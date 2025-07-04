Act fast! My favorite SteelSeries gaming earbuds just received a rare discount in early Prime Day sales

Prime Day 2025 is almost here! Early Prime Day deals are already gaining momentum, and we've seen some major discounts on audio gear, clothing, shoes, TVs and other tech. I'm an avid gamer, and I love playing video games with one of the best wireless gaming headsets, but there are so many of these out there that it can be overwhelming choosing the best for you.

Well, if you want a pair of gaming earbuds, I know just the pair for you.

I'm talking about the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds, which came out in October 2024. I had the pleasure of reviewing them and I was blown away by the comfort and the sound quality.

For the first time since their release, the Arctis GameBuds have received a rare discount — they're currently $20 off at Amazon, bringing them down to $179 from their retail price of $199.

SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds: was $199 now $179 at Amazon The SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds are near-perfect for a plethora of consoles and devices, offering mindblowing sound quality, 100+ game-tailored presets and effective ANC. All of this is packed in a stylish, lightweight yet sturdy body. They’re also extremely comfortable and come with a very user-friendly app.

Okay, $179 isn't the cheapest, but I believe the Arctis GameBuds are well worth it. First of all, they're available in one of two variants: PlayStation or Xbox. The former will be compatible with PS5, PS4 and PlayStation Portal, while the latter will pair with Xbox Series X, Series S and Xbox One. Both models are also compatible with a plethora of other consoles and devices, including the new Nintendo Switch 2.

Secondly, they come with a dedicated companion app which lets you choose one of 200+ game-tailored presets. The app is user-friendly and it basically tailors the equalizer to provide a more immersive gaming experience. Whether you're slicing enemies with your katana in Assassin's Creed Shadows or you're racing for big bucks in NFS Heat, the Arctis GameBuds will make you feel like the main character.

(Image credit: Future)

The earbuds are also extremely comfortable. Each bud weighs just 0.18 ounces but the earbuds feel very sturdy, and they look and feel premium. I wore the Arctis GameBuds for six continuous hours and never once did I feel any discomfort. Oh also, the earbuds feature active noise cancelation which is unheard of in gaming headsets, so you can block out the world for a more immersive gaming experience.

If I were you, I'd grab the Arctis GameBuds now as they're 10% off at Amazon. I'm not sure how long this deal will hang around and when we'll see it next, so it's definitely worth pressing 'Add to Cart' right now!