Forget Prime Day! I found 7 AI back to school laptop deals starting from $649

Not everyone needs an AI laptop, but if you're in the market for a new machine there are many benefits to purchasing one. For example, AI laptops are great with power efficiency, so it means you can spend more time using cloud-based chatbots like ChatGPT without zapping your machine's battery life.

AI laptops also boast great spec sheets, so they're a terrific investment if you want a machine that'll last you a few years. Now that back to school laptop sales have gone live, some of the best AI laptops we've tested are now on sale.

My favorite sale comes from Best Buy. For a limited time, Best Buy has AI laptops on sale from $549. The sale includes machines from Lenovo, Asus, HP, Samsung, and more. These machines are all great for school, casual gaming, and everything in between. Below are the best deals I recommend as back to school season kicks off. (For more deals, check out our guide to this week's Best Buy coupon codes).

Best AI laptop deals

HP OmniBook X Flip: was $999 now $649 at Best Buy This monster of an ultraportable packs plenty of performance and power efficiency, thanks to that Core Ultra 5 chipset — all inside a slim and sleek aluminum chassis with a gorgeous 16-inch 2K display. Trust me when I say if you’re in the market for a Windows laptop, this is an amazing one to buy. You also get 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Lenovo Yoga 7 OLED: was $999 now $699 at Best Buy The Lenovo Yoga 7 converts between laptop and tablet mode, with a 14-inch 2K display that can reach up to 600 nits of brightness. This model comes configured with an AMD Ryzen AI 300 CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. Plus, this is one portable device weighing in at 3 lbs.

Acer Swift 14 AI Copilot+ PC: was $1,199 now $729 at Best Buy If you're looking for fast performance, long-lasting battery life and excellent visuals for a fair price — the Swift 14 AI is a smart pick. This configuration packs a 14-inch 2.5K touchscreen display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge : was $899 now $737 at Best Buy This is one of the best Copilot+ PC deals available! This 15.6-inch laptop features a Snapdragon X Plus CPU for impressive performance and power efficiency, complemented by 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It's all topped off with its gorgeous 1080p display.

MSI Prestige 13 OLED: was $1,299 now $974 at Best Buy MSI has done an incredible job packing the power of Intel Lunar Lake and an incredible 32GB of RAM into a super lightweight, compact design. This 13-inch laptop is a portable powerhouse that many professionals should flock to. It features a 13.3-inch 2880 x 1800 OLED display, Core Ultra 7-155H CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and Intel Arc graphics.