Epic Carhartt sale knocks up to 40% off before Prime Day — 15 deals I'd grab now from $14

Summer is finally here — and so is Carhartt's summer sale! Right now, the rugged retailer is offering up to 25% off stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long.

But wait, there's more! With Prime Day right around the corner, Amazon is also slashing the prices on Carhartt t-shirts, cargo pants, accessories and more with deals starting at just $14.

If you're familiar with the Carhartt brand, you know that sales like this are few and far between, so we recommend jumping on these deals ASAP. Below, I've rounded up my favorite Carhartt summer styles to shop right now. Keep scrolling to check them out.

Best Carhartt Deals

Carhartt Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt (Women's)
Carhartt Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt (Women's): was $19 now $14 at Carhartt

Everyone needs a reliable t-shirt, and this one from Carhartt definitely fits the bill. It's made of 100% heavyweight cotton and comes in a range of bright, cheerful colors. There's also a pocket with the Carhartt logo on the left side for a touch of extra style.

Carhartt Midweight Synthetic Blend Crew Sock 6 Pack (Men's)
Carhartt Midweight Synthetic Blend Crew Sock 6 Pack (Men's): was $19 now $16 at Amazon

Keep your feet comfortable no matter the conditions with this set of 6 Carhartt crew socks. These stay put without slipping and support your toe, heel and arch. They're also super breathable.

Carhartt Pocket T-Shirt (Men's)
Carhartt Pocket T-Shirt (Men's): was $24 now $18 at Carhartt

This relaxed fit pocket t-shirt features a comfortable and roomy in the chest and the shoulders, making it easy to move when you're on the job. Made of 100% cotton, the jersey knit tee is comfortable, durable and comes in a variety of colors. It's a staple for summer.

Carhartt Buffalo Sandstone Meshback Cap
Carhartt Buffalo Sandstone Meshback Cap: was $24 now $19 at Amazon

This Carhartt Buffalo Sandstone Cap has a mesh panel at the back, which is a boon when the weather gets hot. It provides extra ventilation to keep you from overheating. Plus, it has an adjustable strap at the back and a Carhartt logo at the front.

Carhartt Force Short-Sleeve Logo T-Shirt (Men's)
Carhartt Force Short-Sleeve Logo T-Shirt (Men's): was $29 now $22 at Amazon

A basic shirt for everyday use, the Carhartt Force Relaxed Fit T-Shirt is made with fast-drying fabric to keep you dry during those hot summer days. It also has a UPF 25+ rating to block away the sun's rays.

Carhartt Force Sun Defender Graphic T-Shirt (Men's)
Carhartt Force Sun Defender Graphic T-Shirt (Men's): was $34 now $26 at Carhartt

If you plan to make the most of the great outdoors while avoiding sunburn, this tee is a great addition to your wardrobe. It has long sleeves for full coverage, is lightweight to stop you from overheating, and wicks sweat. It also offers UPF 50+ UV protection.

Carhartt Force Sun Defender Hooded Graphic T-Shirt (Women's)
Carhartt Force Sun Defender Hooded Graphic T-Shirt (Women's): was $39 now $29 at Amazon

A hoodie you can wear in summer? Sign me up! This one has a relaxed fit, fights odors and wicks sweat off your body. It also provides UPF 50+ protection against the sun's rays.

Carhartt Rugged Flex Relaxed Fit Canvas Cargo Work Short (Men's)
Carhartt Rugged Flex Relaxed Fit Canvas Cargo Work Short (Men's): was $44 now $33 at Amazon

Though they're designed as work wear, these Carhartt shorts are great for casual outings too. They're durable, stretchy and have a pocket to keep your phone secure while you're out and about.

Carhartt Loose Marquette Sweatpant (Men's)
Carhartt Loose Marquette Sweatpant (Men's): was $59 now $38 at Amazon

For ultimate style and comfort, opt for the Carhartt Loose Marquette Sweatpants on sale from $38 at Amazon. They're made of thick, durable material to keep you cozy and have a relaxed fit.

Carhartt Rain Defender Loose Fit Midweight Sweatshirt (Men's)
Carhartt Rain Defender Loose Fit Midweight Sweatshirt (Men's): was $64 now $38 at Amazon

This men's mid-weight Rain Defender sweatshirt sports a fresh-looking Carhartt graphic across the back and down the sleeve. The sweatshirt is treated with Rain Defender Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to help keep you dry in mid-to-light rain. 

Carhartt Tencel Fiber Series Hooded Sweatshirt (Women's)
Carhartt Tencel Fiber Series Hooded Sweatshirt (Women's): was $64 now $38 at Amazon

Another great option is the hooded tencel sweatshirt for women that offers unbeatable softness, breathability and durability. It also provides a loose fit so you can easily layer under or over it if you're heading out into the cold.

Carhartt Force Fitted Lightweight Utility Legging (Women's)
Carhartt Force Fitted Lightweight Utility Legging (Women's): was $59 now $49 at Amazon

Whether working out or grabbing a coffee, these Carhartt leggings will be your new best friend. They're durable, stretchy and have FastDry technology on board to wick sweat off your body. There's even a zipped pocket in the back for your important items.

Carhartt Relaxed Fit Denim Fleece Lined Shirt (Men's)
Carhartt Relaxed Fit Denim Fleece Lined Shirt (Men's): was $79 now $59 at Amazon

Style meets warmth and comfort when it comes to this long sleeve shirt jacket featuring denim on the outside and fleece on the inside. The durable and versatile "shacket" can be worn whether you're heading to work or out to dinner.

Carhartt Rain Defender Packable Anorak (Women's)
Carhartt Rain Defender Packable Anorak (Women's): was $79 now $59 at Amazon

The Rain Defender Anorak is a lightweight and packable water and wind-resistant half-zip with a large kangaroo-style velcro pocket up front and hidden zippered hand pockets along the side. The two-tone design gives off retro vibes while the roomy, loose-fit cut shouldn't restrict movement.

Carhartt Lightweight Sneaker Boot
Carhartt Lightweight Sneaker Boot: was $139 now $82 at Amazon

This pair of shoes is the work boot for the man who wants an athletic shoe feel in a lightweight, full-featured work boot design. The footbed is engineered with Insite technology to create maximum arch support, reducing foot fatigue during long work days. And they look good for a night out, making them a versatile item to own.

Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

