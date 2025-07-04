Hurry! Our top rated Shark robot vacuum and mop is $350 off ahead of Prime Day

If you want to make lightwork of cleaning your floors, or simply want to put your feet up, the best robot cleaners will literally do all the hard work so you don’t have to.

Luckily, you don’t have to wait until Amazon Prime Day to grab a bargain. I’ve already spotted an impressive deal on our top rated, Shark robot and mop vacuum cleaner.

Right now, the Shark PowerDetect 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop is down to just $649 from $999 on Amazon. That’s an incredible $350 discount, saving you serious cash.

And while we'll certainly see more fantastic Shark robot vacuum cleaner deals once Prime Day officially kicks off, this is one deal that won’t be staying on the shelves for too long.

Shark PowerDetect 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $999 now $649 at Amazon Voted the best overall robot vacuum in our guide, the Shark PowerDetect 2-in-1 offers the best of everything. It intelligently mops and vacuums your floors for up to 30 days. Just set a schedule and the robot returns to its base to empty the dustbin, wash the mop, and refill the tank automatically.

There’s much to love about this smart, hybrid robovac, and after we reviewed the Shark PowerDetect 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop, it was declared the winning robot vacuum for most people.

With its excellent performance, this all-in-one vacuum comes with an onboard AI that is smart enough to detect stains and scrub them harder, finding dirt to boost suction power for maximum performance.

Perhaps, what impressed us the most was the PowerDetect’s "ActiveLift leg" which even offers more than the pricier competition.

Essentially, this helps it crawl over obstacles, and it effortlessly did a good job tackling our tester’s raised ledges and carpets in his home.

More importantly, the PowerDetect self-empties its dustbin, washes its mops, and refills its tanks — so you’ll never have to get your hands dirty. Win-win!

You can also set-and-forget this model on a daily cleaning schedule without worrying about it for 30 days at a time (or 60 days if you don’t use the mopping function).

Making it super convenient and saving you more time to get on with other things you’d rather be doing.

What’s more, you can pick this up for just under $650, which is a great bargain that will get snapped up quickly!