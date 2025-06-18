The luxury organic mattress I recommend to everyone is up to $843 off in early 4th of July sale
The Birch Luxe Natural Mattress transformed my sleep and it's 27% off — that's the biggest discount you'll ever get
I've found the perfect mattress for me. It’s cool, comfortable and as an added bonus, organic. The Birch Luxe Natural is currently 27% off at Birch when you use the code TOMS27 at checkout, saving you up to $843.48 on this all-natural luxury bed. This deal brings the price of a queen size down to $1,915.52 (was $2,624), saving you over $700, and I think it’s well worth the investment.
After sleeping on some of this year’s best mattresses for all sleepers, I know when something feels high-quality, well-made and supportive. After being let down by memory foam mattresses that made me feel claustrophobic, I opted for the Birch Luxe Natural, which is a hybrid mattress made up of organic latex and wool.
Since switching, I fall asleep fast, sleep through the night (even during heatwaves) and feel supported no matter my sleeping position. And now with this early 4th of July mattress sale, it’s a great time to invest and enjoy cool sleep for the summer. Here’s why.
Birch Luxe Natural: twin was $1,624 now $1,185.52 at Birch
Like the best hybrid mattresses we’ve tested, the Birch is responsive and supportive, right up to the edge of the mattress. During the testing period for the Birch Luxe Natural mattress review, I loved the feeling of sleeping on top of the mattress rather than sinking into it. While the plush wool Euro top contoured around my hips, shoulders and knees when I slept on my side, I stayed elevated and buoyant. The layers of natural latex provide a degree of bounce, so the mattress responded to my movements even when I was tossing and turning at night. While the Luxe Natural inevitably comes at a high price point (natural materials cost more to source), this 27% off deal means you can get a queen for $1,915.52 (was $2,624). That's the biggest discount we've ever seen on this mattress, so well worth taking advantage of. You’ll also get a free Eco-Rest Pillow Set, free shipping, a lifetime warranty and a 100-night sleep trial.
Who I’d recommend the Birch Luxe Natural to
As an average-weight side sleeper, the Birch Luxe feels perfect to me. It has a medium-firm feel (we rated it as a 7 out of 10), but the more plush Euro top offers a little extra cushioning. While I do think some lighter weight side sleepers might find it too firm, you can opt for an additional mattress topper to soften up the surface. If that's you, I recommend checking out our guide to the best mattresses for side sleepers.
Back sleepers should find the zoned, targeted support excellent for keeping the hips lifted and the lumbar supported. There’s just enough pressure relief for the mattress to feel luxury, but not enough to compromise the robust support.
Hot sleepers should also find relief in this clean, natural mattress. The cotton cover is naturally breathable and the three wool layers can wick away moisture, meaning that you can wake up feeling fresh, even if you tend to sweat the bed. Although, if you experience hot flashes, consider one of this year’s best cooling mattresses with dedicated tech to keep you comfortable. instead
Who wouldn't I recommend this mattress to? The Euro top will most likely be too plush for those who lie on their front, which could put strain on the lower back. Instead, check out our best mattresses for stomach sleepers guide to find a suitable alternative.
A more affordable alternative…
The Birch Luxe is an outstanding mattress, but if it's still beyond your budget even with 27% off, there's another option from Birch that comes in at a less extravagant price....
Birch Natural Mattress: twin was $1,373.33 now $1,002.54 with TOMS27 code at Birch
The Birch Natural mattress is the cheaper option from Birch, but it's still a quality bed packed with natural and organic materials. As we note in our Birch Natural Mattress review, we found that this is a great medium-firm mattress that's suitable for all sleep positions and has decent edge support and cooling features. It doesn't feel quite as luxurious as the Birch Luxe but it's comfortable in all sleeping positions. There's 25% off in the Birch early 4th July sale, but with our TOMS27 code you can get 27% off instead, which means that a queen size can be yours for $1,361.70, reduced from $1,865.33, with a pair of pillows included as well as a 100-night trial, free shipping and a lifetime warranty.
Lauren is an experienced writer and editor in the health and lifestyle industry and has led many campaigns and projects that deliver news, advice, and research on all things sleep. As the Sleep Features Editor for Tom’s Guide, Lauren writes, commissions and edits sleep and mattress content, from in-depth how-tos in sleep and mattress health to interviews with doctors and neuroscientists on the latest news in sleep. Lauren regularly tests new sleep tech and accessories to evaluate their effectiveness for getting good quality sleep and easing specific sleep struggles like nighttime anxiety. Alongside this, Lauren reports on the best mattress brands out there, like Helix, Saatva, and DreamCloud, helping readers find the right mattress for them and the best deals on them.
