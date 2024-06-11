Saatva knocks 15% off their best mattress — but should you wait for the 4th of July sales?

The Saatva Classic is our favorite mattress on the market, and it's now 15% off ahead of the 4th of July sales. Right now, you can get up to $448 off the Saatva Classic Mattress at Saatva, with a queen now $1,781 (was $2,095). But is now the best time to buy the Classic, or should you wait to see what the 4th of July sales have to offer?

We rate the Saatva Classic as number one in our best mattress guide thanks to its luxurious feel and excellent pressure relief. It also comes in three different levels of firmness for tailored comfort and comes with free old mattress removal and a year's sleep trial.

This Saatva sale beats last week's deal, where the Classic was $200 to $300 off. Our exclusive Memorial Day discount back in May saw up to $400 off every size, and this month's mattress sales takes up to $448 off a Split king, $389 off a king and Cali king, and $314 off a queen. So, while the new sale may not be as good a deal for a queen and king size as last month's, it's still one of the better Saatva deals and a good time to buy.

The Saatva Classic by Saatva

Was from: $1,395

Now from: $1,186

Saving: up to $448 at Saatva



Summary: After sleeping on the Classic for a whole year for our Saatva Classic mattress review, our reviewers hailed this luxury innerspring hybrid as the best hybrid mattress in the world. The Saatva Classic is American-made and handcrafted from premium foams and recycled stainless steel coils. It comes in three firmness levels (Plush, Luxury Firm, Firm) and two different heights (11.5" or 14.5"), so you can customize this bed to suit your sleep position and build. Our testers rated it highly for pressure relief and lower back support. It also has excellent temperature control thanks to a breathable organ cotton surface, minimal foams and airflow-boosting coils. Price history: The previous Saatva mattress sale took $200-$300 off the Saatva Classic, which is a pretty standard discount for the brand. While Saatva offered an exclusive $400 off all mattress sizes for Memorial Day (and they have been known to knock up to $650 off from time to time), the current sale of $200-$448 off is still a great deal to shop if you don't want to wait to see what the 4th of July mattress sales has to offer. Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free white glove delivery

Where can I buy a Saatva mattress?

As Saatva does not have any traditional retail stores, you can only buy an authentic Saatva mattress from the official Saatva website.However, you can try out a Saatva mattress before buying by visiting one of 16 Saatva viewing rooms located across America.

Here, you can experience every Saatva model in a clean, calming environment. Alternatively, you can buy a Saatva mattress and then test it for a year thanks to their 365-night sleep trial.