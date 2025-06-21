No crunches, no problem — sculpt your abs in just 10 minutes with this core workout

Not everyone enjoys doing crunches in an ab workout, and I include myself in that group. For me, it's how uncomfortable the ground feels on my back and neck as I move through the exercise.

Trainer Britany Williams clearly gets this struggle and has put together a core routine that leaves crunches out entirely. It only takes 10 minutes to complete. Williams demonstrates each exercise, so there's no guesswork when it comes to your form.

In the first move, you'll notice she adds a light dumbbell. Using a weight, like one of the best adjustable dumbbells, can increase resistance and activate deeper core muscles, but it's not essential. A filled water bottle will do the job just as well.

This workout follows a circuit-style format, where you'll perform 10 reps of each exercise (or eight per side), completing three rounds in total and resting as needed.

Unlike high-intensity intervals, this style prioritizes control and form over speed, which helps build strength, improve muscle endurance and ensure better core stability.

Watch Britany Williams' 5-Move Core Workout

This routine focuses on strengthening your abs and building more functional, all-around core strength. The exercises target your entire midsection, including your deep core muscles and obliques, to improve stability, posture and control.

Rather than isolating just the surface muscles, you're training your abs to work the way they should during everyday movement.

This workout only takes 10 minutes, but don’t let that fool you. Core workouts are often shorter because your abs tire quickly, especially when using slow, controlled movements that really target the muscles.

The good news is you don’t need a long session to see results. Short, focused ab routines like this one can be incredibly effective when done consistently with good form.

Unfortunately, abs don’t just pop up overnight. Everyone’s bodies are different, so how quickly you see definition depends on things like genetics, body fat, diet and how your body responds to training.

If visible abs are your goal, the best way to get there is by combining core workouts like this one with regular cardio, strength training and a balanced diet. You can’t pick and choose where your body loses fat, but lowering overall body fat can help bring out muscle definition.

That said, having a strong core isn’t just about looks. It helps with posture and balance and makes everyday movement feel easier.