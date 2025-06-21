Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 looks stunningly slim in new leaked photo vs. Fold 6

We're likely to see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 at next month's Samsung's Summer Unpacked event, and there's not much that hasn't already been leaked. But now we've got our first glimpse of Samsung's next-gen foldable alongside its predecessor to see how its rumored upgrades stack up — and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 looks like a brick by comparison.

This week, Korean YouTube channel TheSINZA shared a hands-on video comparing a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 dummy unit alongside last year's Z Fold 6 as well as the Z Fold SE, which was released exclusively in China and Korea.

With competitors like the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Motorola Razr 2024, the race is heating up for the best foldable phone crown. And it's clear Samsung has taken notice. The video confirms what these week's leaked Galaxy Z Fold 7 renders hinted at already: That Samsung's fixing two of the foldable's biggest problems with this upcoming generation.

First up, its profile. In the video, the Z Fold 7 is noticeably slimmer and has a larger screen than the Z Fold 6. It measures at just 4.5mm thick when unfolded, compared to its predecessor's 5.6mm. For perspective, the Galaxy S25 Edge clocks in at 5.8mm, and its thin profile is its biggest selling point that distinguishes it from Samsung's flagships like the Galaxy S25.

When folded, the Fold 7 measures at 9 mm, compared to the 12.1 mm of the Fold 6. But beyond the slimmer chassis, what catches your eye the most is the jump in screen size, with the Z Fold 7 upgrading to an 8.2-inch main display, up from the Z Fold 6's 7.6-inch display. The bigger display makes the Z Fold 7 look closer to something like the premium Galaxy S25 Ultra than its predecessor.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 breaks with tradition

The dummy unit also confirms that Samsung plans to ditch the Z Fold 6's under-display camera, which has been standard since the Galaxy Z Fold 3, for a punch-hole camera on the Z Fold 7's inner display.

As impressive a technological feat tucking a camera under the display is, it often comes at the cost of image quality, as the camera has to capture photos through layers of the screen. Switching back to a punch-hole camera in the main display shouldn't affect usability, but it could significantly improve the camera’s practicality for selfies and video calls.

Will these upgrades be enough to propel Samsung back to the top of our best foldable phones guide? We'll hold off on final judgments until the details are confirmed and we've had some hands-on time with the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

We shouldn't have long to wait. While Samsung hasn't revealed a launch date yet, it looks like the Z Fold 7, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Watch 8 could arrive on July 9 at a new Galaxy Unpacked showcase.