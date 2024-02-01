Nectar’s best mattress drops to just $349 in flash sale ahead of Presidents’ Day

Nectar Sleep has launched an early Presidents’ Day up to 50% off flash sale, which includes the Nectar Memory Foam mattress. Nectar’s flagship model ranks highly in our best mattress 2024 guide, thanks to its pressure relieving support at a fiercely competitive price.

However, the current Presidents’ Day mattress sale drives prices down even lower, reducing the price of a queen size Nectar Memory Foam mattress down to $659 . This is one of the lowest prices you’ll ever be able to buy this top ranking mattress in a box, especially when you factor in the heavily discounted bedding bundle also on offer - mattress purchase makes you eligible to buy a queen size bedding bundle for $129 instead of $599.

As well as being one of the best memory foam mattresses , Nectar Sleep also offers some of the most competitive benefits within the online mattress market. With every mattress purchase you’ll get a huge 365 night sleep trial, a lifetime warranty, plus free shipping and returns. So let’s take a closer look at this Nectar mattress sale.

Nectar Memory Foam mattress

Was: From $699

Now: From $349 at Nectar Sleep Summary: The original Nectar mattress ranks highly in our best mattress guide, thanks to a medium-firm sleep surface that will appeal to a wide range of memory foam fans, but side and back sleepers in particular will love its pressure relieving support. It also offers excellent motion isolation, which will appeal to couples and restless sleepers. Although memory foam tends to trap a bit of heat, you won’t get that with the Nectar. During our Nectar mattress review, we were impressed with its temperature regulation, motion isolation and comfort levels. This is an excellent all-rounder at an excellent, low to mid-range price. Price History: Although Nectar's early President's Day mattress sale is touted as being up to 50% off, by our calculations we're still seeing the Nectar Memory Foam mattress reduced by 40%, which is its evergreen sale. It's still an excellent price, made sweeter with the inclusion of the discounted sleep accessories bundle, which means you can buy two pillows, a mattress protector and some sheets for the bargain price of $129 instead of $599. Would we have like to see that bedding bundle thrown in for free? Yes. But is it still excellent value for money? Absolutely. Benefits: 365 night sleep trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping and returns

Will my memory foam mattress get too hot?

While some memory foam mattresses can retain a bit of heat, the original Nectar mattress provides excellent temperature regulation that will keep most sleepers comfortably cool throughout the night. However, if you sleep particularly hot, you could think about investing in a specialist cooling mattress.