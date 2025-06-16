Live
Nintendo Switch 2 restocks live — latest updates and how to get your console
Nintendo Switch 2 restocks are on the way
Nintendo Switch 2 remains a frustratingly tricky console to buy right now. Launched earlier this month, Nintendo’s new hybrid console sold out during the pre-order period and hasn’t been consistently in stock since. But Switch 2 restocks are appearing across major retailers, so all hope is not lost.
Veterans of the PS5 and Xbox Series X restock nightmare will know the score here. While retailers are regularly replenishing inventory, most Switch 2 restocks are being snapped up in minutes. Last week saw Best Buy and Walmart take fresh orders, and I'm hopeful more are on the way.
Over in the U.K., things are looking better, even if the console also isn’t reliably available. Restocks in the region are more plentiful and often stick around for hours, if not several days. If you’re looking to buy a Switch 2 in the U.K., the good news is that it’s a much simpler task, but it does require some effort.
As a reminder, Nintendo Switch 2 launched on June 6, and costs $449 / £395, or you can get the console bundled with launch game Mario Kart World for $499 / £429.
I’ve spent the last five years tracking difficult-to-find gaming items, and I’m putting all that expertise to good use to hunt Switch 2 restocks across every major retailer. So, if you’re looking to buy a Nintendo Switch 2, follow this live blog for the latest updates.
Nintendo Switch 2 restocks: Full retailer listings
Walmart's Switch 2 product page is live, and the mega retailer has been one of the most frequent sources of Switch 2 restock since the console's launch in early June.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Walmart
Best Buy last restocked the Switch 2 on June 11. The electronics retailer has been another regular source of Switch 2 stock, but it's currently sold out.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Best Buy
Target last restocked the Switch 2 on Friday, June 6. This could mean the next drop is a little ways off as the retailer may need some time to build up its inventory again.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Target
GameStop is currently sold out of Switch 2 consoles. However, as a specialist video game retailer, we're expecting more stock to arrive shortly, so watch this space.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ GameStop
After being absent from the Switch 2 pre-order phase, Amazon U.S. has finally launched a Nintendo Switch 2 listing page. The retailer currently only has a listing for the Mario Kart Bundle but this is still great news for shopper looking to score a Switch 2 over on Amazon.
My Nintendo Store is using an invite system to allocate its available Switch 2 stock. You will need to meet specific criteria, including having a Nintendo Switch Online account and then be selected and sent an invite to order the console.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Nintendo Store
Antonline's Switch 2 listings have a "coming soon" message. This could be a sign that the tech retailer is planning to restock the console in the near future, though that message has been there quite a while now, so it's a little puzzling.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Antonline
Newegg's Nintendo Switch 2 pages are live, but there's currently no stock. Newegg may restock the console soon, but nothing is confirmed yet, so this is another one to watch closely for now.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Newegg
Sam's Club has a listing page for the Nintendo Switch 2, which currently advises the console is "coming soon." This could be an indication that the retailer is planning to take Switch 2 orders in the near future, so be sure to watch this space.
Nintendo Switch 2 accessories
The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is practically guaranteed to be the most in-demand Switch 2 accessory, and it packs a suitable upgrade over its predecessor adding a headphone jack, the new "C" button, and customizable back buttons.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
Need an extra set of Joy-Con 2 controllers for multiplayer, or just because it's always nice to have a spare? You can pick up an additional set of Joy-Con 2 at various retailers for $94.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
One of Switch 2's new features is GameChat, and to get the most out of this new addition you'll need a Nintendo Switch 2 Camera to video chat with your friends online.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
The official Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is pretty dull, but this licensed third-party one from Hori is anything but. It's modeled after the iconic Piranha Planet from the Super Mario series and offers all the same features, plus you can close the Piranha's head to give yourself some privacy as needed. Huge caveat: it's resolution maxes out at 480p, whereas the Nintendo camera is 1080p.
