Saatva launches new flash sale — save $400 on the world’s best hybrid mattress

Saatva has just launched a new flash sale on all of its luxury mattresses, so you can now save $400 on orders worth $1,000+ at Saatva. This is a repeat of the brand’s big Labor Day sale, with a queen size Saatva Classic mattress discounted to $1,695 (was $2,095) – a price we’re unlikely to see again until Black Friday in November. You’ll also get a lifetime warranty, free Saatva mattress installation with old bed removal, and a year’s trial.

The Saatva Classic is the top recommendation in our guide to the best mattress of 2024 for all sleepers because it comes in three firmness levels and two heights, making it highly customizable. It also offers excellent pressure relief and lower back support, with good temperature regulation – you won’t overheat while sleeping.

This new Saatva mattress sale applies to all of the brand’s handcrafted models, with the cheapest Saatva mattress, the Memory Foam Hybrid, dropping to $895. You can also save $400 on the Saatva RX at Saatva, the brand’s dedicated back and joint pain mattress. It’s unusual for Saatva to drop a flash sale so soon after a major holiday sale, so we expect to see a price rise once this time-limited offer ends on September 13.

Mattress summary: The Saatva Classic is our top choice for this year’s best hybrid mattress for most sleepers thanks to its customizable design and excellent performance for the money. When testing it for our Saatva Classic mattress review we scored it highly for temperature regulation, pressure relief, and back support. The only minor downside for us was some slight transfer of motion from one side of the bed to the other. You can buy the Saatva Classic in either an 11.5” or 14.5” version (the 14.5” is not suitable for use with adjustable beds), and in a Plush, Luxury Firm or Firm feel. Our testers recommend the Luxury Firm for most sleepers, but if you weigh under 150lbs and sleep on your side we recommend the softer Classic Plush. Heavier couples who weigh over 300lbs each should skip the Classic altogether because it won’t support your combined weight – look at the Saatva HD instead (from $1,595 at Saatva). Price history: The current sale price of $1,695 for a queen size Saatva Classic is the cheapest we’ve seen this year. It did drop to $1,595 for a queen in last year’s Labor Day sale, but since then MSRPs have risen by $100. Saatva typically only launches a few flash sales a year so now is a good time to save. Otherwise, major holiday sales such as the Black Friday mattress deals in November are the best time to buy a Saatva mattress for the cheapest price. Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free mattress installation and old bed removal

Are Saatva mattresses worth it?

Saatva makes some of the best luxury mattresses money can buy, with all of its beds handcrafted in America using a range of toxin-free natural, organic, and man-made materials.

You’d pay much more for comparable mattresses sold in store, and the reason why Saatva is able to sell beds for these prices is that they don’t have the expense of bricks and mortar stores (only Saatva Viewing Rooms). These savings are then passed on to customers.

That said, plenty of this year’s best mattresses in a box offer similar levels of comfort and support for a more affordable price. They just don’t offer the same high build quality, or test as well as the Saatva Classic does in all key areas (temperature regulation, comfort, support, edge support, motion isolation, and pressure relief).

For a good budget alternative to the Saatva Classic, try the DreamCloud Hybrid, a luxury hotel mattress dupe on sale for $649 for a queen at DreamCloud.