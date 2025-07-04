I'm a sleep tech tester — these are the gadgets I'd buy if I was heading back to college this summer

While I've spent the best part of the last year reviewing sleep tech, it wasn't long ago that I was heading back to college.

If I could go back with the encyclopedic sleep knowledge I have now, I would have spent less money on overpriced flat whites and more on products that would help me get better quality ZZZs at night.

Firstly, setting up your dorm with a great value, reliably comfortable top-rated mattress for college students will be key to getting solid rest between classes, assignments and, of course, social events.

And while one of the very best mattresses is likely to be beyond a student budget, a couple of the beds we'd buy in the 4th of July sales come in at very low prices.

Mattress aside, I recommend a trusty sleep tracker, gentle alarm clock and comfortable sleep mask. I've been tracking 4th of July sleep sales to find you the best deals on the gadgets that will help you fall asleep fast and wake up refreshed at college this year. Here are my top picks...

The sleep tech I'd recommend for college

Hatch Restore 3 sunrise alarm clock: $169.99 at Hatch

Getting up for 9am lectures is no easy feat, but a top-rated sunrise alarm clock can make those mornings more palatable. Simulating a sunrise inside your dorm room and loaded with natural alarm sounds, these alarm clocks rouse you gradually rather than jolting you awake. This helps reduce sleep inertia so you can head to your morning lectures more alert. The Hatch Restore 3 is an upgrade on the Restore 2 with more sleep sounds and phone-free controls for no extra cost. The Hatch is an investment at $169.99, but we predict there will be $30 off in the Prime Day sale next week. Girlies, if you're quick enough, you can catch the limited edition Rosy colorway to complete your cute dorm room aesthetic. User score: ★★★★½ (based on 3,300+ reviews)

Oura Ring Generation 3: was from $299 now from $199 at Oura

The Oura Ring 3 is my favorite sleep tracker right now (yes, I've been known to go to sleep with three trackers on me at once to decide which I like best). Oura tells you exactly how long you sleep compared to how long you spend in bed, providing an impetus for turning off Netflix and putting down your phone when you should be sleeping. You can get an Oura Ring 3 for $100 less now with a silver Heritage design at $199 (was $299). It's not the latest model, but after testing both the Ring 3 and Ring 4, in terms of sleep tracking, I don't think the newest generation is worth the extra $150 you pay. Our review: ★★★★½

Jabees Peace Pillow Speaker: from $35.99 at Jabees

There's no getting around the fact dorm rooms can be noisy and while sometimes it'll likely be you up partying, on other nights you'll want to drown out the noise to sleep peacefully — this is when the Jabees Peace Pillow Speaker will be your best friend. You place this bone conduction speaker under your pillow and can chose from a library of natural sleep sounds or connect it to your mobile via Bluetooth. It's $35.99 at Jabees now and you can get 10% off if you sign up to the brand's emails. User score: ★★★★½ (based on 8 reviews)

Bob and Brad eye massager: was $99.99 now $59.50 at Amazon

Looking at a laptop screen all day while ploughing through college work can strain the eyes. But this Bob and Brad eye massager provides relief. It has a cooling gel mask you put in the freezer before fitting to the mask for it to deliver soothing, cooling compression to alleviate tired or irritated eyes. I recommend using it as part of your nighttime routine. With 40% off at Amazon this 4th July, the mask is down to $59.50 from $99.99. If that's out your budget and you want a simple eye mask for blocking out light, this cushioning, soft MZOO eye mask ($28.99 $19.99 at Amazon) does a grand job. User score: ★★★★½ (based on 153 reviews)