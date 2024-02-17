The 5 very best mattress sales to shop this weekend — don't wait for Presidents' Day

As part of my role as a mattress writer at Tom's Guide, I cover the biggest mattress deals of they year, including the Presidents' Day sales. A lot of sleep brands kickstart their Presidents' Day discounts early, meaning you don't have to wait around for good deals. This weekend, the best savings include up to $1,088 off the DreamCloud Mattress at DreamCloud Sleep and up to 50% off all mattresses at Emma Sleep— great discounts from top-rated sleep brands.

Another standout sale that I wouldn't delay on is an exclusive deal which offers you the chance to save $400 on all sizes of the Saatva Classic at Saatva, a big saving on our top recommendation for the best mattress of the year.

Helix has also stepped up its discounts, with a jump from the usual 20% off to 25% off all mattresses with a sitewide sale at Helix Sleep, while you can also get up to $600 off all mattresses plus a free bedding bundle worth $300 over at Tempur-Pedic.

These are the best early Presidents' Day mattress sales to shop before Monday, with some of them being the biggest we've ever seen from the brands. All featured brands' mattresses come with free shipping, warranties, and free shipping, so you can shop with confidence too.

1. Saatva Classic Mattress: from $1,295 $895 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic is our favourite mattress, topping both our best luxury mattress guide and best hybrid mattress guide. Our Saatva Classic mattress review praises the fiberglass-free premium bed for its firmness options, luxe feel, and enhanced lumbar support. It also has a breathable sleep surface thanks to its coil layers, so hot sleepers should fare well on this mattress, too. However, we did detect some motion transfer when testing this mattress, so couples should keep that in mind. You should also keep in mind that it does have a $99 returns fee, but it does have some premium extras, such a 1-year sleep trial, lifetime warranty and white glove delivery. Right now, you can save $400 off all Saatva Classic sizes when you use the link above, which saves you up to $200 more than if you used the standard non-exclusive Saatva mattress sale.

2. The DreamCloud Hybrid: from $839 $419 at DreamCloud Sleep

The DreamCloud Hybrid delivers the luxury feel of a premium mattress at a more affordable price. It supports all sleep positions, and also helps to alleviate back and hip pain. In our DreamCloud Hybrid mattress review, testers loved the cashmere-blend top and the gel memory foam's contouring pressure relief. While the usual DreamCloud mattress deals get you up to 40% off the DreamCloud Mattress, the brand has now rolled out their 50% off mattress sale. We've never seen them offer bigger savings that, so now's the time to buy. DreamCloud also has some generous extras, including 365-night sleep trial, a lifetime warranty, and free shipping and returns.

3. Tempur-Pedic PRObreeze: from $4,099 $3,799 at Tempur-Pedic + free sleep bundle worth $300

The Tempur-Pedic ProBreeze mattress contains advanced cooling tech only seen in the very best cooling mattresses, and promises to make your sleep surface 5° cooler. Tempur-Pedic mattress sales don't end to stick around for too long, so we suggest taking advantage of the current deal, which takes up to $600 off the cooling mattress, while you can. Extras include free delivery, a 10-year warranty, and a 90-night sleep trial, which aren't as impressive as the benefits offered by DreamCloud and Saatva.

4. Emma Hybrid Comfort: from $821 $409 at Emma Sleep

The Emma Hybrid Comfort is the most popular model from Emma, one of the best mattress-in-a-box brands around right now. The Emma Hybrid Comfort sleeps quite firm, so this is mostly suitable for back stomach, and plus-sized sleepers in need of sturdy support and firm pressure relief along the hip region. Right now there's a 50% off Emma mattress deal on the Hybrid Comfort, which takes a queen size down to $659. Tied-in with the price is free delivery, a 1-year sleep trial and a 10-year warranty. Overall, excellent value for money.