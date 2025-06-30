Epic Carhartt sale knocks up to 40% off before Prime Day — 15 deals I'd grab now from $14
Upgrade your summer wardrobe with Carhartt
Summer is finally here — and so is Carhartt's summer sale! Right now, the rugged retailer is offering up to 25% off stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long.
But wait, there's more! With Prime Day right around the corner, Amazon is also slashing the prices on Carhartt t-shirts, cargo pants, accessories and more with deals starting at just $14.
If you're familiar with the Carhartt brand, you know that sales like this are few and far between, so we recommend jumping on these deals ASAP. Below, I've rounded up my favorite Carhartt summer styles to shop right now. Keep scrolling to check them out.
Quick Links
- shop Carhartt's summer sale
- shop Carhartt deals at Amazon
- Carhartt Pocket T-Shirt (Women's): was $19 now $14
- Carhartt Crew Sock 6 Pack (Men's): was $19 now $16
- Carhartt Pocket T-Shirt (Men's): was $24 now $18
- Carhartt Buffalo Sandstone Meshback Cap: was $24 now $19
- Carhartt Force Short-Sleeve Logo T-Shirt (Men's): was $29 now $22
- Carhartt Force Sun Defender Graphic T-Shirt (Men's): was $34 now $26
- Carhartt Force Sun Defender Hooded Graphic T-Shirt (Women's): was $39 now $29
- Carhartt Rain Defender Midweight Sweatshirt (Men's): was 464 now $38
- Carhartt Rain Defender Packable Anorak (Women's): was $79 now $59
Best Carhartt Deals
Everyone needs a reliable t-shirt, and this one from Carhartt definitely fits the bill. It's made of 100% heavyweight cotton and comes in a range of bright, cheerful colors. There's also a pocket with the Carhartt logo on the left side for a touch of extra style.
Keep your feet comfortable no matter the conditions with this set of 6 Carhartt crew socks. These stay put without slipping and support your toe, heel and arch. They're also super breathable.
This relaxed fit pocket t-shirt features a comfortable and roomy in the chest and the shoulders, making it easy to move when you're on the job. Made of 100% cotton, the jersey knit tee is comfortable, durable and comes in a variety of colors. It's a staple for summer.
This Carhartt Buffalo Sandstone Cap has a mesh panel at the back, which is a boon when the weather gets hot. It provides extra ventilation to keep you from overheating. Plus, it has an adjustable strap at the back and a Carhartt logo at the front.
A basic shirt for everyday use, the Carhartt Force Relaxed Fit T-Shirt is made with fast-drying fabric to keep you dry during those hot summer days. It also has a UPF 25+ rating to block away the sun's rays.
If you plan to make the most of the great outdoors while avoiding sunburn, this tee is a great addition to your wardrobe. It has long sleeves for full coverage, is lightweight to stop you from overheating, and wicks sweat. It also offers UPF 50+ UV protection.
A hoodie you can wear in summer? Sign me up! This one has a relaxed fit, fights odors and wicks sweat off your body. It also provides UPF 50+ protection against the sun's rays.
Though they're designed as work wear, these Carhartt shorts are great for casual outings too. They're durable, stretchy and have a pocket to keep your phone secure while you're out and about.
For ultimate style and comfort, opt for the Carhartt Loose Marquette Sweatpants on sale from $38 at Amazon. They're made of thick, durable material to keep you cozy and have a relaxed fit.
This men's mid-weight Rain Defender sweatshirt sports a fresh-looking Carhartt graphic across the back and down the sleeve. The sweatshirt is treated with Rain Defender Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to help keep you dry in mid-to-light rain.
Another great option is the hooded tencel sweatshirt for women that offers unbeatable softness, breathability and durability. It also provides a loose fit so you can easily layer under or over it if you're heading out into the cold.
Whether working out or grabbing a coffee, these Carhartt leggings will be your new best friend. They're durable, stretchy and have FastDry technology on board to wick sweat off your body. There's even a zipped pocket in the back for your important items.
Style meets warmth and comfort when it comes to this long sleeve shirt jacket featuring denim on the outside and fleece on the inside. The durable and versatile "shacket" can be worn whether you're heading to work or out to dinner.
The Rain Defender Anorak is a lightweight and packable water and wind-resistant half-zip with a large kangaroo-style velcro pocket up front and hidden zippered hand pockets along the side. The two-tone design gives off retro vibes while the roomy, loose-fit cut shouldn't restrict movement.
This pair of shoes is the work boot for the man who wants an athletic shoe feel in a lightweight, full-featured work boot design. The footbed is engineered with Insite technology to create maximum arch support, reducing foot fatigue during long work days. And they look good for a night out, making them a versatile item to own.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.