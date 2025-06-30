Epic Carhartt sale knocks up to 40% off before Prime Day — 15 deals I'd grab now from $14

Summer is finally here — and so is Carhartt's summer sale! Right now, the rugged retailer is offering up to 25% off stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long.

But wait, there's more! With Prime Day right around the corner, Amazon is also slashing the prices on Carhartt t-shirts, cargo pants, accessories and more with deals starting at just $14.

If you're familiar with the Carhartt brand, you know that sales like this are few and far between, so we recommend jumping on these deals ASAP. Below, I've rounded up my favorite Carhartt summer styles to shop right now. Keep scrolling to check them out.

Best Carhartt Deals

Carhartt Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt (Women's): was $19 now $14 at Carhartt Everyone needs a reliable t-shirt, and this one from Carhartt definitely fits the bill. It's made of 100% heavyweight cotton and comes in a range of bright, cheerful colors. There's also a pocket with the Carhartt logo on the left side for a touch of extra style.

Carhartt Pocket T-Shirt (Men's): was $24 now $18 at Carhartt This relaxed fit pocket t-shirt features a comfortable and roomy in the chest and the shoulders, making it easy to move when you're on the job. Made of 100% cotton, the jersey knit tee is comfortable, durable and comes in a variety of colors. It's a staple for summer.

Carhartt Buffalo Sandstone Meshback Cap: was $24 now $19 at Amazon This Carhartt Buffalo Sandstone Cap has a mesh panel at the back, which is a boon when the weather gets hot. It provides extra ventilation to keep you from overheating. Plus, it has an adjustable strap at the back and a Carhartt logo at the front.

Carhartt Force Sun Defender Graphic T-Shirt (Men's): was $34 now $26 at Carhartt If you plan to make the most of the great outdoors while avoiding sunburn, this tee is a great addition to your wardrobe. It has long sleeves for full coverage, is lightweight to stop you from overheating, and wicks sweat. It also offers UPF 50+ UV protection.

Carhartt Tencel Fiber Series Hooded Sweatshirt (Women's): was $64 now $38 at Amazon Another great option is the hooded tencel sweatshirt for women that offers unbeatable softness, breathability and durability. It also provides a loose fit so you can easily layer under or over it if you're heading out into the cold.

Carhartt Force Fitted Lightweight Utility Legging (Women's): was $59 now $49 at Amazon Whether working out or grabbing a coffee, these Carhartt leggings will be your new best friend. They're durable, stretchy and have FastDry technology on board to wick sweat off your body. There's even a zipped pocket in the back for your important items.

Carhartt Rain Defender Packable Anorak (Women's): was $79 now $59 at Amazon The Rain Defender Anorak is a lightweight and packable water and wind-resistant half-zip with a large kangaroo-style velcro pocket up front and hidden zippered hand pockets along the side. The two-tone design gives off retro vibes while the roomy, loose-fit cut shouldn't restrict movement.