Additional retailers: Best Buy
You don't need the Switch Joy-Con 2 Wheel to enjoy games like Mario Kart World, but it'll sure make the experience much more fun. You can get a set of two for just $24.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
It's not the most exciting Switch 2 accessory, but should you need a spare AC adapter for your Switch to you can get one for $34. It connects directly to the Switch 2 Switch 2 dock.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
Take your Switch 2 on the road with the official Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case. It's big enough so you can carry the Switch 2, Nintendo Switch 2 dock, Joy-Con 2 controllers, various cables, and up to six game cards.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
The Switch 2 comes with an increased storage capacity of up to 2TB. However, the Switch 2 is only compatible with microSD Express cards, which means you'll need new storage cards for your console.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
Nintendo Switch 2 games
Mario Kart World will launch on the same day as the Switch 2. This new entry will allow up to 24 drivers to take part in each race, and you'll be able to drive anywhere on the track. Nintendo also said gamers can expect new power-ups.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop| Walmart
Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch 2 is the definitive way to enjoy CDPR's critically acclaimed first-person open-world RPG on the go. You play a mercenary named V, completing missions in the dark city of the future, Night City, though your main aim is surviving the chaos that surrounds you. This Ultimate Edition also includes the essential Phantom Liberty DLC expansion, which opens up a new area of the map, the ruthless Dogtown.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop
Donkey Kong Bananza will launch on July 17 and allow DK to smash his way through (and down into) the surrounding terrain. He can punch his way through mountains or head underground in search of collectibles. It's hands-down one of the Switch 2's biggest titles.
Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop| Walmart
Street Fighter 6 1-2 Fighters Edition features 26 characters and 20 stages. You'll fight your way to the top with all-new content and game modes exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2, like Local Wireless One-on-One and Avatar Matches.
Additional retailers: GameStop | Walmart
An enhanced edition of Kirby and the Forgotten Land will make its way to the Switch 2. It'll feature everything we loved about the original as well as some improvements like better graphical fidelity, HDR support, and frame rate improvements. The ever-adorable Kirby gets a bump from 30fps to 60fps and you can enjoy 1080p gameplay in handheld mode or 1440p when docked.
Additional retailers: GameStop | Walmart
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is being ported over to the Switch 2. It promises improved visuals and performance. It also brings support for Zelda Notes, a game-specific service found in the Nintendo Switch app that's exclusive to the Switch 2. It brings voice-assisted navigation, voice memories, and item sharing.
Additional retailers: GameStop| Walmart
The original Switch's definitive launch game has returned for the Switch 2, and now it's been enhanced for Nintendo's new hardware. It's the masterpiece you (probably) know, but it looks and runs better than ever. If you've never played Breath of the Wild, there really isn't a better time to jump into Hyrule than via this Switch 2 Edition.
Additional retailers: Best Buy
I'm a Senior Entertainment Editor at Tom's Guide with five years of experience tracking restocks on hard-to-buy items from PS5 and Xbox Series X to the ultra-rare PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection. Over the years, I've learned how to play (and win) the restock game, and I'm using all this expertise to help you pick up a Nintendo Switch 2 this week.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Switch 2 in stock at Amazon U.K.
It's a good start to the week if you're a U.K. gamer looking to pick up a Nintendo Switch 2 as the console has been restocked at Amazon.
The online mega-retailer has both the standalone Switch 2 for £395, and the Mario Kart Bundle for £429. The former looks close to selling out with Amazon noting there are "only 3 left in stock" so if you just want the base unit and nothing else go get yours locked in right now. Both these listings are for RRP and with free shipping on Prime.
- Nintendo Switch 2: £395 @ Amazon
- Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart Bundle: £429 @ Amazon
Welcome to TG's Switch 2 restock live blog!
Hello! It's the start of another week, and that means it's time to get down to the serious business of Switch 2 restock tracking. The console is now more than a week post-launch, but remains pretty tough to buy, so in this live blog I'll be flagging the latest restock updates, and giving you all the advice you need to secure your console.