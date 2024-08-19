The 5 best luxury hotel-style mattresses to buy in Labor Day sales

If you’re ready to experience the five-star comfort of a luxury hotel bed in your own home then now is an excellent time to buy. With many top brands starting their Labor Day sales early, you can expect some epic discounts and deals on some of the best luxury hotel-style mattresses on the market.

One standout early deal comes from Saatva, the brand behind the best mattress of 2024, the Saatva Classic. Right now you can take up to $300 off the Saatva Classic, which brings the price of a queen size Saatva Classic down to a decent $1,795 (was $2,095) at Saatva.

We’ve scoured the best early Labor Day mattress sales and deals to find the best luxury hotel-style mattresses that will suit all sleeping styles and budgets. All the beds featured in this round-up come with amazing perks including sleep trials, free shipping and good warranty periods. So if you’re ready to buy a new bed before fall, check out the deals that we would shop right now.

5 best luxury hotel-style mattresses to buy in Labor Day sales

1. Saatva Classic mattress: was from $1395 now $995 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic is one of the best luxury hybrid mattresses you can buy right now because it comes in two heights and three firmness options, which means it suits all types of sleepers. During our Saatva Classic mattress review our tester found it offered exceptional back support and was super comfortable thanks to its luxury pillow-top design. Right now there’s a pretty decent (up to) $300 discount. It's not the strongest Saatva sale we've seen this year, but it does bring the cost of a queen Saatva Classic down to just $1,795 (from $2,095). Plus it comes with some impressive extras including a 365-night sleep trial, a lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery.

2. DreamCloud Hybrid: was from $1,013 now $419 at DreamCloud Sleep

The DreamCloud Hybrid offers incredible value but doesn’t scrimp on comfort. This is a medium-firm mattress and one of the best mattresses for stomach sleepers who need that extra support. During our DreamCloud mattress review testers also praised how well it did at isolating motion making it a good option for anyone who shares a bed. DreamCloud is always on sale, so you’ll never have to pay full MSRP and although we’re used to seeing this 50% discount, it is still an excellent deal. A queen DreamCloud Hybrid mattress costs $665 (was $1,483) and also comes with a 365-night home trial, forever warranty and free shipping and returns.

3. Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe: was from $1,199 now $899 at Brooklyn Bedding

If you find yourself getting too hot at night then the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe is one of our top cooling mattress choices. Constructed of a cooling cover followed by cooling-infused foam and a hybrid design to promote better airflow, this mattress also has three firmness options. During our Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe mattress review, our tester found that it offered excellent support thanks to the zoned coils and extra firmness in the lumbar region. Brooklyn Bedding are currently offering a 25% discount, which brings the cost of a queen Aurora Luxe down to just $1,698 (was $2,265). We are used to seeing this level of discount so hold out until closer to Labor Day itself for the best saving (30%). You get 120-night sleep trial, 10-year warranty and free shipping.

4. Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress: was from $1,499 now $1,299 at Tempur-Pedic

Tempur-Pedic are known for its high-quality mattresses, which usually have a high-price tag to match. The Tempur-Adapt is perfect for back sleepers who want to enjoy premium pressure relief. During our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress review our tester also found this mattress to be cool to the touch making it a good choice for back sleepers. Tempur-Pedic sales don't happen all the time, which is why we are quietly impressed by their current deal - up to $500 off a Tempur-Adapt mattress with a queen costing just $1,999 (was $2,199), plus $300 of accessories. You also get a 90-night trial, free shipping and a 10-year warranty.

5. Avocado Green mattress: was from $1,399 now $1,189 at Avocado

Ranking highly on our best organic mattress guide, the Avocado Green combines 2" Dunlop latex and over 1,400 support coils placed in seven ergonomic zones for tailored full-body support. Our Avocado Green mattress review found this bed to be perfect for back, stomach and heavier sleepers since the coils give this medium-firm bed a firmer feel. Avocado has knocked 15% off the Avocado Green mattress, bringing the cost of a queen down to $1,699 (was $1,999). This is the same level of discount we saw during Memorial Day. Avocado also offer a 365-night sleep trial and 25 year warranty but shipping will set you back $99. And if you want any other firmness level other than firm you will have a hefty price to pay on top with medium firmness starting at $595 and plush from $1,275.

What makes a hotel mattress so comfortable?

We’ve all experienced that feeling of sinking in to a plush hotel bed after a long day of exploring but just what is that makes a hotel mattress so comfortable? Whilst the high-quality linens and the best pillows do have some part to play, the type of mattresses hotels use is the key to that exceptional sleep experience.

Hotels welcome a lot of guests each day which is why they prioritise quality and premium materials when it comes to their mattresses. Because each guest will have their own preferred sleep style, hotel mattresses tend to be medium-firm so that they offer the right amount of support and pressure relief meaning side, back, stomach and combination sleepers are all catered for.

Hotels also incorporate the use of mattress toppers which add an extra layer of cushioning comfort as well as protecting the mattress surface, if you want a quick and easy way of upgrading your bed then check out our pick of the best mattress toppers.