Forget Prime Day! I found 7 AI back to school laptop deals starting from $649
Save over $400 on these AI machines
Not everyone needs an AI laptop, but if you're in the market for a new machine there are many benefits to purchasing one. For example, AI laptops are great with power efficiency, so it means you can spend more time using cloud-based chatbots like ChatGPT without zapping your machine's battery life.
AI laptops also boast great spec sheets, so they're a terrific investment if you want a machine that'll last you a few years. Now that back to school laptop sales have gone live, some of the best AI laptops we've tested are now on sale.
My favorite sale comes from Best Buy. For a limited time, Best Buy has AI laptops on sale from $549. The sale includes machines from Lenovo, Asus, HP, Samsung, and more. These machines are all great for school, casual gaming, and everything in between. Below are the best deals I recommend as back to school season kicks off. (For more deals, check out our guide to this week's Best Buy coupon codes).
Best AI laptop deals
This monster of an ultraportable packs plenty of performance and power efficiency, thanks to that Core Ultra 5 chipset — all inside a slim and sleek aluminum chassis with a gorgeous 16-inch 2K display. Trust me when I say if you’re in the market for a Windows laptop, this is an amazing one to buy. You also get 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.
The Lenovo Yoga 7 converts between laptop and tablet mode, with a 14-inch 2K display that can reach up to 600 nits of brightness. This model comes configured with an AMD Ryzen AI 300 CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. Plus, this is one portable device weighing in at 3 lbs.
If you're looking for fast performance, long-lasting battery life and excellent visuals for a fair price — the Swift 14 AI is a smart pick. This configuration packs a 14-inch 2.5K touchscreen display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD.
This is one of the best Copilot+ PC deals available! This 15.6-inch laptop features a Snapdragon X Plus CPU for impressive performance and power efficiency, complemented by 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It's all topped off with its gorgeous 1080p display.
MSI has done an incredible job packing the power of Intel Lunar Lake and an incredible 32GB of RAM into a super lightweight, compact design. This 13-inch laptop is a portable powerhouse that many professionals should flock to. It features a 13.3-inch 2880 x 1800 OLED display, Core Ultra 7-155H CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Intel Arc graphics.
This svelte PC packs enough style to make Mac fans jealous. Under the hood you'll find a Ryzen AI 9 365 CPU, 24GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. We especially like the 14-inch 2880 x 1800 OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.
Save big on this Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptop, which packs improved battery efficiency and top-tier AI processing. In addition to its powerful CPU, this XPS 13 configuration is also equipped with 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 13.4-inch OLED 3K display. In our Dell XPS 13 2024 review, we praised this laptop's amazing 19+ hours of battery life.
