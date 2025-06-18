The luxury organic mattress I recommend to everyone is up to $843 off in early 4th of July sale

I've found the perfect mattress for me. It’s cool, comfortable and as an added bonus, organic. The Birch Luxe Natural is currently 27% off at Birch when you use the code TOMS27 at checkout, saving you up to $843.48 on this all-natural luxury bed. This deal brings the price of a queen size down to $1,915.52 (was $2,624), saving you over $700, and I think it’s well worth the investment.

After sleeping on some of this year’s best mattresses for all sleepers, I know when something feels high-quality, well-made and supportive. After being let down by memory foam mattresses that made me feel claustrophobic, I opted for the Birch Luxe Natural, which is a hybrid mattress made up of organic latex and wool.

Since switching, I fall asleep fast, sleep through the night (even during heatwaves) and feel supported no matter my sleeping position. And now with this early 4th of July mattress sale, it’s a great time to invest and enjoy cool sleep for the summer. Here’s why.

Like the best hybrid mattresses we’ve tested, the Birch is responsive and supportive, right up to the edge of the mattress. During the testing period for the Birch Luxe Natural mattress review, I loved the feeling of sleeping on top of the mattress rather than sinking into it. While the plush wool Euro top contoured around my hips, shoulders and knees when I slept on my side, I stayed elevated and buoyant. The layers of natural latex provide a degree of bounce, so the mattress responded to my movements even when I was tossing and turning at night. While the Luxe Natural inevitably comes at a high price point (natural materials cost more to source), this 27% off deal means you can get a queen for $1,915.52 (was $2,624). That's the biggest discount we've ever seen on this mattress, so well worth taking advantage of. You’ll also get a free Eco-Rest Pillow Set, free shipping, a lifetime warranty and a 100-night sleep trial.

Who I’d recommend the Birch Luxe Natural to

As an average-weight side sleeper, the Birch Luxe feels perfect to me. It has a medium-firm feel (we rated it as a 7 out of 10), but the more plush Euro top offers a little extra cushioning. While I do think some lighter weight side sleepers might find it too firm, you can opt for an additional mattress topper to soften up the surface. If that's you, I recommend checking out our guide to the best mattresses for side sleepers.

Back sleepers should find the zoned, targeted support excellent for keeping the hips lifted and the lumbar supported. There’s just enough pressure relief for the mattress to feel luxury, but not enough to compromise the robust support.

Hot sleepers should also find relief in this clean, natural mattress. The cotton cover is naturally breathable and the three wool layers can wick away moisture, meaning that you can wake up feeling fresh, even if you tend to sweat the bed. Although, if you experience hot flashes, consider one of this year’s best cooling mattresses with dedicated tech to keep you comfortable. instead

Who wouldn't I recommend this mattress to? The Euro top will most likely be too plush for those who lie on their front, which could put strain on the lower back. Instead, check out our best mattresses for stomach sleepers guide to find a suitable alternative.

A more affordable alternative…

