresses featured in this round-up come with great extras, such as sleep trials, free shipping, and warranties of over 10 years. Plus, the deals you see here will likely stick around for the Labor Day mattress sales, so you don't have to worry that a better deal will come along nearer the date.

1. King Nolah Evolution 15 Mattress: was from $2,699 now from $1,754 at Nolah Mattress

Our testers for the Nolah Evolution 15 mattress review praised this luxury hybrid for its great pressure relief and choice of three firmness options, noting that the 15" bed provided excellent support for back sleepers. However, hot sleepers should be aware that this isn't the best cooling mattresses on the market. Right now, a 35% off sale knocks a king down to $1,754, and extras include free shipping, a 120-night sleep trial, and a generous lifetime warranty.

2. King WinkBed Mattress: was from $1,949 now from $1,699 at WinkBed

One of the best mattresses for back pain, the WinkBed offers great support for all sleepers thanks to four firmness options (including one for heavier bodies) and sturdy coils. Our reviewers for the WinkBed mattress review also noted that it's well priced for a hybrid luxury, with a permanent $300 discount keeping the cost down. Extras include a 120-night sleep trial and a lifetime warranty.

3. King AS3 Hybrid: was from $2,149 now from $1,649 at Amerisleep

Our AS3 Hybrid mattress review praised this hybrid bed's comfort for side sleepers and its excellent temperature regulation for those who overheat at night. However, stomach and plus-sized sleepers may find it too soft to be supportive. Now $500 off all sizes, the AS3 comes with a 100-night sleep trial and a 20-year warranty.

7. King Cloverlane 15" Hybrid Luxury Firm Mattress: was from $2,699 now from $1,799 at Cloverlane

If the Saatva Classic is outside your budget, hen a more affordable alternative is the Cloverlane 15" Hybrid. With three firmness levels (like the Saatva Classic), the Cloverlane impressed our testers in the Cloverlane Hybrid mattress review with its specialized lumbar support, great motion isolation, and addition of latex. Extras include a one-year trial, lifetime warranty, complimentary white glove delivery, and even free returns (meaning it beats the Classic in the benefits department).

What is a luxury mattress?

The best luxury mattresses will have high-quality designs and advanced features to offer state-of-the-art comfort, support, and cooling properties. Luxury mattresses will usually have a pillow top (typically a Euro top) for added hotel-luxury plushness and use premium materials such as cashmere and organic latex.

They're also taller than cheaper mattresses due to their multi-layer design of comfort foams and supportive springs. In terms of price, expect to pay anything from $1,000 up to around $5,000 for a luxury mattress – especially if you're looking for one of the bigger sizes such as a queen or a king.