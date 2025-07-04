No air conditioning? 7 products I'd buy for a cool night's sleep in the 4th of July mattress sales
Trying to sleep during a summer heatwave is the worst, especially if you aren't blessed with air-conditioning. Well, I live in a building with no air conditioning — but I know ways to sleep cool in summer.
A lot of these methods are free and easy to implement, such as being strategic about when you open your windows and not eating close to bed, but it can help if you put together a cooling sleep setup.
Luckily, a lot of this year's best mattresses contain cooling materials and features, but there are plenty of other cooling sleep products to buy if you're not in the market for a new bed.
That's why I've put together seven of the best cooling sleep deals to shop in today's 4th of July mattress sales, from mattress toppers to protectors. And if you're hungry for more mattress deals, check out our top 11 mattress deals this 4th of July.
7 top 4th of July buys for cooler sleep every night
1. Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Pro Hybrid Mattress: twin was $932 now $652.40 at Brooklyn Bedding
Sleep tech writer Eve Davies recently tried this bed out for us, and her Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Pro Hybrid mattress review was glowing. She praised the premium feel for an affordable price and the effective specialist cooling. Built with comfort foams high infused with high thermal conductivity fibers, the mattress helped her sleep soundly during heatwaves. the standard discount at Brooklyn Bedding is 25% off, but a 30% sale for today only means you can get a queen for $932.40 was (1,332). Extras include a 120-night sleep trial and a limited lifetime warranty.
2. Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress: twin was $619 now $399 at Coccon by Sealy
While the CopperFlex Pro may be under $1,000 for 4th of July, the Cocoon by Sealy is 35% off at all times, and keeping a queen at a steady price of $699. In our Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress review we loved the superb temperature control it offered for such a low price, and a deal that throws in a free bedding bundle and 100-night sleep trial doesn't hurt either. It's no wonder it's our top budget pick in our best cooling mattress guide.
3. Helix Premium Mattress Topper with GlacioTex: twin was $373.33 now $272.54 with code TOMS27 at Helix
The Helix Premium Mattress Topper is a good investment if you don't want to buy a cooling mattress. The topper features airflow-boosting microcoils and a removable cooling cover made from heat-dissipating GlacioTex. Our tester for the Helix GlacioTex Premium Mattress Topper review praised the cooling features and plush comfort, so we recommend it for anyone who wants to both cool down and soften hard beds. While this is a premium cooling topper, a queen is now reduced to $364.03 with our exclusive TOMS27 discount code.
4. Hybrid Lux Mattress Topper: twin was $199.95 now $149.95 at ViscoSoft
ViscoSoft is a go-to destination if you want to spruce up your dorm bed, and the Hybrid Lux is both cooling and affordable thanks to a 25% discount. Our best mattress toppers guide named it the best pillow top topper, and our Viscosoft Hybrid Lux Mattress Topper review praised its plush-yet-supportive surface. With a breathable Tencel cover and and gel-infused foam, the Hybrid Lux is great if you want to add hotel-luxury cooling for a lower price. A 3" queen is now $199.95 (MSRP: $295.95), and you'll also get a 90-day trial and 5-year warranty.
5. Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector: twin was $99 now $69.30 at Brooklyn Bedding
I tested this GlacioTex mattress protector for Tom's Guide's Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector review and I found it to be the best mattress protector for cooling down warm beds. Thanks to a 30% discount (usually 25%) at Brooklyn Bedding, a queen is now down from $129 to $90.30, and you'll also get a 3-year warranty and free shipping.
6. Coop Cool+ Adjustable Pillow: was $145 now from $116 at Coop Sleep Goods
Never look for the cold side of your pillow again with this cooling pillow from Coops Sleep Goods. Our Coop Sleep Goods Cool+ Pillow Review 2025 loved its lasting cooling effect and comfort for all sleep positions, naming it the best pillow in the cooling category. Its extras are generous too, with a 100-night sleep trial and one-year warranty.
7. Tempur-Breeze Cooling Sheet Set: twin set was $329 now $304 at Tempur-Pedic
The Tempur-Breeze sheet set features a pillow case, a flat sheet and a fitted sheet made from natural Tencel Lyocell fibers and cooling nylon technology. For the 4th of July Tempur-Pedic mattress sales event, the brand is taking $25 off and the price of a queen size set is down from $349 to $324. It also comes with free shipping and a 1-year warranty.
